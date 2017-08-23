Women in Business Q&A: Mareva Grabowski and Dimitra Kolotoura, Founders, Zeus + Dione

Two friends, a marketeer and a financier came together to create Zeus + Dione, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements. Dimitra and Mareva who share the same attributes, aesthetics and values, decided to join forces and focus on creating a brand that will reflect their taste and personality.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

DK: I was lucky enough to study and work abroad from the early stages. I was forced to deal with vital problems and take care of myself away from my home. Moreover, one of the most important things that played a crucial role to my personality was the fact that my mother was a strong independent woman and thus she became my role model.

MG: Deciding to give up a successful job in the banking sector and starting from scratch as an entrepreneur has made me the leader I am today.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Zeus + Dione?

DK: My previous employment experience involved working with international corporations where I learned to follow rules and structured systems to meet targets and set goals. This is the most valuable lesson I learned while working abroad. I was taught how to make business decisions and follow rules and regulations while entering new industries. My experience includes working for BBDO and BBC.

MG: Knowledge in finance was useful in raising capital for Zeus + Dione and coming up with a viable funding plan.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Zeus + Dione?

DK: There are several highlights and challenges I should consider! First of all, the moment of the conception and materialization of a risky project is a unique feeling and for me, it’s the ultimate highlight. It is exactly the moment that what you are about to throw yourself into is both crazy and sensible.

Through this journey we discovered our country. We visited small - isolated villages, came in contact with unique personalities and worked with talented people / craftsmen and made friends that we wouldn't be able to reach any other way.

Our very first order was a great highlight of course and since then all the orders that have followed. On the other hand, a venture like this is full of challenges.

It was challenging to work with people that haven't ever been under strict deadlines and their understanding of quality and consistency is quite flexible. We had to apply rules and educate groups of workers where the international standards are.

MG: We have created a life style brand. That in itself is a highlight. We have raised awareness about Greek fashion which did not exist, which is something we are particularly proud of. A major challenge is the scale up of the business to the next level and remain of consistent in the high quality product we offer to our customers.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

DK: If someone wants to work in the fashion industry he/she must know that the beginning is the hardest. You are underpaid for years and you have to have passion and persistence to make it. Furthermore, it is essential to understand the financial aspect of the creations.

MG: Discover local sourcing. Create a brand with a story. Don't just create another fashion brand. It's important to have a story to tell. Unless you are passionate, do not start a business in this industry or any industry as a matter of fact.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

DK: The most important lesson not only in business but in life too is that ethos and persistence can take you far and accomplish everything.

MG: Success is 10% inspiration and 90% perspiration. It has been said many times over and over but can't be more true. Be persistent!

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

DK: That is the most sensitive and challenging part in my everyday life. Especially since I have a wonderful daughter to make every day unique. It takes great time management skills and physical endurance. I wake up early in the morning and I take advantage of every moment. Unnecessary to say that my daughter is my foremost priority.

MG: Exercising. Pilates session are an absolutely a must.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

DK: We still have to overcome underpayment status. I am also a great believer that women should be empowered to occupy managerial positions.

MG: Combining the roles of mother, entrepreneur and wife. Achieving a work/life balance is not easy.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

My mother has been a great mentor since my childhood. She guided me to be independent and tried to infuse a strong work ethos. She taught me that nothing is impossible and gave me vision. - Dimitra Kolotoura

Sharing experiences with people that have been through the same challenges and have ventures on a similar journey can be extremely valuable, if not necessary. - Mareva Grabowski

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

DK: The female leader I admire the most and go back to her biography from time to time is Margaret Thatcher - former British Prime Minister. She is considered one of the most influential politicians of the 20th century. I also admire Natalie Massenet for her vision and how she applied new rules in the retail business.

MG: Oprah! She overcame stereotypes she spoke publicly about her struggles and difficulties. I also admire Angela Merkel and her low key leadership style.

What do you want Zeus + Dione to accomplish in the next year?

DK: We aim to enter new markets and grow more in the United States as much as in Asia. We have also formed a non-profit organization in the area we produce our silk and we aim to involve younger women and teach them old techniques and ultimately work within our company.