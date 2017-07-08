Women Tech Entrepreneurs Have Big Plans

Entrepreneurship was once considered a man's domain, but the tide has shifted: In recent years, the rate of female entrepreneurs has been growing at a percentage at least double that of their male counterparts. Economists and academics agree that female entrepreneurs are an under-tapped force that can significantly rekindle economic expansion. According to the 2012 U.S. Census, women currently own 36 percent of all businesses, and the numbers keep soaring.

Women in the Tech Workplace

Women in tech are emerging as an unstoppable force in the industry and there is a growing trend that most of the “World’s Most Powerful Women” have arrived on the list via the tech sector. These female tech icons include Sheryl Sandberg Facebook COO, Susan Wojcicki YouTube CEO, Meg Whitman HP CEO, Ginni Rometty IBM CEO Virginia, Angela Ahrendts Apple Senior VP, Safra Catz Oracle co-CEO, Ruth Porat Alphabet CFO to name a few of the top achievers.

Boys Club

Silicon Valley is renowned for its shocking reputation as biased against women with only 11% of executive positions being held by women and only 25% of IT jobs occupied by women. (Fenwick & West 2014 report). In 2016 The National Center for Women & Information Technology reported that 57% of professional occupations in 2016 U.S. workforce were occupied by women and only 26% of professional computing occupations. More needs to be done to increase gender diversity and encourage women entrepreneurs to begin their tech start ups as only 5% of these are currently owned by women. But there is some hope on the horizon…

Closing the Gender Gap

There are many inspiring organizations out there who are focused on closing this gender gap, like Girls Who Code and TechGirlz, whose efforts are geared towards helping young women to choose STEM careers.

Other visionary companies like HaveBIGplans, LLC are guiding established entrepreneurs toward prosperity by offering business coaching.

“I want to eliminate the barriers that prevent entrepreneurs, especially women, from fulfilling their dreams,” explains Kavita Sahai, CEO and founder of Have BIGplans, LLC. “Because it is my belief that everyone should have a life and business powered with passion and purpose, it’s my goal to help entrepreneurs to grow their company, simplify their systems and workflow, and ensure they never feel alone in their business.”

The myth that technology is a masculine field, has to be dispelled and sometimes the best way to do that is to provide women with sensational female role models. As Sheryl Sandberg says, “If more women are in leadership roles, we'll stop assuming they shouldn't be.”

There is a meme that women are only now emerging as successful in the tech industry, but that is just simply not the case. Let’s reflect on the female pioneers whose innovations had a dramatic effect on the technology industry and are the ultimate female role models for any decade.

Female Tech Icons

First up is Ada Lovelace the daughter of Lord Byron and more significantly recognized as the first computer programmer. She studied mathematics and science from an early age and went on to study advanced mathematics with University of London professor Augustus de Morgan. After getting married and having three children in four years, she assisted her mentor Charles Babbage, known as the father of the computer, on a project called “The Analytical Engine.” She translated an article on Babbage’s analytical engine and added her own observations -with her notes being three times longer than the original article. In this work she outlined how codes could be created to handle letter and symbols along with numbers, and theorized the method that is known as “looping” that our computer programs use in 2017. Did we mention she was born in 1815? It was only in the 1950’s that her contributions in the field were reintroduced and in 1980 the U.S. Department of Defense named their computer language “Ada” after her, and her astonishing mathematical prowess.

Then there is Edith Clarke who was determined to be an engineer and graduated from Vassar College in 1908. She took up a position at AT&T managing a team of all-women “human computers”. Then she enrolled at MIT and received an M.S. in electrical engineering –the first woman to earn this degree. She was also a “human computer” for General Electric and created The Clarke Calculator –an exceptional contribution to transcontinental telephone communications. Born 1883, she was out there actively closing the gender gap in the workplace.

Then there are the seven famous “Women of ENIAC” (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) who stayed late the night before the debut of the first general-purpose computer to get the “beast” operational. Betty Jean Jennings Bartik, Kathleen McNulty, Mauchly Antonelli, Ruth Lichterman Teitelbaum, Frances Bilas Spence, Marlyn Wescoff Meltzer,Frances Snyder Holberton. This was in 1947!

Next up is Grace Hopper born in 1902 and given the title of “Queen of Software”. She worked on the first commercial computer in the U.S and is credited with creating the first compiler. Hopper is also known to have coined the phrase “computer bug”. If that wasn’t enough she also invented FLOW-MATIC which was the first English-like data processing language.

Evelyn Boyd Granville grew up in the Great Depression and not only did she break through the limitations of being a woman at the time, she also broke through racial prejudice as a negro woman. She received her Ph.D. from Yale and mathematics doctorate from the American University. When working at IBM from 1956 she created computer software for NASA's Mercury space programs and Project Vanguard. Before spending 30 years in educational advocacy, she performed real-time’ calculations for satellite launchings. Her professional career saw her working for the US during the space race where she studied rocket trajectories and methods of orbit computation.

Have Big Plans?

The list of women who have contributed to the evolution of the technology industry is extensive. Their innovations have significantly contributed to the development of the tech industry. The torch is now passed on to the next generation of women who will empower themselves to remember their mentors who paved the way.