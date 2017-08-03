Women in Business Q&A: Danielle W. Merfeld, Ph.D. Vice President & General Manager of Global Research, GE Global Research

Danielle is the Vice President & General Manager at GE Global Research, reporting to the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of GE. In this role, she leads the Silicon Carbide and Edge Controls horizontal breakout teams, which are focused on delivering critical achievements in SiC devices & systems and developing critical Esge product applications and platforms, respectively. She also leads the Electronics organization, a global team of approximately 140 scientists and engineers, responsible for advanced technology development in the areas of semiconductor devices & packaging and signal electronics.

In addition to her technical leadership roles, Danielle also serves as the General Manager of GE Global Research in Niskayuna, NY running operations, leading the functional teams and enabling contemporary research practices for the 2000+ researchers on site. She is currently the co-leader of the GE Women’s Network, a global organization focused on the recruiting, retention, development and promotion of talented women across GE.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up as an Air Force brat. My dad was a fighter pilot and we moved around every year or two for several years. I attended a lot of schools and lived in many different places. The key thing I learned through all of these moves was how to grow comfortable with each new place quickly – from meeting new friends to understanding the local customs. I had to quickly adapt and learn how to fit in and excel in very different environments. This experience taught me a sense of urgency in terms of me being approachable and collaborative, and figuring out how to get people to want to work with me as the new kid on the block. This has translated to each step of my career – allowing me to quickly adapt and fit into each new role.

The other experience that influenced me significantly was pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering. Studying such a technical field typically meant that I was one of only a few women in my courses and labs, especially when getting my Ph.D. This experience forced me to be able to put myself in other people’s shoes. As most of my professors and peers didn't see the world the way I did or didn't have the same life experiences as I did, it became second nature for me to imagine scenarios from someone else's perspective.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at GE?

Interestingly enough, my first job after graduate school was at GE. I had a number of internships and worked briefly for NASA, but upon graduating I started my first full-time job as an engineer at GE’s Research Center, and quickly moved into a team leader position.

Early in my career, I learned that to be comfortable, I needed to ask questions. At each stage of my career and coming into each new role or place – I asked questions. People sometimes worry about not being smart enough and some might pretend that they know everything, but to truly succeed, you need to understand the ins and outs of what’s going on around you. So I asked the seemingly basic questions – and ultimately, learned faster because of it.

I’ve had the unique opportunity to build my career and become a leader within one company – taking on several different roles along the way – each contributing significantly to my career and each with lessons. I went from running a lab with 30+ direct reports to running a program with no direct reports and being responsible for all of the deliverables on a project, but none of the people. From there, I went from running a lab to running a business, which was a huge awakening for learning the difference between working within a research center on advanced technology projects and working as a business leader delivering the end-product and services for customers.

As I continued to move up in the company, I continued to ask those basic questions. By doing so, I found that I could put my arms around what we were doing and truly understand priorities. Asking these questions gave me a broader view of how very complex interactions happen in any industry or any discipline – and that set me up well for the role I'm in now.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at GE?

Many highlights of my career stemmed from being able to work with people to make a difference and to see something that we worked on succeed in the real world. That has been particularly thrilling. It's like a drug. Knowing that you couldn't have done it on your own and to have had this well-oiled machine of people that come together and do more than anyone could do by themselves is incredible. It’s a powerful feeling to be on a team and feel like you can make anything happen.

Similarly, when we've been under very high pressure or when dynamics on a team weren’t as successful, it’s frustrating to know that if only the team could function more cohesively or operate more smoothly that we could more easily achieve our objective.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

For women who want to move into the technology field – especially those who want to be leaders in technology – I’d advise that they be confident in their ability to succeed. Building technical skills can be really fun, and it is incredibly fulfilling to use these skills to make a difference. Also, women have so many natural talents in this space. Work in technology requires collaboration, curiosity, empathy and an awareness about the challenges that we face in the world – and women tend to bring these skills naturally.

No one person or group can see the breadth of technology or has all the expertise that the world needs now. Our challenges are more complex than ever. So, collaboration and a deep understanding of the customer challenge – whether it's having access to energy or water in the developing world or simply having the right security in a process to protect customer data – having that sense of empathy and awareness makes you more successful.

