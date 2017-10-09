Women's Empowering Stories

Recently I launched a women’s fashion label named Furo: everyday essentials in hand woven fabrics. There are two partners: the factory and Kirk Nozaki who is the Owner of a fabric & knitting store named Cattywampus Crafts in Ojai, Ca. The line is consciously made in India. The factory has an organic farm and day care for its workers. It takes three months to hand weave the 100% cotton fabrics. The line consists of 12 classic styles that are easy to wear for all types of women all geographic areas.

Furo means flow in Japanese. A woman wearing the line is meant to be able to wear it to work, out to dinner, traveling or lounging. They are comfortable, effortless, sustainable and timeless pieces.

Each style is named after a real woman who is inspiring by following their passion in life. There is a mix of artists, chefs, store owners and designers. A few of the name women are Clare Vivier and Shiva Rose. We also plan to launch their stories soon on our site. The stories are inspired by a book called Rebel Girls where you read about real women who followed their path in life on what they do for a living and faced hardships doing so They continued to move forward and not give up.

We made a video you can view here which shows some of our Furo Women friends discussing what their passion is in life and what brings them joy and motivates them. Please see the link: