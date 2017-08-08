Women in Business Q&A: Sandi Harari, EVP, Creative Director, BARKER

Sandi Harari joined BARKER in 2006, making the agency one of only 3% in the business to boast a female Creative Director at the time. With over 20 years of experience in advertising and branding, her talents and experience in health and beauty, fashion, film, and lifestyle marketing verticals have been crucial to BARKER’s account and award wins. Under her direction, as EVP, Creative Director, the agency has garnered 35+ international awards over the past two years alone.

Sandi has been recognized in industry publications including Ad Age, Adweek, and Forbes, regularly speaking out to encourage the next generation of women to forge their own paths in the industry. A champion advocate for women in the workplace, she was also recently named a 2017 Working Mother of the Year by She Runs It (formerly AWNY).

Prior to joining BARKER, Sandi ran her own boutique firm, Sandi Harari Design, where she worked on brands including Alliance, Atlantic Records, MTV, P&G, Lions Gate Films, and GlaxoSmithKline. She previously worked at Grey Entertainment under Grey Group, where she led launches for W Hotels, as well as campaigns for Uproar.com, Department of Sanitation, Bravo Network, InStyle Magazine, and Topps. Earlier in her career, she designed the now-iconic movie posters for Oscar-winning films such as Monster’s Ball and Mystic River.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I think there are two factors that have made me the leader I am today. First, from a young age, I always pushed myself – I am my harshest critic. My mom was never concerned with my grades or checking homework or even a curfew. (Don’t worry – in other ways, she was a total ‘helicopter mom’ and smothered me!). But she didn’t pressure me to succeed. So interestingly enough, I ‘rebelled’ and I succeeded anyway.

The second is that I had to work hard for everything. I think my high school prepared me for the future. I went to a very tough, private Yeshiva in Brooklyn. School was in session from 7am to 7pm and involved a vigorous admissions process. I think it made it easier later in life to handle insane workloads and was a factor in building my stamina – that I need to finish something no matter how hard it may seem. It’s a quality I try to apply to both my work and my personal life, whether it’s in regards to a pitch or preparing my kids’ lunches at midnight.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at BARKER?

My early career was spent at big agencies, so it was great to get training with the “traditional way” of working. After that, I had my own boutique for four years, and that was where I truly grew up. I got to mess up, get scrappy, and deal with clients big, small, and in between. It gave me an invaluable window into my strengths and weaknesses across all areas, and I got to flex some muscle in account management, finance, and new business. Winning something on my own – pitching against other small firms all formed who I am today. I also came to understand the responsibility of running a small business in its most basic form. I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit – always hustled and been relentless in anything I pursue – but this truly tested me in all the right ways. The combination of these two experiences conjointly prepared me perfectly for BARKER – where we blend the best practices from both big agency and boutique and have a culture all our own.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at BARKER?

There have been a few moments when BARKER has been validated by some of the top marketers in the world – the kind of client where you know they have seen it all and they pay you an earnest, honest compliment that just feels like 13 years in the making, and somehow you just want to cry of joy. It’s often at the end of a major creative presentation, where we have all been up all night, and I can think of three times in the past few years where those moments were frozen in time.

Growth spurts were always challenging. They were all painful. There are times in our history where we gained a lot of momentum – moments right before we got bigger, staff-wise. It would involve countless pitches, some great wins, and new assignments from current clients. For about a month or two, we’d all be drowning, working through weekends, sometimes so busy we couldn’t even find the time to get the help we needed. Once those moments were over, we’d take the time to expand the agency to catch up with the new wins and the world would be right again…’til the next one!

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

First I would say, “Hell yeah!” We can use more women (especially at the top), so bring it on!

Second I would say, if you find yourself in an environment that is inhospitable to women in any form, know that there are many other options. Not every agency or group will be that way, and you will find your tribe.

Lastly, ask dumb questions, be relentlessly curious, and disarmingly honest (people may not always know what to do with that but it is always the right thing to do). If you are smart and talented, you have leverage – never be afraid to ask for what you want. You don’t want to look back and wonder, "If only I had asked…”

Case in point, when I came back to work after having my second child, I thought long and hard about what I would need to be successful at mastering the big balancing act. I sat down with our Founder and my creative partner John Barker and admitted – albeit not easily – that I would need to slow down. I knew I wouldn’t be able to cope for long at my usual pace. With a thee-year-old- and a newborn at home, I first informed him I would be leaving at 6pm. The second was a special request. I asked that when I leave at 6pm, he not make "the face” – one of disappointment when I have to leave in the middle of a 6pm brainstorm. I knew if I got the face, I would feel guilty and stay, but I needed to leave with no strings attached. My wish was granted, and to this day, three years later, John still hasn’t given “the face.”

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

While there are a number of them, the most important lessons I’ve learned are to be authentic in every situation and to trust my gut. When I didn’t in the past, I’ve regretted it. Also, to never underestimate the importance of Emotional Intelligence in a new hire!

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

This is tricky, and something I spend a whole lot of time thinking about. I have a 6-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, and this working mom thing is pretty insane, even for me. This will sound cliché, but it’s true: I prioritize on a continual loop. I try to choose the acts that will have the greatest impact in both my worlds. In my kids’ lives, I have chosen to always be the one doing homework so I can stay really close to how my son is doing, even though it would be easy for a nanny to do. Sometimes we do it at 8pm, but we always do it. At work, it may be the individual time I get with each person on my team, checking in on their emotional world. I have a deep need to stay connected to how they are feeling overall with their work flow, creative challenges, and life in general. Even with prioritizing, it can still feel pretty crazy. I just do my best and gift myself the best thing of all: forgiveness and remembering that at least my heart is in the right place.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Working structures not being understanding to women with children. A lot would have to change at a government level for this country to be on par with others that value caregiving a lot more than we do. It’s just a shame that more women don’t make it further and have to pause their careers. Given that women can arguably make better leaders, I find this whole subject to be really painful. I am lucky to work in such a flexible environment, but it’s not without drawbacks – smaller agencies depend on each individual way more and many big agencies don’t have the flexibility women need. There’s no winning!

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Early on, I had several informal mentors. I was obsessive about internships (before they were a thing) and also the informational interview. I relentlessly pursued advice from people who had “made it” and was fearless in picking up the phone or even writing them a personal letter. It was surprising how many of those people took the time to sit down with me and really have a conversation, helping me make career decisions, giving me honest advice on my portfolio, chiming in on the age-old question “Should I stay in NY or go?” (I stayed). But I did formally ask one person to be my mentor: Bill Gold. He is the man behind 65+ years of iconic movie posters (Casablanca, Clockwork Orange, Alien, Dirty Harry). I met him the day he closed his storefront on Broadway and Houston in 1997. I bought an old drafting table and a T-square from him, and we talked about design, negative space, the demise of the movie poster, him fighting in WW2, and his long enduring relationship with the iconic Clint Eastwood. This began a long, creative mentorship that led to me designing the Mystic River poster.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I draw inspiration from many women – especially the ones around me. But, I will site someone I met at the most recent 3% Conference - Madonna Badger. She’s endured an unspeakable tragedy of losing her parents and three little girls all in one fateful night in a fire. Despite this, she’s a very powerful figure who can bring a large audience to collective tears, not only because of what she has been through but how she has emerged to find her purpose. She founded an organization titled #WomenNotObjects and is calling on the advertising industry to stop using images that objectify women. I got to chat with her after her talk, and she is a reservoir of strength that I think about often.

What do you want BARKER to accomplish in the next year?