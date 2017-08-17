Women in Business Q&A: Kathleen O’Reilly, Senior Managing Director ‒ US Northeast, Accenture

Kathleen O’Reilly is a senior managing director at Accenture responsible for leading the company’s business in its US Northeast region, which covers 11 states—Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

In her role as senior managing director – US Northeast, O’Reilly focuses on bringing innovation to clients, attracting top talent and strengthening the company’s impact in its local communities. She also serves on Accenture’s North America Leadership Team and Global Leadership Council.

A 20-year Accenture veteran, O’Reilly has served in a variety of leadership roles in the company’s Communications, Media & Technology practice, which serves the communications, electronics, high technology, media and entertainment industries. Before being appointed to her current role in December 2016, she served as senior managing director for CMT within Accenture Strategy, where she focused on helping clients worldwide achieve high performance through profitable growth, accelerated innovation, organizational agility and operational excellence. She was also the Group Strategy and Operations Officer for Accenture North America. Before joining Accenture, Kathleen worked for A.T. Kearney and began her career in the telecommunications industry with Verizon Communications.

O’Reilly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. She serves on the global board of Women in Cable and Telecommunications and the corporate board of the Philadelphia Museum of Art; previously she served on the boards of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, The Barnes Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters (SEPA).

O’Reilly lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and children.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I am the product of a range of experiences, but at the core is how I was raised. I grew up in a very close family, which taught me to use my voice but also embrace the idea that I was part of something bigger. Both of my parents were committed to their careers, and as role models to my sister and me, they taught us that hard work is more than being present and showing up. My parents taught us the importance of continuous learning, to ask questions, listen and to be authentic. They also instilled a strong sense of community service in us, since both dedicated themselves to causes that bettered the community.

Throughout my professional career, I have learned that leadership is never about you. There have been many twists and turns throughout my career, but having the ability to learn and overcome challenges has always helped me grow. I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by some of the brightest and most inspiring people in business. But the most rewarding part of my career has been continuously learning and growing as a leader.

How have your previous employment experiences aided your tenure at Accenture?

For the past 20 years, I have had the opportunity to tackle very challenging projects at Accenture. Three experiences stand out:

Early in my career, I realized in the middle of a client project that I did not have deep enough understanding of the issues, industry or technology to drive the change needed. This taught me be unafraid to ask questions – no matter how basic they may seem.

The second lesson was seeing the value of collaboration and learning to trust my team members, which has proven critical. Building strong relationships and joining forces to tackle a tough issue has been a large part of my success.

Lastly, when asked to step into unchartered waters – whether leading a new team or a new part of the business – I learned it is vital to understand what drives value. The ability to identify where value can be found and go after it in a disciplined manner is a powerful skill in a world that is constantly disrupted with new technologies.

What have the highlights been during your tenure at Accenture?

I am always most proud of the positive impact we make helping clients solve their most critical challenges. Whether driving large-scale transformation projects or identifying competitive advantages for my clients – each project has its own unique moment where we are truly making a difference.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The three most important qualities for anyone looking to break into a career in consulting and technology are to always stay relevant, to excel at serving in teams and to be comfortable in times characterized by constant change.

An aspiring consultant needs to stay relevant because the career is all about helping clients embrace the opportunities that come with change and disruption. We must also excel at serving in and leading teams – being collaborative, helping others learn and grow and knowing how to bring out the best in those around you.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

That you cannot be prepared for every scenario, either in a meeting with a client or throughout the duration of a project. It is more important to have a deep understanding of an industry in which you are working, a willingness to listen, and an ability to easily break down issues. This agility and resilience will carry you through any challenge.

Another important lesson is that trusted relationships are at the heart of being both a consultant and a leader. You cannot develop a relationship when you are solely focused on a transaction or your own goals. Relationships take time and you must be willing to listen, be flexible and bring the best of yourself. Only then can a group collaborate and innovate together.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I am not sure a perfect balance exists – but there are ways to integrate work and home. First and foremost, I am a mother of three, a wife, a daughter and a sister. My family keeps me grounded and we try to spend as much time together as possible. When I am working locally, I find having the discipline to put work aside and focus on family allows me to be most present.

My work also takes me around the world. When I am travelling, I always prioritize time to connect, and I often travel with my children’s’ school materials so I can help with homework. I am very lucky to have children and a husband who love to travel and explore as much as I do and we always look for creative ways to blend business travel with vacation time.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

My experience as a woman in business has been very positive and I have been the beneficiary of Accenture’s stewardship around gender equality. I have had the opportunity to work with great leaders from around the world and their biggest priority should be getting more women leaders in the c-suite and in the boardroom. Research highlights that women in leadership positions are beneficial to a company’s bottom line. In fact, Accenture recently announced a goal to achieve a gender-balanced workforce, with 50 percent women and 50 percent men, by 2025.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

The best mentors in my experience are committed to bring out the best in you and I have certainly benefited from countless individuals who have taken the time and made the effort to push me. These mentors include leaders in my own organization but also people on my teams, clients, friends and even family. There is no substitute for someone who cares enough to provide honest perspective that helps you think differently at any given moment in your career or life journey. My mentors have always been there to encourage me to tackle some of the most challenging roles in my career and life.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I have been very fortunate at Accenture to meet and work with some of the most inspirational leaders in business. The trailblazing women in business who have opened the doors to leadership positions and the c-suite are of course on my list. Several women at Accenture, including our North America CEO Julie Sweet and chief leadership human resources officer Ellyn Shook, continue to inspire me by setting the standard for leadership. But I am also inspired by women who constantly rise to new challenges – those who find ways to drive change in business and government while also serving their communities.

What do you want Accenture to accomplish in the next year?