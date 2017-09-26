Women in Business Q&A: Miriam Brafman, Founder and CEO, Packlane

Berkeley-based entrepreneur Miriam Brafman is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Packlane, an online printing company that makes it simple and affordable for businesses to design and order custom packaging online. When she built the company in early 2015, there were no opportunities for designers like herself to create beautiful custom packaging for their products in small volumes. Seeing a clear need in the market and with ample design inspiration under her belt, Miriam officially launched Packlane. Since then, Packlane has provided unique packaging solutions for over 11,000 clients of all shapes and sizes, including some of the world’s largest brands like Google, Shopify, L’Oreal, Red Bull, Benefit Cosmetics and Hewlett-Packard.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up in Silicon Valley had a big impact on me. It gave me this drive from a pretty young age to want to contribute to its legacy of innovation. And living in that environment for so long, during a time when so many technologies were becoming rapidly ubiquitous also primed me to be naturally comfortable leading a remote team.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Packlane?

Before starting Packlane, I worked as the sole web developer for this large chemistry search engine at a science lab. The project was really complex, and I had to figure everything out on my own, so it was like drinking from a firehose for a little while. Building Packlane as a solo founder has felt the same way at times — in the beginning, I had no team members to turn to, so I had to be scrappy, resourceful and engineer everything myself as quickly as possible to get things off the ground. Starting and running this company has been a challenge unlike anything I’ve ever done before, so I’ve had to learn so many new things on the job that I had zero prior experience in.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Packlane?

The highlights have been recruiting and working alongside some of the brightest and most impressive people I've ever met. Building this incredible team and watching each person do their best work together is amongst the most rewarding parts of my job.

There have been tons of challenges and setbacks, too. A big challenge for me personally has been when I've had to let someone go for performance reasons. It's a gut-wrenching experience, but it's something you have to face sooner or later when leading a team.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Find something intrinsically rewarding, set goals and work hard to achieve them, and see where that leads. Don’t let yourself get so focused on achieving career success that you forget who you are as a person, what legacy you want to leave behind, and the stories you want to tell. Also, make a habit of finishing whatever it is that you do. Don't abandon projects.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

It's better to make decisions swiftly and boldly than to vacillate and get stuck on analysis.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I have a number of interests outside of work that attract my attention, so it's not something I try to maintain, rather it just happens naturally. There have been periods of time over the last couple of years where I haven't had time for other hobbies, but so much of the work in running a company is screen-bound emailing, spreadsheets and to-do lists, so I've found that it's really important for me to have more creative pursuits outside of work, like making music.

It also helps that as the company grows it becomes more stable and independent, especially with more senior people and executives on the team. In the early days, it felt like just getting on a plane for a few hours meant things would come to a halt or we would fall behind, which made it nearly impossible to unplug and focus on non-work-related things.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I think that it's going to be different depending on the individual, and I don’t want to comment on the biggest issue for women as an entire group. But I do feel that some organizations seem to be increasingly compelled to coddle women in the workplace, which can be either good or bad depending on your point of view.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Interestingly, I had always wanted a mentor but didn't have the opportunity until I launched the company and started gaining traction. Only then was I able to attract a few advisors who’ve since rallied behind the company and have provided me with valuable mentorship. It's been helpful to have them along the way.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I can't overstate how much I admire Jane Goodall for her incredibly brave leadership and advocacy in conservation, and making pioneering discoveries that changed our perception of how humans relate to other species. I also recently saw Rose Marcario speak at an event and the way she leads Patagonia and continues to forge such a unique path for the company is a big inspiration to me.

What do you want Packlane to accomplish in the next year?