Women in Business Q&A: Christy Tanner, SVP & General Manager, and Nancy Lane, SEP, CBS News Digital

Christy Tanner is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of CBS News Digital. In this role, she oversees strategy and operations for CBS News on all digital platforms, including CBSNews.com, CBSN, CBS News’ digital streaming news network featuring live, anchored coverage across platforms, and the mobile apps for CBS News, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

Nancy Lane is the senior executive producer of CBS News Digital. In this role, she oversees all content for CBS News' digital properties, including CBSNews.com, the CBS News mobile apps and social media accounts, and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news network.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

CT: I learned teamwork, grit and the fun of competition by playing sports in and out of school. I’m so glad my parents signed me up for every sport available from a young age - swimming, skiing, horseback riding, coed t-ball and soccer - which later led me to sign myself up for team sports, surfing, snowboarding, and marathons.

NL: I grew up in a large and loving family. Being one of seven children, all fairly close in age, made for a competitive environment and I learned that competition can be a great driver of results for me. I like to be challenged. The love and support from my family gave me the courage to go after my dreams. They always had my back.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at CBS News Digital?

CT: Starting out in the news business taught me how to ask questions, be a good listener, and think on my feet in any situation. Those skills have served me well in the fast-changing world of digital.

NL: My past experience in the news business has given me the drive to keep innovating, the openness to try new things and the resilience to move on if it doesn't work out. I learned early on in my career how important it is to embrace technology and new platforms as well as support the new generation of journalists coming in with fresh ideas. “New” isn’t bad, and it won’t change your core values if you stand by them.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at CBS News Digital?

CT: The intensity and pace of the past year has been a highlight, providing us with opportunities to chart a new path in digital news, to introduce CBSN to new audiences, and to tell important stories.

NL: My highlights and challenges are the same: taking an established news brand and bringing it to digital. When launching CBSN in 2014, we had to prove that we could be both CBS News and be digital. As the first-ever 24/7 streaming news network, free on all platforms, it took a real partnership between the digital and broadcast teams.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

CT: Be bold, be outspoken and be fair.

NL: Believe in yourself and your dreams. I think one of the biggest obstacles women face is lack of confidence. Self-doubt will undercut you every time. You must lead with confidence to succeed.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

CT: Always be learning.

NL: Be brave. Don’t be afraid of taking chances or of failing. Don’t think you don’t have enough experience or deserve the shot at the next rung. Change can be uncomfortable, so you must learn to live with it and thrive on it.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

CT: I just do it. I don’t spend time thinking about it.

NL: By accepting imbalance.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

CT: That we’re still in a place where this question is asked regularly.

NL: To be constantly reminded you are a woman in the workplace. Seriously, that is a problem. We need to be seen as equals on our merits not our gender.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

CT: I’m grateful to so many people for believing in me and giving me chances to try new things.

NL: It’s important to have a good support system in this business. I have never had a formal mentor, but along the way I have been blessed to have had several people step in to offer encouragement and counsel during challenging moments.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

CT: My grandmother started her career at the Bangor Public Library in Bangor, Maine. During World War II, while my grandfather was stationed overseas and she had two toddlers at home, she started a library for servicemen at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor. After the war, she helped run the family’s contracting business and was active in local politics. Later, when most people would have retired, she went back to work as a reference librarian. She was a classic Greatest Generation woman who worked her whole life, volunteered within the community, took care of her family -- and always had a book in her hand.

NL: My mother. She was something of a trailblazer. As the eldest in her family she went to work during the depression to help keep the family going. But it was during the 2nd World War her innovation and drive shone through. She worked for Bell Labs doing research on telepathy as a means to communicate to the troops without the enemy being able to intercept. Pretty cutting edge and innovative... and she raised her 5 girls to all be the same way.

What do you want CBS News Digital to accomplish in the next year?