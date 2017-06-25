Women in Business Q&A: Nicole Ferry, Partner Executive Director, Strategy, Sullivan

Nicole is Partner, Executive Director, Strategy at Sullivan. She brings a deeply cultivated and honed talent for getting the message exactly right and does so for clients including American Express, LinkedIn, Cornell University, and Human Rights Watch. When she’s not helping clients totally change the way they interact with their customers, Nicole can be found in Brooklyn with her husband, Michael, and her kids, Dean and Will.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up performing — in my living room, at a rec center, in arenas, onstage, even in a really bad indie movie. One thing you notice about other performers: it’s the ones who are really enjoying themselves that you can’t take your eyes off of. That’s what I want our teams to find: the ideas that get them excited to drive our clients’ businesses, move their audiences to act, and build relationships with their customers. And it’s not just finding that perfect idea, it’s also about putting together a strong, compelling story and telling it with the enthusiasm of someone who not only believes it’s the right thing, but who deeply enjoys the work. We have a set of internal guiding principles and one of them is “Fall in Love”. We challenge our people to find the amazing in every client because when they fall in love with their work, others will, too.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Sullivan?

Before Sullivan, I worked in great, and demanding, places like Grey, BBDO, and Siegel & Gale where the expectation was you were smart, capable, and creative and that you would figure it out. I was often thrown into new experiences and fully responsible for the results. It was the best experience I could have had because it taught me to be resourceful, to trust myself, and to hold myself accountable. My job now is to advise clients on the best communications to create in whatever channel is best for their customers. New media channels pop up all the time, which demands a comfort level with not knowing everything about everything, but having a combination of curiosity and sheer force of will to figure it out and create great work.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Sullivan?

When I came to Sullivan, it was a small communications strategy and design firm with a high concentration in financial services. In the thirteen years I’ve been here, we’ve grown ten times over, we’ve built branding and digital practices, we’ve diversified into other categories like technology, industrials, higher education, media and entertainment, and lifestyle. We’ve had incredible opportunities to help universities like Duke and Brown raise unprecedented funds for groundbreaking research and financial aid, among other things. We’ve helped up-and-coming tech companies recruit top candidates away from Google and Facebook. We have helped global multi-divisional companies identify how to make their customer experience live up to the promises they make. And we’ve helped the School of American Ballet claim its mission of shaping the world’s finest dancers. Every day brings a different challenge, which makes Sullivan an exciting place to be.

As a small company with senior leaders who still roll up their sleeves and do the work, for a long time we focused 100% on promoting our clients’ businesses without doing much in the way of promoting ours. We dipped our toe into PR five or so years ago by engaging outside agencies. We tried several, but it wasn’t until we hired in-house PR expertise that we started to see traction. The benefits are many and go well beyond a public pat on the back. Good coverage has helped us with other challenges like recruiting, differentiating our offering, and driving more inbound leads.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I do a lot of work with my alma mater in connecting with students about how to get into marketing, and one of the most common concerns is, “But I have a [insert any liberal arts degree here]. Will anyone see its value?” Somehow, the message is that liberal arts degrees are not helpful in business. Just as one example, my English major taught me how to write a strategic, well supported argument, find the key message in a text, understand the power of words and how to use them, empathize with why people take the actions they do, and move people. Marketing is a broad enough field that almost any background can be relevant, but sometimes, job candidates don’t do a good job in relating their experience to what they would be doing day-to-day in their desired position. Do your homework and learn enough about the industry you’re interested in to connect the dots between your education and experience and what they’re looking for in a candidate.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

You have more control than you think. I have found in big companies and small that if you identify things you want to fix — it could be the type of work you want to do, the division you want to work in, the client you want to work on, the processes you want to fix, the technology you need to do your job — and develop a plan to fix them, you will rarely be told “no”. People often put the full onus of their careers on management, but people who are the most satisfied in their positions articulate what they want, identify how to get there, and solicit the right help. You don’t need to wait for permission.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I used to work all hours of the day and night. And then I had my first son. All of a sudden, it’s not just about me and my job, my aspirations, my time. It’s very important for me to be there for my kids. But here’s the thing: it turned out a lot of the hours I had been working hadn’t been productive. I now know every minute I waste at work is one less I can spend with my family. Because of that, I am remarkably efficient. I am a much better delegator than the pre-kids control freak I used to be. I’m more decisive. I am also more respectful of other people’s lives — I’ll always cover for someone who needs to take a vacation, see a piano recital, take an early day to go pick up a sick kid because I know I’ll be in that situation, too, and hope to have others who can cover for me. At Sullivan, I do.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I have been incredibly lucky to work at a woman-owned business for over 13 years. It makes a huge difference. I’ve never had to wonder whether being a woman is impeding my progress or my earning potential, which I know is peace of mind most women don’t have. So I would say, we need more women owning and leading companies.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Here are some nuggets of wisdom some of my favorite mentors have given me over the years:

If you don’t say out loud, “Can we even do that??” you probably didn’t push your ideas out far enough.

Feedback is a blessing (usually delivered when providing some less-than-positive input).

Tell people what to do – that’s what they’re paying you for (this is good to remember when you’re writing a presentation).

In addition to words of wisdom, my mentors have shown me to take joy in the work we do. To come up with ideas that get people excited. To remember that some of what we do is strategic and some of what we do is entertainment. And when things get tough, to take a step back and take pride in what you’ve done and what you’ve grown…and then get back in the game.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I have the privilege of working with many women leaders I admire here at Sullivan and at our clients’ organizations who I learn from every day. Women often get a lot of credit for being more nurturing of their teams, better at collaborating, and more effective educators within their organization, and that can be true. But I have female colleagues, clients, and friends who also run tight businesses, are tough negotiators, are creative geniuses, and who drive revenue growth year over year. I admire those leaders who understand their unique strengths, help others learn from them, and fill their own gaps with other talented people around them.

What do you want Sullivan to accomplish in the next year?

We have many goals – possibly too many! – but I’ll choose two. We have recently acquired a digital firm, FOUR32C, to help scale our digital capabilities. In addition to being a great team, they also bring expertise in a new vertical for us, lifestyle. They have created award-winning sites and digital experiences for companies like Vera Wang and Bobbi Brown. I’m looking forward to introducing our new team members to our clients, working with them on new client relationships, and helping to grow our lifestyle business.