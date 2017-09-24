Women in Business Q&A: Suzanne Anderson, President, Virginia Mason Medical Center

Suzanne Anderson is president of Virginia Mason Medical Center and executive vice president of Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle. She joined Virginia Mason in 2007 and held several positions, including chief financial officer and chief information officer, before being named the first female president of Virginia Mason in 2016. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up in rural New Hampshire. My mother was a nurse, and my father was a lineman for the electric company. I was taught that hard work and a very pragmatic view of life can get you through almost anything. I think that perspective is helpful in health care today, as there is a lot of work to do to make care better, but with limited resources.

My dad also taught me that if you can’t laugh at yourself, you can’t laugh at anyone else. Humor helps to get people through hard times, and it just makes work a lot more fun. I like to have fun as we address our challenges.

Finally, I had a very serious illness when I was 35. I know what it’s like to be a patient and to experience the very fragmented U.S. health care system. I can connect with our patients better because we have some shared experiences. I think this insight has made me a better leader.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Virginia Mason?

I worked in health care consulting for 21 years prior to working at Virginia Mason. Many people think consulting and operational roles don’t mix; after all, I had never managed a large organization. However, I found that many of the skills I developed as a consultant have made me a stronger leader. For example, I learned to listen to individuals at all levels of an organization in order to learn and understand what was really going on. I learned how to lead by influence rather than because I was “the boss.” I’m also pretty quick on my feet in assessing new or unknown situations. All these skills are directly applicable to succeeding as a health care executive.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Virginia Mason?

One of the highlights of working at Virginia Mason is that we have a stable, long-tenured executive team. This allows us to work well together because we know each other on a deep level, creating alignment that would not be possible otherwise. The other highlight is the joy of working at an organization that is completely committed to the patient experience and the quality of care that we provide. We are always striving to improve care and system processes for our patients and their loved ones, which is very motivating work. And we have a management methodology to achieve this: the Virginia Mason Production System. Knowing that we have the tools to help us meet our challenges is reassuring to both our leadership and our staff.

The challenges at Virginia Mason, like at many health care organizations these days, are the pace of change and the limited resources available. Because we are not a very large system, the resources may be even less for us. However, that just creates opportunities to be innovative as we work within those constraints.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Health care is a great industry for women, given that there are so many of us in it. At Virginia Mason, women comprise approximately 70 percent of our executive team. The best advice I can give is to really learn the business. If you are a clinician, learn the finance and administrative issues. If you are a business executive, learn the clinical side. It is only when you understand the entire system that you can move the entire organization forward.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

To recognize when to say, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.” There are a lot of smart people in health care and if you try to bluff your way through an issue, they will see through it and you will lose your credibility. At the same time, there may not be obvious answers and you need to act. Dealing with ambiguity in these turbulent times is a very important skill.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I started out my career as a true workaholic. Today, I just work hard. Experiencing breast cancer in my 30s reminded me that there is more to life than work, which is a great lesson to learn early in one’s career. I think maintaining balance is a personal journey. I also can’t do it on a daily basis, given the issues that arise, but I try to do it over a longer time frame. I’ve found that my approach has differed at various phases of my life. When my daughter was young, I always tried to leave work by 5:00 p.m. I would then start work again at 8:00 p.m., after she was in bed. Now, I’d rather stay late during the week so that I can protect my weekend time, to the extent possible, with my husband. I think everyone must work it out for themselves. I always try to take my vacation, as getting time away helps for maintaining perspective. There’s never a good time to leave; you just have to plan it and go.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

When I started in this industry 31 years ago, gender bias was quite overt and you knew when you were witnessing it. Today, it has gone underground. Over the years, I’ve learned ways to confront it effectively and to create successful outcomes, and I am fortunate to work at an organization that has zero tolerance for it. I think both women and men have a responsibility to continue to address this and other diversity issues within their organizations.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I was lucky early in my career to have a mentor who helped me understand both the business and how to be successful in it. He would talk to me for hours when I needed advice and was great at giving very direct feedback. This was important to my development at an impressionable time in my career. Subsequently, I have had several peer mentors who are great at in-the-moment discussion. I have another mentor who was a longtime client and is now a dear friend and a great sounding board. He pushes me to go further in my thinking than I might otherwise go on my own. I think having these trusting relationships has been essential to my ability to be the best leader I can be.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I really don’t want to name names. There are many female (and male) leaders I admire. I tend to admire strong people with high intelligence and thoughtful, informed opinions. I also gravitate towards leaders with high emotional intelligence. There is no particular leadership style that I favor, as I think it is more important that leaders be genuine and show who they are as a person.

Again, I was lucky early in my career to have significant interactions with C-suite leaders across many institutions. I had the opportunity to watch and learn what made people successful (and not so successful). I think my own style is really an amalgamation of what I observed during that time as I tried different techniques that I had seen to make me a better leader—combined with who I am as a person.

What do you want Virginia Mason to accomplish in the next year?