Make way for “Wonderstruck,” a warm swoon in the form of a movie trailer scored to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” It’s the latest from Todd Haynes, who also made us swoon/cry with “Carol,” “Far From Heaven,” “Velvet Goldmine” and “Safe.” Based on the Brian Selznick book of the same name, “Wonderstruck” reunites Haynes with Julianne Moore, one of his primo leading ladies.