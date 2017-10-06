Women in Business Q&A: Janneke Niessen, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Improve Digital

Janneke is a serial entrepreneur and currently co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Improve Digital, a leading European marketing technology firm. She also invests considerable time serving as a member of company (advisory) boards, she is a mentor for start-ups, and she is active as an angel investor. Janneke is co-initiator of InspiringFifty, an initiative that aims to increase diversity in tech by making female role models more visible. As part of the InspiringFifty initiative, Janneke has published Project Prep, a novel for young girls in conjunction with an award winning child book’s author. The goal of the project is to encourage young girls, inspiring them to pursue a career in technology and invest in an educational foundation focusing on math and computer science. Janneke is member of supervisory board of UNICEF, advisory board member of FutureNL, member of the investment committee of Innoquarter and she writes a column about technology for LINDA. Janneke was named 2014 EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Most Innovative Leader in 2016, two of many in a long list of honors for Janneke in her time with Improve Digital.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I started my first company when I was 23 years old so there is a lot I learned by doing. By doing things the right way but obviously also by doing them wrong. I really think a failure is never really a failure when you learn something from it and do better next time. My motto always is: everything is possible, so for me the question is never if but how. With that as my base I have simply did many things others told me were not possible, things I had not done before or things I was scared myself to try. I just did it.

How has your previous employment experience aided your work?

I had my own company before and I think as an entrepreneur each time you start a new company you start where the previous one ended, building on that foundation. With my previous company we had offices in multiple countries around the world so for me it was logic to start international from day one when we started Improve Digital. Starting another company does not mean though you have the same challenges. Since you start where you ended, your challenges are different and very often bigger but that is also a large part of the fun of being an entrepreneur.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure?

There are many highlights but the biggest one is looking at the team we have put together. We are now with over 200 people and it such a great, smart and fun group. It makes me proud every time I see all of them together or see the different individuals excel at their job and pushing their limits. I really believe that the team is the key to success of a company.

There have been many challenges of course as well, raising funding, finding the right people, keeping up with the competition in a global and heavily funded playing field, putting all your savings in the company and so on. I think all very recognizable by other entrepreneurs. The most important thing here I think is that we have always believed in what we were doing. For starting entrepreneurs I think it is important to understand that everybody has these issues. You don’t read a lot about these things in the press obviously and that can make entrepreneurs feel lonely or that they are the only ones that are having these issues. That is why it is extremely important to build up a network with other entrepreneurs. You will not only know that everybody runs into issues, big and small, but also you will get advice from people that have no other agenda than helping you and that have actually been in the same situation.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Go for it! It is a lot of fun and with the right attitude the opportunities are endlessly.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

I have learned many in different areas so it is not easy to choose 1. But I think an important one is that you have to put yourself in the spotlight. Early in my career I believed that when I would do the right thing it would be noticed. And that is simply not true. You have to actively show what you are doing and network. Having the right people to sponsor and mentor you throughout your career is key.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I think by accepting that sometimes the balance is really off. And that that is fine and sometimes necessary. In general I am just not too focused on it. I do what I really like doing, I do whatever it takes to make it successful and always make an effort to see my family and friends. Then is when I am happy and for me it is less relevant how the balance then looks exactly.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Stereotypes and bias. Next to my company I am really active to inspire more women and girls to choose a career in technology. That is where most of the future jobs will be yet still the numbers of women in tech are dramatic. Rolemodels are key in changing this: if she can see it she can be it. With Inspiring Fifty we are making female rolemodels in tech more visible and with Project Prep we provide a role model for the younger generation.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

It helps in confidence. Brainstorming with somebody how to handle certain situations can really help. I am also very lucky to have some sponsors in my live. Women in high positions who really actively support me. I am also active myself as a mentor and I think everybody should do it. It is not only fun to do so but it is very important.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are many inspiring women out there, for sure all the women in the Inspiring Fifty but to name a few. Neelie Kroes, she is a true role model and also actively helping others to accomplish their dreams. I think Corinne Vigreux is a great entrepreneur. Her company TomTom has gone through different transformations which is extremely difficult to do. And Michele Obama, she is such an inspiring person; honest, dedicated, authentic and realistic.

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?