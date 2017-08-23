Women Need to Eat These 18 Foods at Least Once a Week

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

They should be on every single grocery list

istockphoto.com Women's lives aren't always easy, but these foods will make them a bit easier.

Women are told a lot of conflicting things about health. First, women should be cutting carbs. Then, they should be eating more of them — but only certain kinds. Then they’re all okay to eat, as long as you meditate… Can someone just give us a definitive answer about carbs, already?

Really, it’s impossible to decipher what women “should” and “shouldn’t” be eating without feeling tempted to throw in the towel entirely.

We’d be willing to bet that you’re also tired of hearing alarming warnings to cut out certain foods entirely. The lists of foods “you should never touch” seem to be everywhere. If you listened to all of them, you’d be left eating meager portions of a dwindling variety of foods until spinach and olive oil were all that remained untarnished by their warnings.

There are so many foods, however, that as a woman you really should be eating. We hope it feels refreshing to be told foods you should really consume more of rather than condemn. Here are 18 nutritious foods that you should never slash from your diet, and that really you should try and eat every single week instead.