Women in Business Q&A: Kirsten Carriol, Founder, Lano

The daughter of a DNA Professor, Kirsten Carriol spent her childhood on her grandparent’s humble sheep farm in Lucindale, South Australia. Lanolin (the main ingredient in the Lano range) is a natural substance taken from freshly shorn sheep’s wool; couple that with Kirsten’s DNA Professor father’s passion for using natural ingredients that really worked and you have the foundation for Kirsten’s love of lanolin.

It was years later when Kirsten set out to create a completely natural, ultra-pure, medical-grade lanolin skincare range, one that gave the best moisturization available and that had a luxurious finish whilst remaining natural – something that didn’t exist in the cosmetics world. For six years Kirsten pestered and prodded until she created her perfect “I want to wear that formula”.

The lanolin used in Lano™ is Ultra-Pure Medical Grade Lanolin. To achieve this the lanolin goes through a stringent refining and cleaning process; cleansing the raw lanolin of all external impurities, scent and color, making it the purest, most natural form of lanolin available.

Numerous beauty products use lanolin; however, none of these products can say that they are 100% natural, they are 100% pure or they contain nothing other than 100% Ultra-Pure Medical Grade Lanolin. Lano can.

Prior to creating and launching Lano, Kirsten Carriol spent 15 years owning and running her own PR Agency specializing in all things beauty, cosmetics, hair care and lifestyle products. Kirsten has also consulted on color ranges for beauty companies.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I came from a very hard working family – they are all farmers or scientists. These are professions that prosper from hard work, experience, ethics and outcomes that actually help people - rather than opportunism for quick financial gains. I was never taught how to make money – I was taught how to do great things that you enjoy and be great at it.

This has been my natural way of leading. It is a bit of an anomaly in the highly commercial industry that I’ve chosen, but I also believe that hard work and ethics have a hidden deep power that will always win eventually – for your soul and for your company and employees.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Lano?

I worked in cosmetics PR, which taught me how I DON’T want to communicate about my brand and what products I DON’T want to make. I communicate with truth and transparency. I want to make women’s life simpler and easier. I don’t want to prey on insecurities or create false insecurities to sell products stuffed with cheap chemical fillers. Thanks to my time in PR (and my Scientist-Dad is my sounding board), I am very, very cynical with beauty products, and therefore will never make a product that isn’t fundamentally useful, natural and efficacious, and does exactly what it promises to do. I’m naturally repelled by fads.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Lano?

My daily business life is a series of big ups and downs every day. I’ve had to teach myself to stabilize the rollercoaster of the ride, otherwise you would go crazy with the drama of it all. So to me - challenges are just another problem to solve. My biggest challenge has been balancing my time - to make sure my staff are happy, my retailers are happy, my customers are happy, my suppliers are happy and my brand is happy. I basically spend my time trying to make people happy every day, which is kind of a great thing to do, right ?

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

You have to absolutely be passionate about it, or someone who is, will beat you. Beauty is a science and a dream mixed together – you can learn the science but you have to ‘feel’ the dream. If you don’t feel it, don’t do it.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Learn how to do EVERYTHING in your business yourself, so you can properly manage your cogs in your wheels. From sending an e-newsletter, to formulating a product, to setting up the financials software. I’ve been across it all from the start so that I understand everything that is going on. I don’t do it all myself, but I know HOW to do it, which I think makes me a more compassionate and effective Leader.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I’m really bad at this, I’m a bit of a workaholic. I do eat healthy, naturally, which I have my upbringing to thank for. Apart from a healthy diet - my balance is simply a glass of wine, a good book. Reading great fiction is my jam.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Lack of flexibility from (usually) male superiors who fail to grasp the idea that a work week doesn’t necessarily always have to be 9-5, Monday-Friday. Women can multitask at multi-times ! We have these special female super-powers ! It’s incredible, and disappointing, that old-school workplaces have yet to plug into that superpower.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Not one specific one – but any woman that is transparent about the struggles of balancing everything successfully – and showing how hard it is to ‘DO IT ALL’ and / or ‘LEAN IN’. I guess the opposite of a Cheryl Sandberg or Arianna Huffington style of Leader. To me, these women make things harder for us to measure up, it’s not realistic, sustainable, or kind.

What do you want Lano to accomplish in the next year?