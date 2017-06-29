Women in Business Q&A: Michelle Cardinal CEO, R2C Group

Michelle’s career spans more than 20 years in advertising and media. During that time she has relentlessly bucked conventional wisdom by finding smarter ways to look at the math. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, her professional life began in southern California with a job in TV sales. From there she segued into buying and planning, becoming Media Director for one of the largest media buying agencies in the country, Williams Worldwide. But Michelle is an entrepreneur at heart, so her next move was to start her own company: Cmedia. Following that, she co-founded R2C Group by way of a merger with Respond2, a Portland-based creative boutique. Through several acquisitions and hard-earned organic growth, R2C group now numbers 200+ employees and over $425 million in annual billings. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and business partner, Tim O’Leary, and their yellow Lab, Lemon.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I was raised one of nine children by a single mother, and I have a twin sister who is disabled. Hardship has made me into a relentless fixer, always in search of a solution and never, ever giving up. My mother was a strong person who was brutally honest, so through her I inherited both a strong sense of Catholic guilt and a true moral compass to do what is right (even when it’s hard).

I’ve also had the opportunity to work with hundreds of successful (and not so successful) companies and I learned the power of a positive culture that rewards team work. I was successful at a very early age, and in my youth I was driven and impatient. I learned that using fear as a motivator can work, but it’s a short-term strategy that eventually backfires. I’ve strived to be more patient and open to trying new things, allowing others to experiment with getting the job done. I’ve also learned the most important lesson: set a clear vision, then hire the best talent you can find and give them the room to do their thing.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at R2C Group?

I had a few crazy job experiences right out of college that were great learning moments. One was with a sweet entrepreneur who could not pay his bills. I had to write personal checks to pay for company supplies and then chase him down to get my money. I also worked for a sexist, verbally abusive man where I learned to stay out of the line of fire and do my job well (and quietly). Thankfully I got a stroke of good luck, and worked for a dynamic female entrepreneur named Katie Williams, who taught me the TV media buying business and had this amazing ability to instill loyalty and drive excellence through tremendous enthusiasm. All those experiences taught me the importance of running a financially strong company, treating people with dignity, driving results through enthusiasm, and positive thinking.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at R2C Group?

When we started, we were marketing products on television, working with many direct marketing companies. From 1998 – 2007, we had fast growth which yielded tremendous financial rewards, but the downturn in the economy in 2008 posed many challenges. The popularity of digital advertising shifted many of our clients’ budgets away from TV to the Web to find cheaper ways to reach new customers. It was becoming more difficult to efficiently market products on TV with the rising cost of media and shifting viewership habits.

We decided to retool our product offering and rebrand our company. The next big thing would be how to effectively measure TV advertising’s effect on driving e-commerce. Broadcast television was still the most powerful medium to drive new customers online – we just needed to prove it by creating actionable measurement tools. We doubled down on our investment in our proprietary tracking technology and then hired lots of very smart data scientists to write media algorithms – so we could properly measure online and retail traffic being driven by TV advertising – and it paid off. Today, we are having tremendous success again working with many dynamic e-commerce companies that need the brand building power of TV advertising but also want a high degree of accountability.

One of the many highlights has been evolving our business from a full-service media and creative agency to a behavioral data measurement company, as well.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Choose the field of advertising because you truly love it, whether that is client service, creative, media, or analytics. Be prepared to work long hours and travel often. Learn to take criticism as you will deal with many difficult and demanding clients.

Sheryl Sandberg says it best (but I’m paraphrasing): Pick a spouse who will support your career and equally shoulder raising children and household duties. And remember that building strong relationships with co-workers, clients, and vendors will help propel your career. Pay it forward by helping others.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

A work friend once gave me the book Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, which is about how many leaders micro manage things that are small to make themselves feel big. Admittedly, I’ve done this myself. This makes everyone around you miserable – and distracted from getting the real job done well. Since, I’ve decided to let go and trust others’ process – it makes for a happier team overall.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Most of my career I worked nonstop and loved it, but today, I’m more sensible in balancing my life and my work. I love to cook, hike, and play outdoors. I plan fabulous vacations and time with my family and friends. Most importantly, I never read my iPhone during dinners and social situations unless I’m Googling something to prove my point (wink!).

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Self-confidence and empathy for other women is the biggest issue we face in the workplace.

This may get me into trouble, but I have to be honest. While this does not apply to all, many women are raised to believe other women are the competition. It starts at a very early age with a relentless comparison of beauty instead of intelligence and creativity. We need to better help and mentor each other and be joyous in our collective success. Women tend to be much harder on other women, holding men in similar positions to lower standards. I have done it myself.

That said, things are changing, and I’m hopeful that we are in the midst of a major change agent in an unlikely place – our current political climate. This year, I attended the Women’s March in Portland with over 100,000 women, men and children locally and millions nationally! I think the country has had a major wakeup call, and it’s inspiring to witness a new generation of feminists who understand that the word “feminism” just simply means equality .

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Mentorship was a major game changer for me. I’ve had mentors my entire life. It started with a strong mother, bossy big sisters, and later, with several key players in business who believed and invested in my businesses, referred me clients, and counseled me through difficult times. Today, I try to pay it forward by mentoring others.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

Where do I start? I have many friends who are uber successful female leaders. I have a Facebook page called “What Smart Girls Do.” It’s a social media forum that highlights successful women from all over the globe to serve as role models for us all. Some of those featured include Angela Merkle, Malala Yousafzai and Sheryl Sandberg.

Within my own organization we have many highly accomplished women whom I admire including our President and COO Jane Crisan and our Chief Client Officer Sue Collins. Both lead with cool heads, warm hearts, and drive tremendous success daily.

Lastly, Hillary Clinton has to be mentioned as a lesson in courage. I make no bones about it – I supported her because I felt her years of experience and many accomplishments made her the best person to fill the role as President. But it was how she handled adversity on such a grand public scale that made me truly admire her. She remained focused and intelligent during relentless hours of grilling during the Benghazi hearings. Later, during the national election she was verbally abused and even physically threatened by her debate opponent – all with the entire world watching. Seeing this gave me the courage to do more public speaking (which I hate), because I realized if she could do it, I can certainly talk to a friendly crowd of a few hundred people about the things that matter to me.

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?