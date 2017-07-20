Make way for “Wonderstruck,” a warm swoon in the form of a movie trailer scored to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” It’s the latest from Todd Haynes, who also made us swoon/cry with “Carol,” “Far From Heaven,” “Velvet Goldmine” and “Safe.” Based on the Brian Selznick book of the same name, “Wonderstruck” reunites Haynes with Julianne Moore, one of his primo leading ladies.
Moore plays Lillian Mayhew, the movie star idol of a lonely, deaf girl named Rose (Millicent Simmonds) who flees her New Jersey home to seek companionship in New York City in the 1920s. “Wonderstruck” pairs Rose’s storyline with that of an isolated 1970s runaway (Oakes Fegley) reeling from his mother’s death.
“Wonderstruck,” which also features Michelle Williams and Cory Michael Smith, opens Oct. 20.
