Women in Business Q&A: Julia Hawkins, Vice President, Head of Commercial, Culture Trip

Julia Hawkins is the Vice President, Head of Commercial at Culture Trip where she launched the media & technology company’s U.S. operations and oversees sales. In less than a year, she’s successfully recruited and hired more than 30 staff members, across 5 disciplines.

Previously, Julia ran integrated sales and branded content development as the National Director, Advertising & Brand Partnerships at The Food Innovation Group. As a pivotal member on the management team at Bon Appetit, her leadership helped Bon Appétit secure its best ad performance in 5 years and landed the magazine on Advertising Age’s A-List 2012 and Adweek’s Hot List 2012. Julia held various positions at various publishers including Conde Nast, Hearst and Time Inc working on prestigious brands such as Instyle, WWD, Town & Country and Lucky. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and a former ACC Athlete.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I learned so much about being a leader from my family. Being the youngest of five siblings, I spent a lot of time learning and listening from those around me. My father started a successful cosmetics company in the garage of my grandfather's electronics factory, with little to no experience or financing. My mother constantly encouraged me and my siblings to make our own money and as a result, both of my sisters now run their own businesses and are the primary breadwinners. Ultimately, being the youngest of five siblings, taught me how to manage a variety of different personalities and find ways to connect and relate to all of them.

How has your previous employment experience aided your position at Culture Trip?

After 10 years in sales, even working at some of the best brand names in media, you still hear the word "No" more than "Yes." I’ve learned not to be afraid of the word "No." Instead, I embrace it and use it to start negotiations. Learning how to communicate clearly, craft compelling arguments and inspire with confidence has helped me come into Culture Trip full force and turn those No’s into Yes’.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your time at Culture Trip?

The highlights have been hiring and managing a diverse team of talented sellers, marketers, planners, creators, and producers and working together to craft a compelling roadmap for the US organization. What my team has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time is incredible. I’ve had to learn how to adapt to working with our global offices, in London and Tel Aviv, where there are very different operational styles and departmental nuances. The sheer time difference and dependence on communicating via email instead of in-person or over the phone has proven to be more difficult than anyone anticipated.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I share the same advice that my sister gave me: always be tied to the revenue side of the business because money equals power. You never get fired for making a company too much money. I try to remember that my core competency is a conversion for both my company and my clients. When I approach clients with business proposals I always frame up the benefit to their bottom line by partnering with us.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Lead, listen or get out of the way. Sounds harsh at first, but, in practice, it is a great philosophy. Lead projects you are passionate about. Learn to exercise deference because you aren't always the smartest person in the room so, listen to those smarter than you. Don't be a bottleneck! Every company has them and they can be lethal to an organization’s profitability. Do yourself a favor and don't strangle your company’s success. Be secure enough to not be involved in every project.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Pugs. I made the New York office of Culture Trip a dog-friendly office because it’s a fun perk, animals are therapeutic and yes, balance for me has included the occasional merging of the two worlds. My pugs still get a lot of my time and attention away from the office as well. Somebody has to maintain their Instagram page.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Equal Pay. As an employer, I see first hand how women of equal experience and the same skill set are asking for less pay than their male counterparts. As an employee, I have been made an offer before and then a few weeks later asked to revise it because my male counterpart came in at a higher rate. Company's need to make their budgets work and I'm happy to say that I wouldn't back down and insisted the company meet my salary demands.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I have been fortunate enough to work for some of the most talented women in Publishing throughout my career. Stephanie George, Gina Sanders & Pamela Drucker-Mann, all asked me the same interview question, “Where do you want to be in 5-10 years?” I responded bullishly, the same way, every time, “in your chair.” I admire them for paving the way in media for the next generation of women executives and for empowering and teaching young women like me what it takes to operate at their level. I wouldn't be where I am today without their guidance, advice, and leadership.

What do you want Culture Trip to accomplish in the next year?