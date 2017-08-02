Women's Travel Nerves: Ways to Begin Travel Again

Last week on Facebook, The Women’s Travel Group posted: Nervous or Nervy, best first solo trips for nervous gals. Almost 1900 women read the post and started calling our office. There are many nervous women, out there who would love to travel, but don’t What are the stress points of a trip? Is there any way to get over these? Yes there are some preparations and some learning that will assuage your fears.

Stress points of a first trip are:

a/ that the flight take off as expected*.

b/will the luggage be there.

c/what if I cannot find my transfer.

d/ will I like the group I booked with and the hotels they use.

*Flight fears start again 2-3 days before the end of the trip, with new worrying.

Lets look at each stress point separately.

Flight Hysteria: Good travel insurance is key especially one that offers quick phone help 24/7 so you don’t feel alone. Buy your insurance from a ‘travel insurance company’ (credit card coverage doesn’t always include the same services.) A good company gives solutions on the phone — to solve the problem with a new flight/new transfer/ extra hotel night etc. Good insurance will be the primary payer, for new services so you don’t have to worry about your credit card covering a new one way flight to Japan.

Carry the 24/7 phone number of your travel agent, local operator and US based tour operator. Better yet, have the numbers in your phone contacts. Even better than that, make sure your phone will actually work overseas, by arranging service with your carrier before departure. Make sure your new international service was added to your account by looking at your included services on line. ATT for instance charges $40 for an overseas package with enough calling and email data to get you out of most scrapes.

Flight is a little late and worried about a group transfer? Don’t worry, airlines regularly over estimate flight times and when late, they magically ‘make up the time in the air’. When you book your transfer next time, ask about the policy of late arrivals and who to call if this happens.

Watching your luggage not come off the carrousel? We recommend carrying on one change of clothes, essential medicines, and a charger for devices. Label cases inside and out, have a short inventory of what is in baggage, and a photo of the suitcase. These will help find your luggage faster. This is overkill but if you are a worrier, do it. You can even tape your full itinerary into the suitcase. I like to write my email in indelible ink on the actual inside lining. And look at your baggage tags before you walk away from checking in.

If your luggage is delayed, most airlines will contact you by text or email or both. We suggest text, if you bought the overseas phone package. If not, a few texts and calls coming you don’t answer from friends at home will not break the bank. This sounds elementary, but we have met women who do not know how to text or receive a text! If you opt for email, you will need to pay for considerably higher roaming charges. PS your contact for your airline when you fill out a profile should also be a text, and secondarily email.

Oddly women feel ok in the passport line and luggage areas. As soon as we walk outside and see crowds of people waiting we panic. Looking for the meet and greet person or arranged taxi First wait 10 minutes and scour the signs. Then ask other greeters if they know yours (fyi airport personnel in smaller airports sometimes know each other). A photo of your transfer company will help if language is an issue so ask a local to call them for you. Again you might want to have that number in your phone contacts if you are a super worrier.

First hotel room and first group meal When traveling, I like to have a photo of my hotel from its site and then from google street level maps. And I always carry the address in hard copy. We suggest the super worriers also study city maps so they know the general neighborhood and land marks. Once in your room if you have any qualms, change rooms asap. Do not wait for the ‘engineer to look at your a/c kind of thing’. Banging, move. Smells, move. Curtains do not close, move. Ask for the manager on duty, and get his/her card. Then ask again from the name on the card, are you xxx? (That way if they are not the manager, you will know it).