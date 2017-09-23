Women in Business Q&A: Mary Brittain-White, CEO and founder, Retriever Communications

With 20 years in the wireless data industry, of which 16 years are with Retriever, Mary has established herself as a thought leader in the area of wireless field automation. Prior to founding Retriever Mary worked for a Silicon Valley based Motorola subsidiary, RadioMail, which pioneered wireless email. From University Mary joined IBM and over a 14-year career there held Sales and Marketing executive management roles. Mary has a Bachelor of Economics degree from Sydney University and a post graduate Executive Development program from Melbourne University.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

IT has always been pretty good on gender. However, the best way to advance is simply to invest in building your competence.

I have never liked the statement “don’t take it personally” when being criticized at work, as indeed the criticism always did sound personal! However, in retrospect it is a common female failing to take issues or criticism personally and we all need to try and stay more objective.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Self-value.

If you are going to start a business, or climb high on a corporate ladder, unless at the core you believe in yourself then you really have no hope of achieving your goals.

Secondly, the demands of a leadership role and raising young children is inherently in conflict, though some women find a solution it remains uncommon. I think priorities and choices need to be made rather than squeezing everything into the same period of time and losing all quality of life. In my own case I have had a very supportive husband who took all of the home responsibilities and left me free to follow my dream, but I know this is hard to find!

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I was trained in the 80’s at IBM with a strong emphasis on the rights of the individual. IBM has changed but the philosophy has stayed with me, the result is my company has a high retention rate – treat people well and you are rewarded with trust.

IBM also made me believe in taking decisions within a meeting, in contrast to a long protracted series of meetings with consensus a requirement before a decision is taken. I understand the desirability of everyone agreeing, but the time and process often make the final decision when it is reached old and feeble. Consensus based decision making is now the norm in corporate America and it needs to be torn down if market agility and productivity are to be achieved.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Retriever Communications?

I started with a Silicon Valley company in the early 90’s, it taught me how to raise funds and what “mobile data” meant when the market and myself were in total ignorance. It was my first introduction to software development, surviving in a nascent market, and how talent and disappointment are really vivid in a start-up environment.

But does anything prepare you for the isolation of running your own business? I don’t think so.

However, when I compare my personal fulfillment of making something today that is substantive when all I started with was a blank page, I simply have no regrets.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Retriever Communications?

Highlights: winning our first account, becoming profitable, going international, achieving Magic Quadrant status with Gartner.

But mostly financial independence for the company. That is not fashionable today as there is a belief that getting easy money from the VCs allows you to speed to the end of the race course. Rarely true. The speed that a company can go at is far more determined by the state of the market that you are in and the natural scalability of your company’s premise. When you are in a hole VCs do not pick up a shovel and help you out, they are more likely to take the shovel they lent you and go looking for another, better start up…..so writing your own cheques, making decisions for the best company outcome rather than satisfying the current funding partner, is a liberating experience that I would recommend.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Patience. It does not come naturally to me.

For example: IT is a fashion industry, by this I mean that software engineers have fads that they see as essential to buy into, for both the sake of their company and their CVs. In the past 5 years Agile methodology became almost an engineering religion, soon followed by DevOps as a movement and today there is a frenzy around micro-services. So you need to have patience, understand that people need to have voice in company direction and then suggest we take the first step and then assess value and internal acceptance.

So patience has been my main lesson. However, I would suggest that tenacity is the main prerequisite and innate personal attribute required to successfully start a business.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Hillary Clinton, because she has given her life to community service. Angela Merkel, for staying power and unshakable personal

How do you maintain a work / life balance?

I don’t, work wins.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I had several managers or Directors who made all the difference to my career, however in the real sense of a mentor being an advisor then it has always been my husband. Without strong support and encouragement from home starting and striving with your own business is almost impossible.

What do you want Retriever Communications to accomplish in the next year?