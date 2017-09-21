Women on Boards: A Call to Action with TIAA’s Roger W. Ferguson

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Roger W. Ferguson and TIAA as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO of TIAA Financial Services, knows that there are numerous compelling reasons to have women on boards. Roger states, “First and foremost, just think about what the American population looks like – about 50% female by definition – and controlling most of the purchasing decisions.”

Currently, the United States ranks number 14 worldwide in gender diversity on boards. Roger says this is unacceptable. “The answer, I think, for moving up from 14 to 1 in terms of gender diversity on boards – is to be Insistent, is to be focused, and is to hold ourselves accountable to fill every other seat that opens on a board with a woman.”

Roger also states that having women in the boardroom is inspirational for the company’s workforce and encourages company morale: “I think it really inspires people in the organization to look to the board and see faces that look like them, voices that sound like them.” There are numerous studies that show that boards with more diverse voices end up leading to companies with better financial performance – Rogers argues, “Who wouldn’t want that?”

Roger signs off with one last nod, “To all CEOs – I say the following: we are the CEOs. We are the leaders. We are the game changers. We can make a difference. We can help our country get from 14 to number 1. And we can do it by 2025.”