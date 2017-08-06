Women in Business Q&A: Helen Kogan, Kogan Page

Helen joined Kogan Page in 2000, having spent the previous 15 years as a journalist, and became Managing Director in 2006. Kogan Page is an independent publisher founded in 1967 (by Philip Kogan). It publishes 100+ titles a year, in both print and digital form, in Business and Management and has particular focus on specialist vocational areas including Marketing, Human Resources, Logistics and Management and in more general trade areas such as Careers, Self-Development and Leadership. It has a back catalogue of over 900 titles. Kogan Page has offices in London, New York and New Delhi and sells print, digital and translation rights globally. Helen has served on the Publishers Association Council, is currently on the Advisory Board of the London Book Fair and the North East London Advisory Board of Young Enterprise – a charity supporting business projects and education in schools.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I learnt a huge amount during the period before I went to university (at the age of 26) when I worked in a variety of unskilled jobs. That time has undoubtedly helped inform the way that I manage the business now. Communication is everything and the early experience of being undervalued really feeds into much of how I operate as a leader today to try and get the best out of people.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Kogan Page?

I became a journalist after university. It gave me a really good insight into some fundamental business issues relating to text-based media and how to ensure you relate to your readers. Once I had children I had a whole set of other lessons relating to time management and the work/life balance.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Kogan Page?

You can count on one hand the number of independent publishing companies that have reached 50 years old and I’m really proud of having achieved that. We have discovered and published some truly brilliant authors over the years and every time one of or our books wins an award or plaudit it’s a great moment. There have been many challenges given the huge disruption caused by digital and the changing face of retail. But through a mixture of resilience, bloody-mindedness and agile innovation we’ve managed to work our way through them and we’re now in a growth situation.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

It’s important to understand the commercial as much as the creative side of publishing. I’m always impressed with candidates who have researched what we do and come with market-led ideas. Be prepared to argue your case though. Publishing needs strong ideas and people who will see them through. It’s also a very people-oriented business so you need to be able to offer good relationship management skills.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Resilience. Publishing has had some pretty tough times in recent years so you need to be able to tough it out when needs be.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I’ve got an extremely supportive husband who has always shared the workload. My children are now in their 20s but it was pretty hard going in the early years (although we didn’t have the demands of 24/7 technology then that means you’re always on tap). I’ve recognised that there are some things that are essential to keep a good balance such maintaining an exercise regime (not always easy) and having a good social life. It’s really important you keep things in perspective …. but it’s not easy and I don’t think you ever quite switch off.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Ten years ago I would have said confidence but I do think that has changed and I work with some fantastically strong and talented young women who aren’t afraid to put themselves out there and fight their corner. I still think we have a major issue with flexibility in workplace practice which would enable working mothers to continue to develop their careers and raise a family - every company needs to recognise their responsibility in supporting this.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

There were very few women in positions of leadership when I first started working (although publishing did have a time when all top five PLCs were run by a group of amazing women) so I looked for other women who were at similar levels to me to create informal mutual support networks. I didn’t have formal mentorship as such but had great support from my professional network who I regularly went to for ‘sanity checks’ on sticky questions.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I owe a lot to the women who were a half a generation ahead of me. We really didn’t have any role models until someone like Anita Brodwick came along and challenged the orthodoxy. In publishing Helen Fraser, the former managing director of Penguin, ran the company with total authenticity and Dame Gail Rebuck, CEO of Random House, is doing a great job of representing publishing at a political level. Of current business leaders Carolyn McCall (CEO of Easyjet) is a leader who works in an extremely challenging sector but consistently performs well and isn’t afraid to make tough decisions. But I also really admire women in politics who stick their necks out like Gina Miller who has been subject to some really appalling abuse for her stance on Brexit but has kept going. Michelle Obama’s ‘when they go low you go high’ quote says everything about a woman who has provided fantastic leadership to young women globally.

What do you want Kogan Page to accomplish in the next year?