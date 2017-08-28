Women in Business Q&A: Lara Vandenberg, VP Communications, Knotch

Lara Vandenberg is the Vice President of Communications at Knotch, the leading, independent provider of real-time intelligence for marketers. At the helm of Knotch’s communications team, Lara creates and enforces the company’s branding, voice and strategy as it seeks to change the way global brands engage and understand their audiences.

Lara previously worked at Public Relations and Marketing agencies, focussing on consumer, beauty and retail brands before becoming Communications Director at Archetypes, spearheading marketing, content and partnership efforts. Lara was named to B&T 30U30 List 2017.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My parents have always been exceptionally hard workers, albeit in starkly differing ways, and that was definitely instilled in me from early on. My father, a Public Relations and media vet in Australia, threw me into the deep end of the communications industry from a very young age. At twelve years old, I was handwriting press releases that he would narrate to me before I had even started my school-homework. My mother on the other hand shared a different type of determination with me. She worked as a flight attendant, and instilled her deep-seeded love for culture and curiosity in me. She ingrained that it was never the destination but always the journey. She would tell me that we cannot always control situations or how we get to a decision, but to embrace new ideas and opportunities with integrity and intelligence.

My aspirations for always chasing a bigger dream coupled with my appetite for travel and culture was one of the reasons I moved to New York from Australia. At 21 years old, it was one of the most empowering and grounding experiences I have ever had. Anything I have achieved thus far, is a combination of having an incredible network of intelligent, hungry and kind people in every corner, and trusting my intuition by embracing the underdog opportunities that have always seemed to work out in the end. My approach to decision making and network of inspiring people continue to challenge and excite me every day.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Knotch?

My career started working for Public Relations and Marketing agencies in Sydney, Australia. The skills I learnt as a young publicist in the agency world are fundamental in establishing a career in both strategy and storytelling. Learning how to both tell and sell a story across several brands in various fields, forces you to become slightly industry agnostic. After a few years agency-side, I moved to New York to work for giant retailers and consumer beauty brands.

Prior to Knotch, I worked for a brilliant woman and the best brander I have ever come across, Cristina Carlino. Cristina first founded the beauty empire Philosophy and then went on to build another skincare and fragrance brand, Archetypes. While working with Cristina, I led communications, building the brand and scaling the company to be successful in the skincare and fragrance realm. After a few amazing years with her, I started with Knotch. What attracted me to Knotch is the way it sets itself apart from other startups in the tech industry. At Knotch, we’re building a brand, not just a technology company, and I feel like I’m able to draw on my multi faceted background to help the team grow our brand and tell our story.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Knotch?

The biggest highlight for me has been both growing the team and the awareness of the company. In the last year we have doubled the size of the team, raised our Series A and positioned ourself in the market as the leader in in real-time intelligence for marketers.

Another highlight has been launching The Transparency Standard. We are making a big statement in pushing transparency as a standard for all data reporting, educating brands, agencies and publishers on what an industry and ecosystem will look like with complete transparency and educating them on how to get there.

The biggest challenge has been the exact same thing - launching The Transparency Standard. Initially, we experienced hesitation with industry delegates that were reluctant to take the first steps. However, transparency is increasing in awareness and we will continue to push through boundaries of people trying to keep it in the dark ages. I’m confident we will achieve a level of industry-wide transparency in the coming months.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The best advice I can offer for someone who wants to work in the startup, and specifically startup-technology space is that drive, creativity and the ability to remain nimble will be the keys in succeeding. In growing early stage businesses, you’re competing with an abundance of companies equally as hungry and talented. In growing brands with communications, it’s the same thing. There are an abundance of storytellers, all trying to communicate brand messages in similar ways. You need that drive with creativity to take on an industry. And nimbleness because markets are changing quicker than technology, and technologies will continue to adapt to meet these needs - the companies and people that remain inflexible will not be able to keep up.

