Women in Business Q&A: Lara Mead, Founder, Varley

In 2014, Lara along with her husband Ben launched Varley, combining Lara’s athletic lifestyle and and Ben's background in finance, marketing and advertising. Lara decided to create a line when she felt limited to wearing only black Nike leggings while participating in track and field sports and running around town -- she wanted something more chic comfortable and transitional, without the neon-geo prints. Prior to launching Varley, she was the youngest sports talent agent in the UK.

In 2017, the brand had grown so quickly in the US that it required Lara and Ben to move to Los Angeles to open their first US office to continue their mission to create a revolutionary activewear brand. Fusing the influence of London and Los Angeles, they worked to make it clearly visible in the brand's DNA. The collection combine s Los Angeles ease with elegant London style and the result is an aesthetic unique to Varley, synonymous with a modern balanced lifestyle.

On top of running the company between London and Los Angeles, she has a young family and is working on expanding Varley into skin care and contemporary clothing.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today? I grew up with a father who was a professional soccer player. This made me very aware from a young age about being competitive. My earliest memories include watching my dad run out in front of thousands twice a week to compete for a living. Every minute he spent on the pitch correlated to his success and his ability to feed his family. I learned quickly that you get out of life what you put into it, and luck plays a huge part along the way.

I started competitively running at the age of 9 and spent most my childhood competing and training. I learned to train hard, enjoy winning, but to lose and take defeats gracefully, pick myself up, shake myself off, and move on.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Varley? Absolutely. My first job out of University was as a TV talent agency in London, James Grant Management. I started off as a PA to the Managing Directors and worked my way up to be a talent agent. It was a real eye opener into hard work, the hours were around the clock. My line manager had high expectations and she really cracked the whip, there were days when I felt like quitting. My job as a talent agent taught me about building relationships and the importance of maintaining them. It also taught me a lot about being persistent, organized, and charming.

James Grant had the ‘best’ company culture when I was there, it was a ‘family’, my bosses were slightly eccentric but approachable warm and fun. We all worked hard and played hard, and I felt very much a part of an exciting journey. I have always wanted to instill the same values at VARLEY.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Varley? So many!! One of the highlights has been doing an exclusive collection for Harrods. When I was a little girl I remember visiting the Harrods ‘active’ department and being blown away, having my own brand in there is really a dream come true. Also, Bethaine Mattock- Sands wore VARLEY in the Olympic final when she won the gold medal, it was a huge compliment to see a professional athlete sporting VARLEY in such a major tournament, and then just seeing some of the world’s biggest celebrities wearing VARLEY regularly such as the Kardashians is also a massive highlight.

There have also been plenty of challenges - I think the worst being a theft we experienced at the beginning of the year, we had all our UK stock stolen for our Collection 1 launch and that was heartbreaking. We have also had growing pains, and struggles with manufactures but we are working diligently to set up new relationships with new factories that can manage our growth.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry? I think the biggest bit of advice is to be realistic. It takes time to be successful and sacrifices need making along the way. I think too many people think success happens overnight. Myself and my family have made huge sacrifices to get VARLEY where it is today.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date? Speak to people on the phone. We try and encourage our staff to call people. Emails can be misinterpreted and ignored. It’s amazing what can be achieved if you just pick up the phone and speak to someone.

How do you maintain a work/life balance? Badly [laughs]. I work with my husband so it’s impossible not to take work home with us. We also have a toddler so juggling the business and our little boy is a struggle. I do however try and make time for myself every day, whether it’s to walk the dog, attend a class or go for a run on the beach. I have to move at least once every day otherwise I can’t function. Exercise is like my meditation. I also love cooking, and I try and make a wholesome meal for my family every night that we can all sit down and enjoy together or with friends. I think it’s so important to enjoy this ritual.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace? I think women are sometimes their own worst enemies in the work place and create their own barriers. I believe in my industry and in California women have as many opportunities as men. I do however believe that ‘mums’ get a raw deal. It’s hard to come back to a quick moving environment after having to take months off to have a baby. Then there is the constant struggle, worry, and guilt we experience when we are at work. I feel like I have two full time jobs and I’m lucky because I can control my working environment and my business partner is my husband so we can make it work together. I think more companies should offer flexible hours to working mums.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life? Mentorship has been everything. I have always surrounded myself with people that I respect and that have helped me make the best decisions personally and professionally. These mentors have changed over the years.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why? I’m a huge fan and have been for a number of years of Gwyneth Paltrow. I love what she has done with GOOP, I have followed it since its launch and she really is a true leader in the wellness sector.