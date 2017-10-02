Wonder, Children, and Railroad Worms

Over the years we have lived in our home the trees have grown to the point that we can barely see the sky. Stars have become an occasional treat at our place. A couple nights ago we decided to look just in case we might see the stars, having spent the last several days under an overcast sky. Sure enough after our eyes adjusted we could spy a few bright pinpoints above our pond. Turning around to look behind us …. we saw it.

Below us we noticed a ghostly greenish glow moving slowly through the leaf litter. This was no firefly, but something much longer – perhaps two or three inches in length. Kneeling down for closer inspection we saw something that looked like a centipede crawling about. Black with two rows of bright orange dots down its back, bright yellow dots where its legs would be, the yellow dots and lines between each segment glowed when we turned off the flashlight. We’d never seen anything like this before and may never again.

It turns out we had come across an unusual sight – a railroad worm, so named because it resembles a railroad car with lantern-lit windows passing in the night. After looking it up on the web, we returned to it once more, astounded and joyous at from experiencing such an amazing sight. It was a wonder-full encounter.

How often do we adults get to experience wonder? Nature provides us many opportunities if we’ll just take the time to explore. Yesterday I noticed a grass with a plume of beautiful red seeds arcing over the path. Curious as to what it might look like up close, I took out a hand lens to examine it more carefully. Much to my surprise the little piece of detritus hanging onto one of the seeds turned out to be a tiny insect complete with two antennae and wings carefully folded over its back – a beautiful little creature I had never seen or even imagined. Once again I was amazed.

What does it matter? It matters a great deal I think. Experiences like these open us to a world much bigger than the one we tend to inhabit everyday. It helps us realize that there are others out there a lot different from us and yet worthy of admiration. We come to realize that the world does not revolve around us. These experiences open us to the experience of play, of living more like children who daily delight in a world of infinite possibilities. Children believe that anything is possible. Children raised in loving homes have little difficulty trusting – they even can believe that God can and will do what God says God will do. No wonder Jesus said that, unless we become like little children, we’ll have difficulty entering the kingdom of God. Jesus hints that perhaps we need to “grow down,” not grow up.