Women in Business Q&A: Heather McDowell, Founder and CEO, Tickle Water

Heather McDowell is the founder and CEO of Tickle Water, a brand of naturally flavored sparkling water designed for kids. A New York-based entrepreneur, Heather launched the company to provide a fun but healthy, sugar-free, preservative-free beverage choice for families. Before building Tickle Water, she worked with different organizations in the food, beverage and luxury goods industries, providing marketing and management consulting. For ten years, she managed the auctions for Antiquorum, a prestigious auction house specializing in timepieces.

Heather is a longstanding fitness and nutrition advocate, using her business platform to communicate the value of healthy lifestyles for people of all ages, including kids. She has a BA in Spanish and a minor in Fine Arts from Westmont College, in Santa Barbara, CA. Heather lives in New York with her husband and son, the original inspiration for Tickle Water.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up in a family where my parents entrusted me (and my siblings) with a lot of responsibility. They encouraged us to take risks, to try new things, to not be afraid to fail, and to value ourselves and our individual gifts. Being given the freedom to learn by experience and challenge myself was empowering and confidence-building. As such, I left home at 16 and lived as a foreign exchange student in New Zealand. It was a remarkable time of growth, self-discovery, humility, resilience and independence. That was hands down the most impactful life experience which helped to develop me into being a leader today.

How has your previous employment experience aided your time with Tickle Water?

I began an 8 year career at Antiquorum Auctioneers as their bid department and auction manager, having never even been to a live auction. That meant that I had to learn on the job. The same has been true with leaping into the beverage world with no prior experience, I am truly learning as I go. But I remind myself, the same was true in my previous job… and if I watch, listen, and ask the right questions, I am confident I will figure it out. Also, in the auction world, everything is done in real time, and one error could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Attention to detail, organization, planning ahead, and excellent communication skills, were all requirements in my previous position, all of which are imperative in running my own business. Earlier in life, I spent many years in the hospitality business – as a waitress, bartender, and Diageo brand ambassador. Working in the restaurant and liquor space gave me a very good understanding of how consumers eat, drink, adopt brands, and follow trends. Having that knowledge has helped me in building my own brand, Tickle Water.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your experience with Tickle Water?

One highlight was the first time I was in a grocery store and I randomly saw someone (whom I didn’t know) buying four cans of Tickle Water! And of course, having Whoopi Goldberg discover Tickle Water (on her own accord) and then feature Tickle Water as one of her “favorite things” live on ABC’s “The View” was simply incredible. As for challenges, we are using a new and unique package, which means being the guinea pig on production issues. Then of course there is always the challenge of simply standing out in a very crowded beverage space.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Do your homework. Ask a lot of questions, and hire people that have strengths where you have weaknesses. The beverage industry is a very expensive business to get into. And raising capital can be daunting and challenging, especially for females. Be prepared and know that growth does not happen overnight. Brands try to expand and grow to quickly. But if you cannot support that growth, the brand will die. Remember, you are changing people’s daily habits and that takes time. However, if you believe you have a product that the world needs, that is not a “me too” product, go for it and follow your gut. Women’s intuition is a very powerful tool so use it and trust yourself. Women can be very self-critical. Know that there will be failures, but that doesn’t mean YOU failed. It may just mean you need to find another way.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Patience. Not everything happens on “my” timeline, especially in the grocery business. There are some things that are simply out of my control. I have to let those things go and focus my energy on the things I can control.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I am naturally a “worker”, and am always on the go. My mental, physical and emotional state is healthier when I am busy. I know that I am a better Mother, a better wife, a better sister and friend when I have my career outlet. Recognizing that about myself has helped me accept how I split my time between family and work. It is a challenge, for sure. However, knowing and accepting that this is “who I am”, helps to alleviate some of the natural guilt a mother has. In our family, routines are very helpful. My son knows what to look forward to, when he will get to see me, and where I am when I’m away from him. I make every effort to stick to that schedule and not create broken promises. I do make it a point to be home with my son most evenings for dinner, baths, stories, and putting him to bed. I also walk him to school whenever possible. Now that I am a working Mom, my priorities have naturally shifted. I used to enjoy going to fashion parties, openings, and dining at all the hot new restaurants. Now I prefer to stay home, cook dinner with the family, and play games.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

We are still working to shatter that glass ceiling and to close the gender wage gap. It's important that women build networks to support each other, especially when women make up less than 5% of Fortune 500 CEOs.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Mentorship is invaluable for me, both personally and professionally, and the two are intermingled. One cannot perform at their best professionally if their personal life is not also being taken into account. Having a trusted support system has helped me work through doubts, concerns, make pivots and celebrate accomplishments. Simply hearing that I am not the only one is incredibly re-assuring. Mentorship has given me a peace of mind and helped to build confidence in the workplace.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are so many! Where to begin?… Sarah Blakey, the Founder of Spanx. She took an idea, all of her savings at the young age of 29, and built an incredible brand. She still owns 100% of her company and is still running it with great passion after this many years.

Jessica Alba with the Honest Company, Sheryl Sandberg, Kelly Wearstler with her interior design and now eponymous furniture line, Diane Von Furstenberg, Melinda Gates, Alexa von Tobel of Learnvest, and lets not forget Arianna Huffington. I am honored to be included in her massive far-reaching, uber informative publication.

What do you want Tickle Water to accomplish in the next year?