Women in Business Q&A: Lauren Liss, Digital Partnerships Lead, U.S. Card, Capital One

Lauren is making a name for herself in the financial space, leading digital partnerships at Capital One where she has spearheaded first-ever partnerships with companies such as Uber, HotelTonight, Netflix and most recently Spotify. Working with industry leading merchants to bring customers meaningful value through effortless experiences, she strives to find ways to help elevate customers’ lives and give them rewarding ways to enjoy the things they’re passionate about. Over the past three years with Capital One, she has worked with integrated teams to bring these partnerships to life. In her role, she is responsible for working directly with merchant and customers to think big and create unique value. She has also led the enterprise network relationships with Visa and Mastercard, and is focused on bringing access experiences to our customers.

She began her career in consultancy at Deloitte after graduating from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. Before joining Capital One, Lauren spent over seven years with American Express where she gained experience across marketing, strategy, account development, and partnerships. Lauren currently lives in the D.C. area with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Samantha.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I believe that my journey to leadership started when I was young — my parents encouraged me to share my opinions and be assertive, and they never let me think that girls did not have all of the same opportunities as boys. There were definitely a few times I was called the B-word (bossy) when I was young, but my parents taught me it was important to speak up and be a leader.

In my professional life, I’ve been extremely lucky to work for many authentic leaders. In addition to showing me how to deliver a great work product, they taught me that it’s just as important to care about the people on your team — and make it clear to them that you are committed to their development. Additionally, they helped me understand that true success is achieved through collaboration. It sounds simple, but if you listen to others, value different perspectives and build real relationships, then you all want to win together.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Capital One?

I started my career as a consultant, which gave me the opportunity to observe multiple companies and cultures. This helped me determine my work values and figure out what was most important to me in a job. I’ve carried those learnings with me throughout my career.

Specifically, I learned to look for opportunities where I can lead meaningful projects from start to finish and work across functions. My current role is structured to let me do this, and it also gives me the chance to add value in multiple places; I’ve had the chance to work across strategy, business development, marketing, partnerships and beyond.

My experience has also given me the opportunity to contribute a unique perspective at Capital One. Many of my colleagues come from an analyst background, which is not the way my career started. I am able to see things differently, and often introduce new perspectives.

What have been the highlights and challenges during your tenure at Capital One?

There are certainly stressful times, especially when my team is getting ready to launch a major partnership, but those tend to be the times we all look back on together as highlights.

For instance, I recently led the development of Capital One’s partnership with Spotify — our two teams came together for the first time, delivered against tight timelines and worked across multiple locations. It was a lot of work to get to launch, but it was so worth it! It was gratifying to read positive feedback from customers on Facebook and Twitter, see national media write about our leadership and innovation in the partnership space and get positive reactions from my colleagues in the hallway.

It’s also exciting to have current and former partners reach out to tell me how much they loved working with Capital One, and hearing that they personally recommend working with us to other companies. At the end of the day, I love that I’m able to lead teams to deliver success for our business, our customers and our partners.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

After you’ve found the job that makes you happy, master it. Become the go-to expert in your company, market or industry. And when you’re there, champion the women you see potential in and help elevate them.

Also, remember that life is short. We spend a lot of time at work, so work with people you love being around, do something you like and never forget the value of having fun.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Find YOUR people. Since I work across many different disciplines, I get the chance to engage with multiple teams and meet a lot of people. It’s important for me to find colleagues who are passionate about what they do, want to make things happen and are willing to roll up their sleeves and get the job done…even when the work gets tough.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Honestly, this is something I am still trying to figure out. Some days I feel like superwoman and that I have succeeded as a leader, manager, mother, friend and wife. But most days I am just prioritizing and making choices.

For example, last month I had a work trip to Chicago that was for the better part of a week, and I decided to leave the last meeting a few hours early so I could fly to D.C. and get home for my daughter’s bedtime. Then the very next week, my daughter’s school had a parent event that was at the exact same time as a partner meeting that I couldn’t miss. It’s always a balance. As I am leading a team, and others are watching my example, I am trying to do a better job showing them that it’s OK to prioritize life over work.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

One issue many struggle with is juggling multiple priorities and trying to balance it all. This is not a challenge that is unique to women, but it is an issue for many working parents. I get pulled in many directions, and I see my colleagues and friends struggle with similar challenges. We often feel that we should be able to handle everything flawlessly all of the time — from work to our families to our community obligations. In my opinion, it’s easy to get overloaded, and this can lead to frustration in all facets of our lives. It can be hard to prioritize, but it’s important to make the choices you need to make each day, and it's important to support one another.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal lives?

I have been lucky to have found mentors who I can call at any point for advice. I think it is important to have both male and female mentors — some who are at the same work stage and others who have much more experience than me. It’s important to surround myself with people who can be honest with me and point out situations where I might be overthinking something or may be wrong.

Which female leaders do you admire and why?

At Capital One I have been lucky to find a core group of strong women who have become my village. They are smart and strong, deliver huge results at work and many still manage to be amazing friends and parents. I don’t know what I would do without them. I consider this to be my luckiest find (they know who they are!).

What do you want Capital One to accomplish in the next year?

Capital One is focused on meeting our customers where they are — this means finding solutions that will help simplify people’s lives, either by saving them time or contributing meaningful value.