Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Voya Financial’s Rod Martin

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Rod Martin and Voya Financial, Inc. as Corporate Champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Rod Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Voya Financial, Inc., notes that participating in the Women’s Forum of New York’s CEO panel discussion was a unique opportunity he took part in after Voya went public. “I think it helped even my board strengthen their resolve in thinking about how do we extend this as quickly as possible in our getting to parity.”

Rod encourages CEOs to actively attend, participate and engage to make gender parity in the boardroom possible by 2025. “I think 2025 is eminently doable – I believe we can get to parity. But we can only get to parity if we make it a priority today.” Truer words have never been spoken. As a society, we cannot afford to ignore the talent of half the population – women! The time is now for Gender Equality.