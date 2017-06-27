Women in Business Q&A: Megan Driscoll, EvolveMKD

Megan Driscoll is a sought-after strategic media and communications professional with nearly 15 years of experience in healthcare, aesthetics and dermatology, and prestige beauty. Key to her success is Megan’s ability to always find a way. Megan finds potential in every opportunity for her clients through determination, relationships, agility, and sound strategy coupled with a creative spirit.

Megan has cultivated relationships with physicians, consumers, key opinion leaders and tastemakers to gain her clients national level recognition. Past clients include: Medicis, Rita Hazan, IT Cosmetics, Tria Beauty, Clarisonic, Viviscal, Astra Zeneca and Roche.

However, at the end of the day, Megan wants to surround herself with smart, passionate people who value integrity--people who are serious about their work, but don’t take themselves too seriously. This philosophy is at the heart of founding EvolveMKD. At EvolveMKD, Megan provides day-to-day client counsel, strategic direction and a savvy eye for what makes news and who can make the news happen.

Prior to EvolveMKD, Megan was the President of Behrman Communications, where she managed agency operations, mentored staff, and provided strategic advisement for 30+ clients. Megan has also held senior roles at Emanate, Lippe Taylor, Fleishman Hillard and Euro RSCG Life PR. When she’s not building brands and making media headlines, she’s a pasta connoisseur who refuses to operate a moving vehicle. Megan also held childhood aspirations of becoming President of the United States or a hair stylist. She realized she’s settled on a smart compromise between the two. Megan holds a B.A. in Public Policy from the University of Chicago.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up, I was an athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, softball and running track. At the end of each season, regardless of the sport, I would end up winning the Most Improved Player Award – it became something of a family joke, as I just had a wall of MIP awards. Looking back, I realize now how learning each season to improve my skills, my strategic thinking and being a better teammate has influenced me in my professional career. I am not comfortable personally settling for anything less than constantly improving and I think my staff and clients deserve a leader that is open and willing to evolve. That is why we named the company EvolveMKD.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at EvolveMKD?

I was very fortunate that all of my previous employers, while in the same industry, are very different from one another, in size, focus, team structure and management style. At each of them, I was able to push myself, taking on more senior level work than my title indicated I should be doing. From each experience, I took away the importance of giving people the skills and experience they need to grow, but letting them also do it with their personal style. There is really no one right way to conduct business and having a team of individuals, with eclectic personalities and diverse work styles only helps you appeal to a wider variety of client personalities.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at EvolveMKD?

The most important highlight for me has been being consistently surprised by the pace of growth. I thought at this point, we would have a handful of clients and a staff of just a few people. I never thought we’d be at almost 20 employees and have an office in Chelsea. I have also loved how much I’ve learned about myself – I’ve done things that I never thought would be possible or that I’d never be able to get through. The biggest challenge has been the lack of credit available to new businesses through the banks, even when you have been open for several years. I expected that banks would be more open to developing a long-term relationship with a small business, but that has not been my experience thus far (although, still hopeful that will change!)

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I’d recommend they think through the why behind their desire to work in public relations and marketing communications. This is an industry that on the outside, can appear fun and glamorous 100% of the time, but on the inside, involves a work ethic that is incredibly high, absolutely no ego and an ability to defer to a variety of different audiences – clients, press, other agency partners, etc. If the why involves being constantly challenged, a desire to work in a fast-paced environment and being exposed to so many different businesses, industries and kinds of people, then this is for you. When I was looking to break into this industry, I networked with anyone and everyone that even remotely worked in public relations. Through that, I was able to land an internship post-college at a local public relations agency, which then set me up to be hired full-time as an Assistant Account Executive at a New York agency.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

The most important lesson I’ve learned is to maintain your honesty and integrity, even if it costs you money or business in the short-term. I am a big believer in the importance of trust in business relationships – business for me is personal and having trust between you/your employees and you/your clients is invaluable and will ultimately serve to win you more business in the long-term. I also got into this because I wanted to feel good every day about the work my team and I were doing and nothing is worth risking that.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Maintaining work/life balance is difficult and it’s something you have to make a choice to implement. My strategy is scheduling – I schedule my exercise, my breaks (I try to make conference calls 45 minutes rather than an hour, so I automatically get 15 minutes between calls). My twice-weekly pilates sessions are sacred – even if they are at 11 am or 4 pm on a random Wednesday, I plan every other meeting around them that week and do not miss them. It’s my time to physically and mentally refresh. I think there is no one “work/life balance” equation that fits everyone – having a 9 to 5 job would bore me, but being chained to my desk would infuriate me. For me, the secret is flexibility, but for others, it might be something different. It’s important to figure out your own personal “work/life” balance style and then find a job that allows it.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think it’s ourselves. I have worked for and with women who’ve been able to work a 12-hour day and then go home and be CEO of their households. I am amazed at what I see women being able to do with intelligence, compassion and grace each day, yet we continue to sell ourselves short in the way we speak about our skills, the way we interact in meetings, and the lack of confidence in which we approach promotions and negotiations of any kind. We also are not always consistently supportive of one another, allowing our self-doubt to influence our words about colleagues and superiors or not being confident enough to provide feedback directly to the person we are discussing, choosing to do it behind their back. I would love to see women publicly display their inner voices to the world, so everyone could see the talent and strength that is at their disposal. I would also love women to support one another in whatever choices we make – we should all be striving to be the best we can be – the best stay at home mom, the best administrative assistant, the best investment banker, the best blogger or the best doctor. If we do that, it’s going to be very hard to argue about gender inequality.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Mentorship has been a huge part of my success. I’ve been fortunate that I’ve experienced mentorship in all its forms – from old bosses, old clients, physicians I’ve had the pleasure of working with through the years and from friends. Everyone has provided great advice, but most importantly, they’ve provided perspective when I’ve needed it most. It’s easy to get caught up in your own situation and feel like there is no solution – mentors have really helped me see the options available and also, given me feedback on what they’ve personally experienced. I’ve also experienced formal mentorship in the form of an executive coach and as a new business owner, that has been an invaluable investment in myself.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I really admire and look up Carol Meyrowitz of the TJX Companies (parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other stores). She’s proven that you can be a company that serves a market need, makes a profit and still lift wages for employees. Outside of business, I admire my Mom, who’s my office manager. She quit her teaching job to come work with me and support me. Without her, the business would not run as smoothly or as efficiently and I would be less effective.

What do you want EvolveMKD to accomplish in the next year?