Women in Business Q&A: Dava Freed, CEO, Freed Associates

Dava Freed, CEO, President and founder of Freed Associates, has more than 35 years of experience in the health care industry, consulting with a wide variety of clients to help increase profitability and efficiency and improve services—experience which prepared her to take the lead in creating her own consulting firm in 1991.

In 25 years, she has grown Freed from a start-up firm to a premier professional healthcare consulting organization that supports many organizations in solving problems and implementing solutions.

Dava is a member of Vistage, an international chief executive leadership organization, and the recipient of the University of California-Berkeley’s “Spirit of Public Health Award.” Inspired by making a positive impact on patient care, Freed Associates was named one of the “Top 100 Woman Owned Businesses” and one of the “Best Places to Work” by the San Francisco Business Times, recognition Dava attributes to her team’s uncompromising commitment to the healthcare environment.

Dava is a past Board member of Operation Access and the UC Berkeley Health Services Alumni Association, and is a member of the Operation Access Advisory Council. Dava is a graduate of the University of California-Berkeley, with an MPH in corporate management (emphasizing the organization and management of health care institutions).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I learned about work ethic, respect and serving others at a young age. My father, a business man, was a consummate volunteer. I met families with Cystic Fibrosis who could not pay for their meds and helped with fundraising on their behalf. Through that experience I also learned the value of medical research.

I had a grandmother who taught herself English and wrote letters to me every two weeks my first year of college. It was not easy and she valued me and our relationship and put work and love into these letters. It taught me what attention, devotion and focus look like.

My family experiences, both positive and negative, shaped my values, which guide me as a leader. I don’t ask others to do things I have not or would not do; I respect each person and am genuinely interested in their stories, and honesty and integrity is paramount to me. I have translated this all into how I built Freed Associates.

Last and not least, caring for others is a part of who I am as a person and as a leader. The adage what goes around comes around seems true to me.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Freed Associates?

I was fortunate enough to have a varied background of experiences and learned a lot by working hard for previous employers. Accenture provided fabulous training and great learnings about consulting and technology. The three health care organizations I worked for taught me a lot about the business and passion and complications of healthcare.

I learned what worked and what I admired in people and places and where I thought changes would make a difference—and applied all of that to Freed. I learned that in any organization there has to be accountability and this must be accompanied with communication, clarity, teamwork and individual considerations. Every person has different strengths and it is best to capitalize on strengths not focus on weaknesses.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Freed Associates?

The highlights at Freed Associates have been maintaining a leading consulting firm in health care, having work life balance as a value we live, and growing to a company of 70 people that uphold our values and culture and truly like one another. Challenges include balancing employee compensation, including all benefits to the extent I want with what our rate structure allows. At Freed we pay 100% of our employee healthcare benefits, including families. It takes creativity to keep the connection among employees when we have a mainly virtual company where employees work at the client sites. Finally, it’s hard sometimes when we are not able to make as much of a difference as we want when the client is not ready for change. People change at their own pace and you can’t control that part. What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Pick an area of focus, and as your interests change don’t be afraid to change jobs or move within a company. If you choose consulting, like I did, know that you have the option to balance life and your family with work and still be successful.

Follow your passion, it makes it less like work.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

The most important lesson I’ve learned in my career is to stay true to myself and my values and at the same time never lose sight of my employees and clients and make decisions that serve everyone.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

The biggest issue for women in the workplace is establishing balance between raising a family and not feeling guilty about the times you are not with your children.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I have been fortunate to have had a few wonderful mentors – they helped me reinforce and become clear about my values. They also taught me about making decisions and not second guessing commitments. I am a member of Vistage and have wonderful peer CEOs and a chair that I learn from. This has helped put issues in perspective and solidify commitments and decisions.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are many women I have worked with or for in my long career and many I admire. What stands out for me is not who the leader is, but instead certain traits I admire deeply. Some of those traits include being thoughtful, bright, articulate, and insightful. I really admire someone who knows how to accomplish what she sets out to do, while maintaining energy, humor and kindness.

What do you want Freed Associates to accomplish in the next year?

We have been in business for 25 years this year—and what I want this year is what I always want. I want Freed to continue to make a big difference for our clients and continue to help them implement their strategic goals. In that process, I want us to continue to grow, keep our culture, maintain our commitment to each other, and be successful at meeting our goals. We will continue to focus consulting in the areas of triple aim and business process redesign and program management.

Freed has a long history of being a great place to work and placing great importance on work/life balance. Why is this important to the company and to you personally?