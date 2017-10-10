Women in Business Q&A: Carrie Dorr, Founder & Chief Barre Officer

Carrie Dorr is the founder and Chief Barre Officer of Pure Barre. Inspired by her extensive experience as a dancer, performer and choreographer (alongside training in Pilates and fitness), Pure Barre was founded under Carrie’s mantra that your fitness program should work and should be fun!

After earning a Business degree from Michigan State and a Law Degree from Wayne State, Carrie developed the Pure Barre technique, opening her first studio in Birmingham, MI in 2001. From there, she traveled all over the U.S. to open Pure Barre locations in different markets, and began franchising the concept in July 2009. The concept grew exponentially in a very short period of time, thanks to passionate clients and franchisees. As Pure Barre expanded, Carrie also created a popular line of DVDs and exercise equipment.

Carrie remained active with Pure Barre until 2015, when she stepped back to explore other opportunities and passions. Carrie began advising and investing female-run startups and serves on numerous Boards. In September 2016, Carrie created Life Smart, an online repository for resources and recommendations dedicated to giving women the tools to live a healthier, stronger, more empowered life.

In 2017, Carrie returned to Pure Barre in the new role of Chief Barre Officer. Her comeback marks the beginning of Pure Barre Evolution, the next chapter of Pure Barre’s life, which renews the brand’s commitment to bringing world-class programming to the community.

Carrie is a guest speaker on entrepreneurship and franchising for the MBA programs at the University of Southern California, Michigan State University, University of Colorado, YPO and EO. She holds a JD from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor’s in Business from Michigan State University.

Carrie resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband Frank and their three kids Luke, Ruby and Ellie. They spend as much time as possible in Vail and enjoy biking, hiking, skiing and everything outdoors.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today? I come from a family where obesity, alcoholism and depression are sadly widespread. My life experience has required me to be resilient and forward-thinking. I bounce back pretty well and I don’t live in the past.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Pure Barre? I have experience as an attorney as well as a professional dancer and choreographer, which enable me to play in many verticals within Pure Barre.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Pure Barre? There have been so many of both it’s hard to choose! Pure Barre has allowed me to meet a profusion of women who are working hard to live full lives. It's truly inspiring and creates an energy which is indescribable. The challenge, like in any fast growing entity, is to ensure the DNA of Pure Barre remains intact while capturing the benefits of our scale and reach.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry? The fitness and health industry has a lot of glitter. Helping others be their strongest and healthiest self can seem like a dream career. My advice is to blow the glitter dust off and look beyond the exterior layer – not to deter, but to make sure you are keenly aware of the realities that lie underneath the glitter.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date? Instinct and gut trump data and training when it comes to so many parts of business.

How do you maintain a work/life balance? I believe the way our society defines work/life balance is unattainable and sets unrealistic expectations for women, which inevitably leaves us feeling poorly. I like to look at work/life balance in aggregate. There are days where I work most of the day, but there are also days I spend a lot of time with my kids or go on a hike. I believe we should be looking at time spent as a whole equation versus a daily sum total.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? Our instinctual desire to avoid conflict. I am a woman who is pretty comfortable speaking up, and have even recently caught myself holding back on things I feel strongly about. I tend to wake up the next morning peeved and wishing I would have said something.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? Although I have not had mentors in the traditional sense of the word, I do believe you can learn something from everyone you meet. I recently listened to a podcast by Liz Dolan during which she said she believes any conversation can change your life – be open and listen to what people are telling you. I think this is so important to remember as we are living in a time when we are having less conversations with real humans.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why? Sheryl Sandberg and Michelle Obama. They are both so strong, yet graceful and poised. I admire that these women have been through “life stuff” and possess a prolific amount of resiliency. Highly intelligent and driven, yet modest and “real” at the same time. So inspiring.