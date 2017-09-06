Women in Business Q&A: Jennifer Risi, Worldwide Chief Communications Officer, Ogilvy

Jennifer Risi is the Worldwide Chief Communications Officer for Ogilvy. At Ogilvy, Risi has two key responsibilities – leading all communications and serving as a key spokesperson for the Ogilvy enterprise while also working with clients – serving as a senior client advisor as head of Ogilvy Media Influence.

Risi is a seasoned communications executive with more than 15 years of experience in strategic global media relations, CEO positioning and crisis communications. As part of her current role, Risi is leading the communications strategy for Ogilvy’s Next Chapter transformation under WW Chairman and CEO John Seifert.

She is also an expert in nation branding – having led award-winning global campaigns with Mexico, Colombia, and USA -- securing record tourism, FDI and job creation for all. Most recently, Risi helped to win new contracts with the countries of Gabon and Indonesia.

Other recent highlights include work with Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Climate Summit for Local Leaders at COP21, unveiling the new Suez Canal and handling the IPO of Citizens Financial Group, to name a few.

Risi was named 2016 PR News Top Woman in PR and has won multiple awards including most recently, 2015 SABRE Multimarket Campaign of the Year for Brand USA, 2014 SABRE Multimarket Campaign of the Year for government of Colombia and Two 2012 Gold SABREs and was a 2013 Cannes finalist for the government of Mexico.

Risi earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Barnard College, Columbia University. She has served on the Advisory Council for LitWorld, a children’s literacy advocacy group, and has served as a senior media relations advisor to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My family is incredibly close and supportive. I grew up an only child in a relatively small Italian family in Whitestone, Queens. The community I grew up in was also tight – as I still have many of the friends today that I had when I was about 5 years old. Growing up, my mom was always there for me – helping me study for my tests and my dad was our softball coach; both of them attended every school event and were always at all of my soccer games, activities and tennis matches as well. I always felt supported. I was taught early on that I could do anything that I set my mind to – and that there were no limits. I was always encouraged to go after my dreams and that it was ok to be different. I don’t think I would be the professional I am today without their constant support, encouragement and love.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Ogilvy?

I learned that it’s ok to make mistakes and that everything happens for a reason. When we fall, it teaches us the lessons to do it better the next time. Failures are humbling, and sometimes necessary. Most successful people have stumbled at some point in their careers, but the people that are able to “process” – dust themselves off and move forward, are the ones that truly can become the best leaders.

I have also learned to surround myself with people that are better than me and that do things differently than I do. Working at Ogilvy, I am surrounded by some of the smartest people in our industry today -- and I learn something new every day. I am constantly challenged to be a better leader, better professional and most importantly, a better person.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Ogilvy?

I’ve had one of the most amazing experiences working at Ogilvy. Six years ago, I was hired by Kate Cronin to be the head of media relations for Ogilvy PR, New York. A couple of months in, my job changed and I was put in charge of the Mexico Tourism Board account. Our objective was to manage the “negative” press coverage and get people traveling and investing in Mexico again. For the first two years at Ogilvy, I got the opportunity to travel the world – visiting almost every Ogilvy office. I have also worked on amazing campaigns like launching the Suez Canal in Egypt, partnering with Mike Bloomberg around COP21 to fight climate change, working on Nationwide’s infamous Super Bowl commercial and taking Citizens Bank public in the USA. Ogilvy has given me so many opportunities that I could only dream of growing up.

Regarding challenges, most of my work is handling crisis situations and issues within the news media. There have been countless “situations” that I have had to handle but you likely don’t know about them because we did our job. Haha!

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Ask for what you want. Women today need to advocate for themselves and be their own best champion. We cannot be afraid to ask for what we want. You never know, you just might get it!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Get a sponsor. You need to have somebody saying nice things about you when you are not in the room. I have personally had sponsors that I know of – and some I didn’t know of – that have helped me get to where I am today. Mentors are important in learning your craft, but sponsors are essential in helping women get their next job.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I won’t lie – it’s not always easy to have a balance but I have an amazing support system of family and friends that help keep me humble and grounded. Everyone needs an outlet to relief stress – mine is working out. Whether I am doing Soul Cycle, running in the park or playing tennis, I need to be active in some way every day to be effective at my job. The other thing that keeps me grounded is my Shitzu Sam. He puts everything in perspective when I come home after a long day.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I would say there are two. 1. Women need to be able to take feedback. That is the only way to get better. It’s not personal and likely the person giving the feedback cares enough, so take advantage. 2. I want to see women support other women more. Women need to be a support community for each other. Too often I see women compete with each other, which is unnecessary and often wastes time and energy.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Personally, I mentor people. Professionally, I sponsor and coach. I think there is a difference there. I find that my teams do better when I spend time with them and they can learn from watching what I do and how I do it. I always have at least one person from the team in every meeting and on every conference call – that is the best way for them to learn. From that close working relationship, you get to really know people. The people that excel are the ones that can take feedback and learn on a daily basis. These are the people that I sponsor and help them to navigate and get the “next” jobs that they want. Its fun to see our next generation talent in action!

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Shelly Lazarus, former Chairman and CEO of Ogilvy. She is an Ogilvy giant and was a woman way before her time. She did so much to make Ogilvy the company that it is today. I can only wish to be half of the leader that she was.

What do you want Ogilvy to accomplish in the next year?