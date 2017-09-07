Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Coca-Cola’s Muhtar Kent

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Muhtar Kent and Coca-Cola as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Muhtar Kent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Coca-Cola, argues that communities and nations both excel and get ahead when women have more opportunities. He explains, “In fact, studies show a direct connection between women’s empowerment and GDP growth, business growth, environmental sustainability, improved human health and other positive impacts.”

Muhtar is a firm believer that businesses can’t hope to reach their full potential unless they recruit, hire, develop, retain and promote women as part of a diverse, multi-cultural workforce. “To me, this is actually a really critical business imperative. And while we’ve made progress, we’re not satisfied. Not at all.”

“We can’t wait, we can’t delay, we need to act now to ramp up the representation of women. The women leaders are out there, you just need to be focused and purposeful in seeking them out,” says Muhtar. To do exactly that, the Women’s Forum of New York is available to assist with vetted lists of qualified, CEO-sponsored women available in their database at no cost to companies and search firms. There’s no better time than now to start the path towards gender parity for your company.