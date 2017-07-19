Women in Business Q&A: Annette Picardo, MD, Etsy UK

Annette Picardo joined Etsy in February 2015. Previously she was part of the team at Notonthehighstreet.com, having joined from a ground level start up. Prior to that Annette worked in strategy consulting advising companies across a wide variety of industries at L.E.K. Consulting and then as a freelance advisor, having started her career as a design engineer at Rolls-Royce Plc.

Annette holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Cardiff University. Annette’s role is Managing Director, UK at Etsy, based in the London office.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I’ve had quite a varied career, which has seen me move around in jobs and locations; from engineering to ecommerce and from London to LA.

I had a good job at a consultancy firm when I decided to leave to undertake an MBA at INSEAD, which was followed by me taking a role at an e-commerce start-up where I worked for free.

My family and friends thought I was crazy and taking too much of a risk, but by pursuing something I felt truly excited about, it has ultimately led me to my current role. It’s a combination of these experiences, working with diverse groups of people and risk-taking that have crafted my current leadership style.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure (term) at Etsy?

My background is varied and centred in tech and analytical thinking. As a technology platform, Etsy provided an opportunity for me to leverage and develop my ingrained strategy expertise and ability to problem solve, but this time on a much bigger scale.

I’ve always been passionate about technology and thrive on creative problem solving. I’m very lucky to be able to combine these at Etsy, growing our community in the UK. It is a fantastic brand on a mission to support creative entrepreneurs. For me, the move to Etsy was quite a natural one, going from a UK specific marketplace to a global platform that supports creative entrepreneurs across the world.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Etsy?

In my role, I am responsible for building and establishing Etsy as a brand in the UK, by focusing on growing and engaging our community of creative entrepreneurs and raising awareness amongst buyers. I lead the UK team in developing campaigns and programmes to support our goals, as well as connecting with colleagues in other countries, in particular our HQ in Brooklyn, New York, to ensure a seamless and simple user experience that allows creative businesses in the UK to flourish.

Our recent seller census revealed that we now have 150,000 UK creative entrepreneurs (as of 31.12.16) building their businesses on the Etsy platform, of which 86% are women - which is in stark contrast to the typical view of an entrepreneur in the UK - and I’m proud we’re able to champion this group of entrepreneurs and support their business goals.

While our goal is to create an open platform to support our community of sellers in growing their businesses, it is challenging to meet 100% of the needs of 100% of our sellers, 100% of the time. One of our values is that we are a mindful, transparent and humane business, so the decisions we make and the direction we choose can have a direct impact on the creative entrepreneurs selling on Etsy. Being an open marketplace we often have to make decisions for the good of the wider marketplace, which can be challenging at times.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

My advice would be the same irrespective of gender. Surround yourself with great people who support you and don’t be afraid to take risks. I was successful in an industry like engineering, which has previously been seen as very male dominated, and have had great development opportunities since joining Etsy, which have led to my role as its UK MD. Working with strong, inspirational women in my previous roles has certainly be invaluable in addition.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Many people have a traditional view of the route they want their career to take, but with the work landscape being ever-changing it’s also important to be open to opportunities and different ways of working. Accept the need to take risks, things may go wrong but that it is part the journey and it’s important to learn from your mistakes in order to grow.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

It’s really important to make time for the activities you enjoy outside of work. Working at Etsy has definitely fuelled my love of DIY, and when I’m at home I make sure I spend time pursuing hobbies like this, which allow me to use and combine my creative and technical background. The freedom to hone my hobby has been particularly handy as over the last few years I've been renovating a Victorian cottage. It has been genuinely rewarding to see it come together, as well as a huge learning curve.

I also love to keep fit - it keeps my mind active. I’ve been a semi-serious runner and completed the London marathon a few years ago. Nowadays I enjoy having the time to try new things when it comes to fitness.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Whilst I think this has been a much bigger issue in the past, the companies I have been involved with have been supportive and I have not faced any issues due to my gender.

Diversity across the board needs to be representative and is an issue across many areas of society. People who identify as women comprise half of the leadership and management positions at Etsy - and a third of our board of directors are women. We aim to support all our employees irrespective of gender or circumstance.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I’ve had a wealth of inspirational mentors from when I worked in the engineering industry to now. Learning from others and having people around you who support you is truly invaluable and a fantastic resource for learning.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I’ve been lucky to have worked with several inspirational leaders in my career to date, from professors in my days training as an engineer to more recently in ecommerce. While I do admire many female leaders in the public eye, it has been those I’ve worked with more closely who have had the most impact on me.

What do you want Etsy to accomplish in the next year?