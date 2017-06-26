Women's Travel: Rewritten Travel Brochures will Attract More Solo Women

The numbers of solo travelers and the percentage which is women continues to grow. In 2016 Jon Marcus in The Boston Globe shared this statistic from George Washington School of Business: close to two-thirds of travelers (in 2016) were women. He writes also that 54 percent of affluent travelers were women (MMGY Global) and 11% were women traveling alone (US Travel Association). More recently The Washington Post did a feature about how to beat the cost of ‘going it alone’ and again women are important.

It isn’t just the single supplement cost that deters women from travel, it is also the content and photos in travel brochures. The Women’s Travel Group listed the main questions posed to our reservations staff, then looked for answers in travel brochures. The 4 most frequently asked questions were: Am I the right age- usually asking am I too old? Will I be eating alone? How formal is this group- a metaphor for are my clothes/size ok? Lastly will I be safe alone?

Ageism. ‘Difficulty level’ in itinerary descriptions no longer correlates with age. Many women in their late 70’s are very fit. A look at a number of travel brochures shows photos of people mainly in the 45-60 range, younger only in adventure or family brochure. There are rarely (if ever), 3-4 senior women walking on a rural French road, munching cookies at a cafe or laughing over wine at the hotel/ship bar. No wonder, women ask if they are too old for the trip?

Photos of dining rooms in brochures generally show couples and families. Some photos are of people who seem to know each other- they are toasting in tandem, glasses held high. If the photo is of a couple in the dining room, we know they are celebrating because of their champagne glasses. This particular ubiquitous ‘champagne’ photo tells a new widow or older single traveler, she might be out of place. We searched for even one photo of a communal table and could not find any. The worry about eating alone on a tour or cruise is rarely countered in brochure pictures.

Appearance. We understand the value of models with fine grooming and perfect pastel clothes; however these people do not look like most of us. A common question on our reservations line is about clothing, specifically what to wear at dinner. Questions about what to wear are a woman’s way of asking about fitting in generally: age-wise, wealth-wise, size-wise. Photos of a few women in size 16 clothes and casually messy hair under a baseball hat might tell a more compelling story to the reader.

Safety is easier to convey in a brochure than is currently done. The facade of a hotel or outline of a ship does not relay safety. A description of a hotel as centrally located does not either. Add to the basic description and address, information like: Are shops on the block? Is there an outdoor cafe or other for a casual snack? Is the neighborhood busy with activity or commercial? It is not enough to list nearby sights, if one needs to cross a highway or wander a dark street to get to them.