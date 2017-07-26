'Wonder Woman' Sequel Lassoes Official Release Date

She’s just getting started.

After smashing records at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing DC film to date, “Wonder Woman” has officially scored a sequel ― and now we know exactly when it will hit theaters.

Gal Gadot (and hopefully Chris Pine) will return to the big screen with a new Diana Prince adventure on Dec. 13, 2019, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday.

A script from director Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns is already in development. Although Jenkins has yet to be officially tapped as the director for the sequel, she already has an idea of where Wonder Woman’s narrative might pick up.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly in April. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

“I’m not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it,” she continued. “Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: This is your dream cast. You’ve created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long before seeing the demigoddess on screen again.