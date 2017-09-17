Women in Business Q&A: Leslie Gallin, President Footwear, UBM Fashion Group

As President of Footwear for UBM Fashion Group- responsible for the most prestigious and important international footwear trade events - FN PLATFORM, WSA @MAGIC, Sole Commerce and Project Sole NYC. Leslie is credited with building the fashion industry’s premier gathering of Women’s, Men’s, Junior’s and Children’s footwear, Gallin is one step ahead of the world’s best new designers and fresh trends, providing unparalleled insight and access into the fabulous world of footwear and beyond.

Leslie’s successful fashion career skyrocketed in New York. On her first day as a designer/couture assistant buyer for Sophie Feltz, she landed in a meeting with fashion legends Halston and Bill Blass. That was the moment when she knew her true calling.

Throughout the years, Leslie has held prominent positions at Geoffrey Beene (Vice President), Escada (Director Northeastern Sales), Louis Feraud (Western US Sales), and Pauline Trigere (Sales Manager), and was instrumental in the licensing brands and the expansion of product offerings, launching shoes, jewelry and fragrances. She also created one of the first shop-in-boutiques for Geoffrey Beene at Saks Fifth Avenue. Upon moving to Los Angeles in the early 1990s, Leslie continued to broaden her fashion merchandising brand building skills alongside ABS by Allen Schwartz and Kevan Hall, designer to the stars.

Leslie was the previously the driving force behind WSA, The Collections at WSA luxury footwear trade show. She is credited with transforming the event from 50 vendors to over 400. Not surprisingly, Leslie never strays far from the world of shoes, handbags, and accessories – even in her free time. Leslie enjoys shopping in the fashion hubs of Milan, Paris, and Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive.

Leslie has been featured as a style and footwear expert in Footwear Plus, Footwear News, O The Oprah Magazine, VEGAS, FOX’s Good Day LA, and more.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

One learns how to crisis manage and motivate. Directing my energies to solutions and ensuring I ask the right questions.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at UBM Fashion?

I was shown all the sides of the business. My feeling is how can you ask people to do something you have done or will not do.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at UBM Fashion?

Living through the sale of your company. In my case from private to public, each step has been and continues to be a journey. I view it all as opportunities rather than challenges.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

The trade show or event industry is exciting. It takes hard work long hours but the rewards are many. Thru your efforts your helping others become successful in their businesses at the same time your creating an experience which people will remember. The recognition you receive is worth the input of time . As i like to say nothing feels better than to have both sides of the aisles satisfied.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Patience. I use to say "if I wanted patience, i would have been a doctor" i have come to learn having patience helps you make better decisions.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I love what I do. I am fortunate to be in an industry that is philanthropic, fun and provides a sense of community. I can go anywhere in the world and know I have a friend in each city.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Being mis-understood by men. Women say "I feel" men say "I think"... women need to learn the game of poker/ chess. As men say in sports, "its all in the timing". We think it, then we say it...this is why women solve issues fast.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I suppose in my time mentorship wasn't really a widely used terminology. I have been fortunate to have had amazing male and female bosses. Truth be told, the women were the toughest. So I learned you need to be the best. Mediocrity doesn't get rewarded.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?