Women in Business Q&A: Chanel Cohn, Co-Founder, Aviva Winter

Chanel Cohn is the Co-Founder and Creative Visionary for Aviva Winter, a one-of-a-kind jewelry brand that reflects a unique mood and spirit that is distinctly feminine and stylish with a sophisticated edge. The collection is comprised of ‘laid back luxury’ jewelry with pieces including interchangeable pave diamond necklaces, hand dyed metallic lace bracelets and chokers, sequined bandanas and stackable mixed genuine stone bracelets. Prior to launching Aviva Winter in June 2016, Chanel spent 13 years immersed in the world of fashion, holding various positions that allowed her to guide the design, creative, trend direction, marketing and sales of numerous high profile luxury brands. A self-proclaimed accessories addict with a love of all things sparkly, Chanel strives to bring a sense of playfulness, passion and philanthropy to her work. Atlanta born and raised, Chanel currently resides in the Upper West Side of Manhattan with her fiancé.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

The leader I am today is based on two equal parts of myself: A desire to succeed and a desire to give back. In 2013, while on a business trip to Europe to identify emerging fashion trends, I found myself inspired by the fresh ideas, indigenous materials and global surroundings abroad. Around that same time, my grandmother lost her battle with cancer, my 14-year-old cousin was diagnosed with the same disease, and I discovered that I was a carrier of the BRCA1 “breast cancer” gene. This all sparked the idea for Aviva Winter, a line of lace and pave diamond jewelry adorned with stones sourced from around the world. Upon returning to NYC, I decided to change the course of my career and devote myself to bringing the Aviva Winter concept to life by channeling my creativity into something positive and charitable.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Aviva Winter?

I always dreamed of a career in fashion, and I knew that succeeding in that sector would require that I understand all aspects of it, so I made a concerted effort to do just that. I started in sales (major department and specialty stores), moved into marketing (accessories and licensing) and then finally into creative (trends and branding). My 13 years of experience in the industry coupled with the support and guidance of my business partner (and aunt), Mindy Brooks, whose extensive marketing background has her leading that side of the business, helps Aviva Winter to make educated, informed, cost-effective decisions about all aspects of our business.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Aviva Winter?

Being an entrepreneur is hard; it’s all encompassing. So when something you’ve envisioned for a long time becomes a reality, it’s major. When each piece of jewelry that starts as a concept turns into an actual piece that I can touch, wear and share with others, I celebrate it. The challenge is finding a way to go beyond our comfort zone and learn new things that contribute to our success. Every small step we take is one that’s integral to the future of Aviva Winter, so we stay focused and continue to move forward even when it feels hard or scary.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Learn everything you can. Align yourself with people who can help. And make sure you’re in it for the long haul. Success doesn’t happen overnight, and the road to get there is not always as pretty as the jewelry!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

To trust my gut. When I made the decision to walk away from the corporate world and start my own business, I knew it was a risk. But I also knew that I wouldn’t be able to grow Aviva Winter the way I envisioned unless I did. Taking the road less traveled is a leap of faith, but any success we’ve enjoyed as a business has been because of those original instincts.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

What’s balance?! Just kidding. We’re a startup, so it’s hard. But it’s true that when you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

As women, we are moving beyond worrying about “coming on too strong” in the workplace. We are strong. However, many of us are also powerful collaborators who find we can be effective through traditionally “softer” skills. I think our biggest issue is being true to ourselves. Find what works for you. Be willing to adapt your style to achieve your desired results, but don’t feel like you need to compromise your personality, strengths, or values to do so.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

When you’re starting a business, the most important thing you can do is surround yourself with experienced and talented mentors. My aunt has always been a mentor to me, which is why I wanted us to build Aviva Winter together. Additionally, we spend a good portion of our time meeting with as many people as possible, learning and growing from their diverse expertise. Professionally, my first boss gave me the guidance I needed to rise above my job description in ways that benefit me to this day. Personally, my 14-year-old cousin’s never-say-quit battle with cancer taught me lessons about persevering and taking positive steps forward when faced with adversity.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are so many women doing amazing things in the world today as leaders in their industries and communities. I always go back to Princess Diana, however, when I think about leadership that I admire, as she embodied so much of what we strive for as a company—she was glamorous, philanthropic, and nonconforming. I was coming of age when she was featured so prominently in the media, and she changed expectations of how a princess should act and what being a woman in society meant. She gave me a certain freedom to define my own future.

What do you want Aviva Winter to accomplish in the next year?