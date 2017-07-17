Women in Power: Lisa Salzer

Lulu Frost might be a familiar name to some jewelry fanatics, but many might not know that Lulu isn’t actually, in fact, a person. The founder of the brand is actually Lisa Salzer, a free-spirited, yet very driven, woman who paved her way to success in the jewelry design industry. “I’m old soul who is also obsessed with all things new and I have a lifelong love of learning,” she says, describing her love of new experiences.

“I’m a Scorpio at heart, full of emotion, passion, and grit.”

Despite her immense success, Lisa says she hadn't always focused on becoming a jewelry designer, though it may have run in her blood. Her grandmother had a jewelry shop and Lisa, throughout her life, visited and grew to love jewelry, especially antiques, and “one of a kind things”. She explains that she had always wanted to be an artist of some kind. “I appreciate the process that goes into creating art and love bringing my discoveries to light,” she states, the passion in her voice evident.

“I’m very inspired by places I travel to – Morocco in particular was very special for me and led me to create a whole collection based on the beautiful architecture, colors and materials that I saw there. I am also incredibly inspired by contemporary art and spend time visiting galleries and museums, where unique ideas come to me for my design.”

On the subject of being the founder of her own company, Salzer says that she feels amazing. She compares it to a mother raising a child, analogizing the two by highlighting the worth of the end results of sustained dedication. It’s easy to see how dedicated she is to her art as she proudly exclaims, “I get a lot of joy when people connect deeply to my jewelry – that is worth all of the hard work!”

Her big break came about when Barneys New York picked up her line, but she also believes her pickup of the Plaza Hotel numbers was a pivotal point in her career. The jewelry she makes tell stories that attract a wide audience full of different personalities.

Q: Biggest accomplishment?

A: My biggest accomplishment is creating jewelry that gives people a deeper sense of who they are. From numerology insights to zodiac signs and the positive energy on reviving vintage pieces, I feel proud that people connect deeply with work that I create.

Positive experiences drive Lisa even further, as she hasn’t felt like women in business are unsupportive of one another. When asked if she had faced any challenges because she is a woman, Salzer explains thoroughly: I don’t feel particularly challenged by being a woman in business, although there was a time when I was seeking to raise money for Lulu Frost, and it was a very male-dominated world. I do feel that women are very supportive of one another, however, and that is an amazing benefit to being a woman in business. I collaborate with a lot of other female entrepreneurs to support one another and that is an advantage.”

Lisa Salzer

Q: What’s your mantra?

A: I actually do have a spiritual mantra which was given to me by my dear friend and teacher who studied Vedic meditation in India for three months, but I can’t reveal that . I don’t even say it aloud to myself! I’ve been doing Vedic Mediation for a few months now and it is giving me some amazing insights into life. On a less hippie level, I would say that my “life mantra” is “Comparison is the thief of joy”, as well as “Create, don’t compete”.

Her biggest “a-ha!” moment happened when a realization hit her: it was finally time to open her own brick and mortar store. But this didn’t daunt her—Salzer thoroughly enjoys connecting with her clientele and helping them find the pieces of jewelry that best tell their story. This led to her wanting to find a physical place that would allow her to grow some more, but also give her clients a place to express themselves. The new Lulu Frost store at 7 Prince Street in New York City allows exactly that. In addition, Salzer has partnered with Tess Casey to create New York City’s first customizable floral bar, called “Frost-Casey Language of Flowers”, which gives customers a chance to immerse themselves in the lost art of the Victorian flower language, where each “bloom has a particular meaning”. Clients will be able to receive arrangements that come with a decoder, which will allow them to decipher the meaning of their bouquet.

Q: If you could tell your 16-year old self one thing, what would it be?

A: Stay 16 at some level in your mind forever! I love how open minded and happy I was at that age.