Women in Business Q&A: Megan McEwan, Co-Founder, Jane.com

Megan McEwan is the co-founder for online boutique retailer, Jane.com. Megan started the website with her husband Mike in April 2011 after the company he was working for went out of business and he became unemployed. They observed the emergence and rapid growth of flash deal sites and thought it was an interesting concept. They started Jane with the simple concept to treat sellers and shoppers better. Megan’s initial role in the company was to work with sellers to get their items listed on the new site. In the first week, she found sellers who were willing to offer free deals and only charge customers the price of shipping. Megan worked hard to develop quality relationships with sellers and bring the best value to customers.

Megan firmly believes that Jane is more than just a business. Jane is a vehicle for women to earn and benefit, to be independent and self-sufficient. Megan is the mother to four children and resides with her children and husband in Alpine, Utah.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My life experience in my family roles have shaped me into the leader I am. Growing up with siblings in a small, rural town provided me the opportunity to learn values of teamwork, responsibility, work ethic, and compassion. Being a young mother of 4 kids (ages 3-14) has developed me in ways I didn’t imagine. Being a mom is busy! I have learned how to multi-task and manage several schedules at once. I have learned how to lead and teach my family based on their strengths and propensities. Each of my children have different personalities, which has taught me empathy, creativity, and how to best manage each child. These values I have learned in my life experience: teamwork, responsibility, work ethic, compassion, empathy, and creativity have helped me excel as a business owner. I’ve learned to relate to employees I manage at Jane. I have learned how to creatively problem solve. I have become accustomed to juggling multiple projects at once.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Jane?

I feel like every single job I've had, has helped me in my journey. I learned to work long hard hours starting when I was 10, when I would help during potato harvest on my Dad's farm sometimes working 14 hour days. It taught me endurance and prepared me for the long hours that were to come with Jane. Mike and I had the chance to work at TGIFriday’s together; working there helped us learn the value of customer service. Every job I’ve had has taught me something valuable, and I'm grateful.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Jane?

Being a co-founder and leader at Jane has had highs and lows. The past 5.5 years have been full of long hours, sleepless nights, and overwhelming joy. It’s been amazing to see Jane grow and exceed metrics I didn’t think were possible! Ironically, one of the greatest highlights has also been a challenge; it has been great to work side-by-side with my spouse and best friend, Mike, but of course, because we are so close it has made some decisions harder. Our personal life and Jane life are very much intertwined. We fit the cliché that opposites attract. Overall, our strengths and weaknesses are a complete complement to each and have helped Jane grow. Mike is a dreamer and will pitch ideas to me that I then help finesse and fine tune.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Go for it! Jane is set up to provide guidance to sellers who offer products on Jane. Jane mentors the women sellers by providing them an option for flexible work that allows them to supplement their family’s income without sacrificing time at home with their children. We’ve helped these women start from scratch and build their boutiques into businesses making millions. You can do anything if you put your mind to it. Yes, it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and heart, but it can be done!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

To not give up. At the beginning, Jane looked dismal in many ways. It was taking so much of Mike’s and mine time and it was hard to envision that we’d be where we are now. There were times that I wanted to quit, or sell, or just be done with it all. I’m glad we didn’t. We risked a lot and luckily there has been great rewards from it. It’s been amazing to see it all come together like it has. You learn so much more by going through the struggles – the highs and lows are what make building a business worth it in the end; it provides that sense of accomplishment.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Work/life balance can be difficult to maintain, especially when you are bootstrapping a start-up. At the beginning, there wasn’t much balance. It seemed like it was all work and not much else. As our family grew and our business grew, we had to make decisions on priorities. What did we value? What were we willing to give up? Hiring the right people helped to alleviate some of the stress. Luckily, we are at the point now where we have a good balance. I am still able to hang on and manage the things I love about Jane and pass off responsibilities that are better suited for others. Family is my number one priority and they know that. We’ve provided a great environment at Jane that is family friendly. Throughout the years, we have brought our kids to work with us or worked at home late at night or early in the morning.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

The biggest issue women face in the workplace is not receiving proper credit for the work they do. Women typically underestimate their work, value, and confidence in their ideas while males tend to overestimate those same things. Unfortunately, this results in women being viewed as less influential and less intelligent.

Frequently, women are not given nearly enough maternity leave to adequately bond with their newborn babies. Because this is an issue that is important to Mike and myself, we make sure that Jane provides ample maternity leave for employees. Additionally, once new mothers return to work, we try to make the transition as seamless as possible. Lots of our moms bring their babies to work and make great use of our mother’s lounge, which is set up with big screen televisions, comfy recliners and a fully stocked shelf of diapers and wipes.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I've been lucky to have many people in my life mentor me, starting with my mom. She is the perfect example of love, humility, and sacrifice. I have two grandmas and five aunts that have taught me how to be a strong woman. My Dad is an entrepreneur, and taught me so many things about owning my own business. He praised my entrepreneurial ideas when I was young, and even encouraged my first business when I wanted to sell candy out of my locker in middle school. I love that my parents empowered me to accomplish my dreams and were so encouraging.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I admire Malala, Mother Theresa, and Marjorie Hinckley. These three women are examples of strength, fortitude, vision and compassion. Each have been pioneers and forged the path for other women. They are good examples to me of women who are tender, refined, virtuous, and good, while still exemplifying leadership qualities – this is a rare find!

What do you want Jane to accomplish in the next year?