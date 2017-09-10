Women in Business Q&A: Kate Levenstien, Founder, Cannonball Productions

A lifelong foodie with an insatiable appetite for adventure, 29 year old New York native Kate Levenstien is passionate about creating big, bold, one-of-a-kind experiences. In 2013, she brought her background in events and PR to the world of food and drink, launching the event management agency Cannonball Productions.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Traveling around the world in my early twenties is an experience I am incredibly grateful for, and one that has brought a sense of empathy to my leadership style, along with a willingness to take risks. It helped me realize the value of forming relationships with the people I encountered, because anyone can end up being a resource or even a lifelong friend. It also taught me the importance of approaching new experiences with genuine curiosity and openness. I will try anything once!

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure running Cannonball Productions?

Most of my training came from internships and extra curricular activities in college. I was always interested in marketing and held internships and positions with my state's U.S. Senator (NJ), The Economist Group, Euro RSCG and The Oprah Winfrey Show. During my 4 years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I was on a team that managed the largest non-alcoholic student-run events in the country, which also solidified my passion for producing events. Until LivingSocial recruited me to run their Live Events division in Chicago, I didn't know there were opportunities to produce social events! There, I learned everything from contract negotiation and ticketing to marketing and execution.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your time at Cannonball Productions?

Moving into our own office space, watching the team grow from three people to ten, running into people on the sidewalk or subway wearing Bacon and Beer Classic T-shirts, seeing people at the event who come back year after year and make the Classic an annual tradition...all of these moments are incredibly rewarding and validating. A constant challenge is adapting our production and marketing strategy to fit the new cities and stadiums we visit. Touring nationally definitely keeps us on our toes!

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The best piece of advice I can offer is to think big -- it will take you a lot farther than following the status quo. Look in the mirror and see a lion rather than a cat. Reach out to other women for guidance and support, too. Women like helping women and there is so much we can learn from each other!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

If you have a good idea, pursue it but also protect it. At the end of the day, business is business. I try to neutralize potential competition by forming strategic partnerships and seeking out opportunities for collaboration.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I get to travel all across for the country with the Bacon and Beer Classic, which I love. I extend my stay in some cities so that I can explore and relax right after the festival. I also plan ahead as much as possible to carve out time with friends and family or schedule workout classes. I'm a huge fan of ClassPass!

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Not asking for more, whether it is a raise, more responsibility, or a shift in roles. Now that I am on the management side, I notice this pattern in women much more than men. We tend to underestimate our value, and I am certainly guilty of it myself. It is something to be mindful of at every stage of our careers.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I am lucky to have former colleagues who were advocates for me and continue to be supportive with advice and resources. My parents are also great mentors; both were entrepreneurs in their own right, and not only do they help me maintain a strategic mindset, but they also lend their experience and wisdom to the entire team.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I really admire the founders of theSkimm, Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, and Radha Agrawal, the co-founder of Thinx. I think all three women are disrupting their industries and taking huge risks. Their ideas not only push the envelope, but also empower women and have radically influenced--and improved--my life as a millennial.

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?