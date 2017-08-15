Women in Business Q&A: Hyo Yeon, Global Head of Experience Design, McKinsey Digital Labs

Hyo joined McKinsey as a digital partner, bringing skills honed in senior-leadership roles at specialist design firms serving companies large and small. As a leader of our Digital Labs and McKinsey Design groups, she oversees our experience-design capabilities, builds global design teams, and works with clients to flesh out their design organizations and capabilities. She brings deep expertise in driving customer-centered digital transformations that deliver tangible impact to the bottom line.

Hyo serves clients in industries as diverse as financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer goods, and utilities. For all of them, she helps build up reliable and relevant customer insights and then designs value-enhancing products, services, and marketing strategies that meet or exceed consumer needs.

As a particular focus of her work, Hyo helps clients use lateral-thinking approaches to reimagine their customers’ experience—and to rethink their business models and technology. She also applies behavioral science to push the envelope on user experiences. Based on these approaches, she facilitates far-reaching innovation workshops for senior clients in many sectors.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My father was a diplomat, so throughout my upbringing we moved from one country and culture to another every few years. That constant change is the foundation that has helped me throughout my professional life. Although I was quiet and shy as a child, I was also curious, and open to meeting new people from new places.

That background set me up well for my career, which has been very much about constantly learning and adapting. It applies especially well to the consulting world, in the context of introducing new technologies and processes. This includes building a design practice at McKinsey. Things are changing even more quickly in within the digital world – something that draws on childhood experience of constantly learning and adapting. Every company is different and we have to be flexible and adapt to each client’s particular needs.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at McKinsey?

It’s almost like I was working toward this position at McKinsey all along.

In graduate school in Design, I was the odd bird who wrote a paper about Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, the Bauhaus designer who founded the Institute of Design in Chicago. He was passionate about the intersection of design with technology and industry, way ahead of his time. I would never have imagined that my life’s work would be directly related to that paper.

After graduate Design school I found that it alone didn’t feel fulfilling enough for me. Back then Design value did not translate as smoothly to the business world as it does now.. So I went and got my MBA. My first “real” job was as an associate at one of the major systems integrators. coding in COBOL (!). Since then, every position I’ve held has been at the intersection of design, tech, and business. I would say that it all started coming together when I was leading a design agency in New York, where our mantra was “Everything that can be digital will be.” We had physical and digital experience design, technology, business, and strategy working in integrated teams in the 1990s.

Looking back at my education and experience in two fields, it all stems from that sense of curiosity I mentioned earlier. I want to see lots of different perspectives instead of just the one from where I’m standing at that moment. And the best outcome is when all them merge together to create a new whole.

The path I took turned out to be the one to McKinsey. I now lead the experience design team under our digital umbrella. We bring in amazing designers from all over the world, and work with business consultants to help solve really big, complex problems around how to be successful in digital, in a customer-centric way. We also add Design Thing and Agile methods to our more traditional strategy approaches . It’s an exciting time now, where design, business, and technology are really converging.

McKinsey has seen that and embraced it. For example, when you walk into a bank to open a new account – you may not realize that we may have worked with that bank to speak with hundreds of other bank customers to understand what they look for, and then design an all new service process, so you have a great experience in the bank. That many things are moving faster but also being more personalized, with less steps for you (and for the bank), thanks to the technology behind the scenes helping make it all together. In the end we are bringing user insights and acceptance into the business planning process, and its consumers and customers who gain in addition to our clients.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at McKinsey?

It’s great to be at a firm that truly values design thinking and its application to business problems. Our leadership is supportive and enthusiastic, and they really see how complementary our design people and processes are to the traditional problem-solving approach. Being in the digital space lets us make things tangible quickly, and in just a few years we’ve built a great portfolio of work with design and design thinking at its core.

Like most organizations around the world, we’re driving a culture change from within, which is not simple, especially when our company is performing so well and has the reputation and stature that it does. What makes McKinsey open to integrating design into its work is that at the end of the day, the firm values two things: driving client impact and developing great people. Design contributes directly to those, and we have seen very positive results from incorporating it into our work.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I am fortunate to not have had to differentiate too much between women and men. In design, marketing, and digital advertising women are really well represented. My advice is to persevere, and continue on a valuable contributing person first – gender next. When you do that, there is really no limit. We are all people who are capable of great impact to others and the world.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

You need to define your own picture of success. I’m not the world’s best designer, but I think I’m pretty good at being a business leader who has brought design into the CEO conversation. Also, you need to be a participant rather than part of the audience. As an introvert, this one has been a bit more challenging. But you don’t have to be the loudest voice in the room to be a great team player and leader. Finally, drop any assumptions you have about people based on what you may see at first glance: gender, background, etc. Don’t limit yourself based on anything anyone else says. Always push yourself out of your comfort zone, because that’s where the biggest successes, not just in business but also for you as a person, will emerge.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

It’s the hardest part of being a professional, mom, and spouse, and it can’t ever be solved entirely. My husband jokes that if we achieve “average” across all facets of our life, we are in good shape. Ofcourse, average can have a very high bar! I used to be good at compartmentalizing, and really focusing, With the highly connected, global world that we live in, it becomes difficult to do that. It’s all about juggling 24/7 now

One of the benefits of McKinsey is the flexibility - that you do have freedom of where you are and where you’re working. When I’m not with the client or my team, I can work from home, where I can take the kids to school and walk the dog.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

There’s a broad spectrum of issues that women can face, in many industries. McKinsey and LeanIn actually looked at this last year, and saw that a big part of the issue was the lack of female representation at the most senior levels. This is obviously a problem on its own, but when I think about the importance of role models and mentors and being able to identify with them, you can see the problem it poses for women at lower levels.

Perhaps reframing the conversation as women seeking equality of opportunity, instead of focusing on inequality, can also open new ways of thinking about how to bring more women into senior leadership.

I’m thrilled that we have very strong female representation at the senior level of my team. We have incredible women directors, vice presidents, and partners, and I’m keen to continue pushing for that at all levels.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

It’s been a tremendous force in my life. The mentors who have really influenced me are not only people I consistently turn to for advice, they’ve also become very good friends. To be truly insightful and effective, mentors have to know 360 degrees of you. This is especially true for women, who are often juggling so many things. You just need to know that your mentor “gets” you, with all the good and the bad parts. I’ve always gravitated toward rule breakers, because those are the ones that encourage you to make your own path and define your own success. It’s also helpful to have someone with the same sense of humor as yours. You need to feel understood and supported, not like you’re trying to solve everything alone.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Hillary Clinton, Indra Nooyi at Pepsi, IBM CEO Ginny Romney—they’ve all maintained their personalities while being phenomenal leaders.

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?

I want McKinsey’s experience design team to continue to grow and bring in more of the best-in-class design talent. Their profiles should be incredibly diverse. They should come from design agencies, tech companies, start-ups, and more, and be from all around the world.