In tech specifically, we have an issue with the disproportionate number of women entering the industry. We see issues prevalent like unequal pay, uneven hiring and discrimination. My best advice to women is to not let these facts turn you away. This industry is changing and is full of high impact and rewarding careers, whether you're passionate about engineering, finance, sales, ops, or communications.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

We often hear ‘fail fast, fail often’, I believe more in a ‘learn fast, learn often’ approach. Most of the time, the first idea is not always the right one. The nature of working at a startup is that there will be many variations of a product until it is perfect for a consumer. In learning fast, you are able to discernibly assess, critique, change and then succeed. If you’re failing fast, too often - you’re digging yourself a hole that no amount of startup quirks and perks will get you out of.

Another cliche that resonates with me often is ‘if you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’. This is essential when building companies and building teams. Even in the last year, seeing Knotch grow and the amazing people that continue to come onboard - it’s amazing watching what a group of driven, innovative and creative people can accomplish when they collaborate and work together.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Knotch is actually incredible at attracting, retaining and managing talent. In doing so, they have created a culture of flexibility and really encourage employees to have the best work/ life balance possible.

Everyone needs a release from work. People living and working in New York City and this industry are all trying to do what we love, and do it well. The hustle can be overwhelming. I am an early bird and the first couple of the hours after waking sets the tone for the rest of the day. In the morning, you’ll find me running over either the Manhattan, Williamsburg or Brooklyn Bridge followed by a cup of tea or two (tea that I still have sent over from Australia) where I will work on emails and start my day. I am also fortunate enough to travel a lot for both work and pleasure. My role allows me to work remotely when need-be, so the travel is definitely what keeps me fulfilled.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

We see systemic disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce. I’m fortunate and proud to have worked for people and companies that are fair and free of most of these issues - where people are judged on their talent and contribution, not gender.

However, I am completely aware that this is not the instance across the board. We still only see 27% of women in Vice President positions - which is just not good enough. Until there is a balance of gender representation, top to bottom, biases will continue to exist about the type of roles women work. My advice to women is to chase the opportunity and be able to articulate your value.

One of the biggest issues for women in the workplace, apart from issues like wage gaps, unfair treatment and double standards (which are finally and slowly changing), is our own misunderstanding that women have to act in a certain way to make an impact and be recognized. My advice is, be true to yourself and who you are. Everyone equally brings specific qualities and attributes to the workplace such as kindness, emotional intelligence, and intuition and these should not be diluted, because they are intrinsically, feminine qualities. I have always tried to maintain as much integrity as I can in my career and this more often than not translates to being the woman I am – not trying to be something I am not.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Mentorship has made a huge impact on me, and my mentor and mentee relationships are some of the relationships I value most. While I am lucky to have many mentors in my personal and professional life, I do have a formal sponsor relationship. Anoushka Healy is the Chief Strategy Officer of News Corp and is one of the best strategic-thinkers I have ever met. Our formal relationship consists of monthly meetings and frequent check-ins, where she holds me accountable of goals and constantly continues to challenge and encourage me to strive for more.

And in being a mentor, I am continually challenged to clearly listen and carefully analyze situations, which can create scenarios and talking points that ordinarily wouldn’t exist when internalizing things. In doing so, and passing it on, mentorship brings out a vulnerability, especially in spending time teaching and investing in our team - it’s a multiplier effect.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I’m so fortunate to have worked for and be close to so many admirable women entrepreneurs, and for many different reasons. Two female leaders who come to mind are women that I work and have worked for. Both women have laser vision in establishing brands and solving for a problem in the market; they have managed to build strategic connections that have strengthened respective organizations, and are both incredible holistic problem solvers.

Cristina Carlino, Founder of Philosophy and Archetypes, is the perfect combination of vision and compassion - she is a branding genius and one of the kindest people I have ever come across. And, Anda Gancsa, the CEO and Founder of Knotch, is a woman who continues to inspire everyone who crosses her path. She’s direct, oversees every facet of the company, yet uncompromisingly finds the time for mentorship to her direct reports.

What do you want Knotch to accomplish in the next year?

Ultimately, my mission is for Knotch to become the standard for feedback online. I believe that we can make the internet a better place for everyone. In the next year, I’m looking forward to continuing to build our service offering and continuing to work with and empower marketers.