Women in Business Q&A: Joy Ajlouny, co-founder, Fetchr

Joy Ajlouny is an e-commerce industry professional whose influence in business and entrepreneurship has spanned the globe. Joy is the co-founder of Fetchr, a Silicon-Valley backed technology company, based in Dubai, aimed at solving the "no-address" problem hindering growth in emerging markets. Fetchr uses patented technology allowing people to use their mobile phone's GPS location as their address. Fetchr is the first startup in the Middle East to be funded by a top venture capital firm in Silicon Valley. Joy, on behalf of Fetchr, was on the cover of Forbes Magazine in the Middle East, which named Fetchr #1 startup in the region. The company has raised $52 million in investment, including a $41 million series B round in May 2017. Prior to Fetchr, Joy founded Bonfaire, an e-commerce discovery platform for luxury footwear and accessories. Bonfaire was acquired in 2013 by fashion e-commerce giant Moda Operandi, owned by LVMH and Condé Nast.

While only 2.7% of venture capital funding has been raised by women, Joy has successfully raised funds for two startups from the most prestigious Silicon Valley venture capital firms. This puts her in the top 1% of female entrepreneurs. Joy is passionate about using technology to solve persistent issues in emerging markets, as well as empowering women entrepreneurs to break out of traditional roles, especially in the Middle East.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up in a family surrounded by boys – I was always the only girl, even among extended family. You would think I was pampered, but it was not the case. They treated me as one of the guys, including beating me up. It gave me a sense of not being helpless and fending for myself. I use that "not helpless energy" every day at work. I believe it shaped me to be an independent woman, relying on myself, but it also gave me great insight into the male mind.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at fetchr?

I had previously raised money for my first company and sold it in a M&A deal that gave me credibility when I went back to raise funds for fetchr. Investors love to know that you are a serial entrepreneur, whether you succeed or fail, the experience comes with lessons learned and makes you a more seasoned entrepreneur.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at fetchr?

Not just hiring talent, but retaining talent in this competitive market, along with scaling the company from one country to six countries and coping with the heavy burden of bureaucracy and regulations. We experienced so much red tape.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

It’s not easy to be a woman in the shipping industry, which is a predominantly male space. The advice I give to women is conduct yourself as a force to reckoned with. Emit the energy of a business person and you will be treated as such. It's not what you look like or what you are wearing, it’s the energy you send out.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Never take no for an answer; rejection is a challenge to which you have to find a solution and be creative. I have gamified it.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I revolve everything I do around fetchr. I am working on achieving work/life balance, but it is a work in progress. Sometimes in order to be successful, you need to disappear for a while.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Not focusing on their careers and goals, and focusing on men. The mentality of this region is often that success is a good marriage, not a great career. It is changing though, as being fulfilled as an individual and accomplishing goals that you set creates self-worth and dignity. No one can take that from you.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I have a dear friend who is a venture capitalist, who taught me everything I know and believed in me and inspired me. I could never be where I am today without him. I think it is important to have the right guidance and support. Sometimes meeting someone changes your life forever and I can honestly say I had that experience.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I support the underdogs. I admire Oprah Winfrey who was told that she would never make it as a black, overweight, black woman. I so admire women who have a great sense of self and will not compromise who they are for anyone. It takes guts to not care what people think of you, live by the beat of your own drum and win against all odds. Oprah has also given back to so many and I admire women who give back if they’ve been blessed with great fortune. You owe it to humanity to give back. No one needs a billion dollar bank account. If you have been that lucky, it is your moral obligation to change someone's life for the better.

What do you want fetchr to accomplish in the next year?