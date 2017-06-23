“Wonder Woman” is about to break yet another awesome record for women in Hollywood.

This week, the Patty Jenkins–directed film not only crossed the $600 million threshold, but it will also surpass Phyllida Lloyd’s 2008 “Mamma Mia!” to become the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman, The Hollywood Reporter first noted. “Wonder Woman” hit $609.5 million for its global sum ― $293.2 million domestic and $316.3 million international ― through Thursday, and will officially break the record sometime Friday, Warner Bros. said in a statement to HuffPost. “Mamma Mia!” earned $609.8 million worldwide.

“It’s an incredible achievement when you look at the success of this movie,” Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein told HuffPost Friday, saying that with each passing day and week the film continues to outpace where any historical comparisons predicted it should be.

“The real story is the fact that Princess Diana has really hit everybody ― young and old, male and female,” Goldstein added. “It’s truly a four-quadrant movie. The universal themes of what ‘Wonder Woman’ stands for are really positive. When you look at what Patty Jenkins put together in a movie, it really is fun.”

Not only has Goldstein heard stories of multiple viewings by both men and women, but Father’s Day stood out as a particularly successful day.

“Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot under Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, became the biggest opening for a female director ever when it hit theaters June 2 and raked in more than $100 million.

The film is a contender to beat Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s $665.7 million worldwide box office tally for 2011′s “Kung Fu Panda 2” to become the top-grossing film by a solo female director, THR notes. Jennifer Lee is another record-holder for Disney’s “Frozen,” which she co-directed with Chris Buck to earn $1.28 billion worldwide.

“Wonder Woman’s” 21-day domestic box office total of $293 million has already surpassed that of 2013′s “Man of Steel,” according to Forbes. (Sorry, Superman.)

Even Jenkins has had her moments of shock.

“I’m stunned by the success of the film. But I’m also surprised how rare it’s been,” she told TIME. “I can’t wait till enough women filmmakers have had a chance to make movies of this size and scale and those movies have been successful. There will still be conversation about smaller issues. But it will be nice that they can just be filmmakers making films.”