Women in Business Q&A: Sophie Le Ray, Co-Founder, Naseba

Sophie Le Ray is an entrepreneur, author and experienced business facilitator. In 2003, she co-founded Naseba, a business facilitation company specialising in growth markets. She was appointed CEO in 2009, and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the company across its global offices.

She is the founder and spokesperson of the Global WIL Economic Forum, an annual platform that aims to promote female leadership worldwide. She is also the co-author of ‘Game Changers: How Women in the Arab World Are Changing the Rules and Shaping the Future’, published by Motivate Publishing in May 2016.

Sophie has over twenty years of experience in producing and organising business platforms, and has been based in the Middle East for over a decade. She began a career in public relations before finding her niche in B2B conference production. Sophie was born in Nice, France in 1970 and holds a Master’s degree in Ancient History. The proud mother of two girls, her passions include ancient cultures, mountain trekking and vegan cuisine.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I come from an entrepreneurial family and was raised with two core values: independence and curiosity, both of which certainly shaped both me and the direction of my business. My parents come from two different cultures and I travelled from a young age. I grew up knowing I wanted to see the world and be self-sufficient.

My education is quite atypical for an entrepreneur, as I studied ancient history and art history – I wanted to be an archeologist, but life took me in another direction. However, what I learned in my academic formation proved to be extremely useful to my career; particularly the discipline required to research and analyse information. It also allowed me to travel extensively and meet experts across diverse fields. It gave me a thirst for ‘experience’ – regardless of your job role, being open to new experiences is what helps us continually learn. I carry this with me every day, especially in situations where the going gets tough.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Naseba?

My tenure in the corporate world was very short. I was a student until my late twenties and co-founded Naseba in my early thirties. While working in London for a large conference company, I discovered my passion for production. It was the perfect job for me, combining research, targeted content creation and people management, in a diverse setting. I also learned the ins and outs of the corporate world – and mainly that it wasn’t for me.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Naseba?

While you know you’re in for a ride when you start a company, you don’t expect the journey to be consistently tumultuous. I think that this is even truer today than when we started, given the current context of constant innovation, paradigm shift and shorter economic cycles. By default, being an entrepreneur means you never stop overcoming challenges. It can be a huge and constant test of character. As much as I had a vision for the company when I started it in my basement in 2002, even I didn’t dream that we’d expand as much as we have across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and the US. We have supported thousands of organisations source clients, investors or enter new markets in order to grow their businesses. Our leadership courses have helped c-level executives all over the world and we are known as a champion of diversity and inclusion – particularly in the MENA region. My focus is now on making Naseba an agent of change, across all of our services.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

It’s an industry where women can grow, but like any other sector, we tend to be less present at a senior level. This industry is people-centred, therefore emotional intelligence and strong organisational skills are vital. These are typically defined as ‘feminine’ attributes; there is no reason why we shouldn’t have more senior women. It’s up to those of us in senior positions to not just offer the support system through mentorship, but to actively sponsor our female colleagues in order to help them reach tangible opportunities. This goes for male leaders, too.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Never believe you’ve ‘made it’ – otherwise where do you go from there? But it’s also important to remember that the sun always comes up the next day, no matter how good or bad you have it. It keeps you balanced.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

To be honest, I probably didn’t maintain much balance for the first 14 years of running Naseba. Now, I’ve reached a stage in life where I decide to share my time differently. My kids are growing up and my team gets the job done. The fact is, they don’t need me 100% of the time anymore! This year, I committed to dedicating at least 20% of my time to mentorship and youth services. Personally, it gives me greater balance and I bring everything I learn and experience back into Naseba.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Having more mission-driven initiatives, with tangible outcomes. Only when talk turns to action will we see a level playing field, once and for all. We need systems in place to ensure equal access at every level of a business. Women must feel able to pursue any avenue they choose and that comes from having a structure in place to support it; operationally and culturally. The conversation and awareness is there, but actions speak louder than words.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

While there have always been women I looked up to, unfortunately I never had a real mentor. That in itself has enabled me to become a better mentor. I mentor several female entrepreneurs and it’s as beneficial to me as I hope it is to them. It’s the dynamic aspect of the relationship that I enjoy the most, particularly engaging a woman who is at a different stage of her life. It helps me to reflect on my personal ambitions, as well as Naseba’s.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

There are so many – but I’ll mention two. One is living – Christine Lagarde – she is an athlete, a mother and an exceptional businesswoman. Christine moved into the political sphere in France with dignity and strength, and now heads one of the most powerful institutions in the world. She is from a generation where there weren’t as many women at the top, but she’s an advocate of the “sisterhood”. The other is French legend Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. Not only did she build an empire from nothing, she lived totally free of her time’s social expectations. More than that, she revolutionised them by liberating women from their prison of corsets and instead offered pants, loose dresses and the iconic tweed jackets synonymous with Chanel today. She represents to me the essence of female entrepreneurship: mission-driven, strong, committed, combative and incredibly feminine, all at the same time.

What do you want Naseba to accomplish in the next year?