Women have a natural ability to succeed in technology, they just have to get out there and go for it.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I'll reflect to something I mentioned earlier. Always ask questions, even the most basic.

I started asking questions early on in my career out of curiosity or necessity, but now I do it because it makes me successful. I want to know how everything works, especially how technology works. You need to ask questions to get a working knowledge of your business, employees and projects – and ultimately, be a more successful leader.

When I meet with the sourcing team to talk about our plans for buying components for the job, I want to know how the team works. I want to ask questions about how they operate and how they make decisions – even if it's a five-minute conversation that might replace the small talk about the weather or the game last night – I'm learning about how their function impacts mine.

Again, I started doing this out of curiosity and casual engagement, but now I feel like I'm stockpiling knowledge every step of the way – and I love it. It makes me more confident and helps me build ties with colleagues who’s help I’ll need to succeed.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I have three children and a husband who I love very much and want to spend time with. I also have a job that I love – and this is always a challenge, especially for people that love their work.

So, I am very deliberate about how I spend my time. I plan my time meticulously- and try to leave work at the same time almost every day. Obviously, there are exceptions, but I really dedicate the time that I need to spend and care about the way that I spend it.

I'm fully in it. So, when I'm with my family, I'm not taking calls for work. Again, this is a modern world and things come up, it happens, but I'm very clear about my work and my time. I'm also very deliberate and open with all my colleagues – and with my family – about how I'm choosing to spend my time.

I don't ever want to be apologetic for a choice that I make.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think it comes down to the culture in the workplace that is informed by our unconscious biases. It’s something that both women and men contribute to – it’s all of us as humans. And historically, humans have had biases for a reason. We needed these biases thousands of years ago to survive, but now, in many cases, there is legacy of bias that we no longer need, but have a hard time shedding.

So, being aware of those biases and being aware of how they can work against or for certain portions of the population should be in the center of a candid and open discussion. It’s something that we're tackling with our ‘Balance the Equation’ efforts across GE.

I think that's going to be the big challenge moving forward –how do you remove bias from the workplace to enable access to a bigger talent pool and allow the right thought leaders to be at the table when they need to be.

I think it's great that we're raising awareness, but there’s a lot to be done. We need to be deliberate about how we remove biases from our day-to-day behaviors. What does that job description look like – are we tailoring it to a certain type of person by the descriptors that we're using? How about that job interview – are we putting everyone at the same level playing field when we interview them? How about our promotions, retention and culture?

I think this is an area where we can really make a difference.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Professionally, mentorship has made all the difference to me. I came into a leadership role very early on in my career without much of a model for who I could emulate to be successful. My early mentors were so important for me to build a good perspective and a healthy balance on how to be a leader.

One great piece of advice that I got early on was how to manage a difficult employee who was very smart and very capable, but kind of disruptive on the team. The advice I got from my mentor was simple. Even if they're really smart, even if they're really capable, if they're not helping the team, then they're hurting the team. If this person couldn’t change, then the team would be better off without them.

Learning how to focus on key issues and understanding how a good leader would handle difficult situations was extremely helpful.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Sheryl Sandberg has provided so much authenticity to leadership and she shares it with the world. This isn't just for her team. She's written books and lectured about everything from life as a woman in business to how to deal with grief. She’s exposing her learning for all of us to consume in a very generous way. I think people gravitate to leaders like that who have a lot to share and a lot to teach.

Another is Angela Merkel. She’s easy to admire because she's done so much – she has a Ph.D. in physics, she's the first chancellor of Germany, and she was the key architect of the E.U. In addition to all of these accolades, she's also really genuine. She can balance the plight of refugees with security of the country. Her practices come across to people as fair and genuine, and it gives them something to strive for to be better as a people and not to get lost in the fear that is really rampant in many parts of our world. I think the steadiness and consistency that she brings to her leadership role is amazing.

What do you want GE to accomplish in the next year?

Within the next year, we want to enable elegant solutions on our new digital platform to change how the world works. The industrial world can be inefficient because there is always some margin built into our systems– and it's good, engineering margin is there for a reason. However, what if we could take out some of that margin that was baked in to the asset, like a gas turbine or jet engine, and extract more value from it without losing productivity or life? What if we could safely push these assets past their perceived limits to optimize outcomes? We have demonstrated this in some fields already, and are on the cusp of releasing this fantastic capability more broadly.