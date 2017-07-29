Women of Color + Universal Themes = Box Office Success

“Girls Trip” starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall defied the odds by becoming one of the first comedic ensemble cast blockbuster hits of the summer that features four female women of color. For years, filmmakers like Spike Lee have been told by big film studios and distributors that movies featuring predominantly African-American actors would not appeal to a larger audience; however, the diverse audience appeal and financial success of “Girls Trip” proves that theory to be wrong.

“Girls Trip” tells the story of four life-long friends who reunite on a trip to New Orleans for Essence Festival.” “Girls Trip” was directed by Malcolm D. Lee who also directed “The Best Man” and the sequel “The Best Man Holiday” that included an ensemble cast of African American actors including “Girls Trip” veteran Regina Hall. “Girls Trip” themes of friendship and love are universal and have mass audience appeal, as the ticket sales clearly show.