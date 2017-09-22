'Woodshock' in Venice: A Talk with Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbæk and Kate & Laura Mulleavy

From the very first moment I laid eyes on Rodarte’s clothing, featured on the cover of a Women’s Wear Daily winter issue in 2005, I knew these were trendsetters. It’s a word thrown around a lot in fashion but the Mulleavy sisters, Kate and Laura, had created a fascinating blend of everyday appropriate clothing mixed with the whimsical — meeting somewhere in ultra cool glamour.

Fast forward to 2010 and their knitted, interwoven, fabulously labor intensive yet oh-so-wearable and perfect fitting creations landed in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Black Swam’ and yet again Rodarte was the stuff dreams were made of. So it’s only natural, organic one should say, that the cinematic debut of the Mulleavy sisters would be a dreamy, fantastical, beautiful looking and hippie trippy film enigmatically titled ‘Woodshock’.

After enjoying a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film opens on Friday, September 22nd in NYC and Los Angeles. It has already created a sensation with fashion insiders and fashionistas worldwide, with Vogue’s Suzy Menkes and Vanity Fair leading the way. But don’t expect all reviews to be favorable, since it takes a special eye, a sense of believing wholeheartedly in the magic of the movies and a extra dash of coolness to truly get ‘Woodshock’.

Apart from the title, the meaning of which the sisters explain in our interview below, there is a message within the story of Theresa (played by Kirsten Dunst), a woman who works at a medical marijuana dispensary in the Humboldt woodland area. After she assists her sick mother in dying by rolling her a spiked joint — the secret poison used was also discussed during our interview in Venice — she starts to discover her own dark side, and perhaps the film at first offers a cautionary tale of what happens once the fragile boundary between life and death is overstepped. But there is also a redwood forest theme within ‘Woodshock’, the idea that Theresa’s own path to destruction is running parallel with what those magnificent trees have been through at the hands of man, and perhaps the forest itself will offer her sanctuary. Or will it?

Personally, what I loved most about ‘Woodshock’ is how the film’s stunning visual language, filmed by Finnish cinematographer Peter Flinckenberg, has stayed with me, withstanding the test of time.

I sat down with Laura and Kate Mulleavy and their lead actors Kirsten Dunst and Pilou Asbæk, who plays Keith, in Venice and found within their answers new parameters for watching ‘Woodshock’. Which will now of course require another viewing!

Photo courtesy of the Venice Film Festival

I’ll start out with the question on everyone’s mind. What is in that little bottle?

Laura Mulleavy: That’s an unidentified poison! There is nothing identifiable in anything, on purpose.

There is such a “is this a dream?” aspect to this film, so how did you prepare for it?

Kirsten Dunst: I work with dreams in preparation for a film. I’ll write down things when I go to bed and then whatever I dreamt as soon as I wake up and then use that for my character. So for me, I have a whole process before and then Laura and Kate came in, and we all discussed and worked together.

How did you create this dreamscape as filmmakers?

Kate Mulleavy: For us, when we were working on this story it was about a stream of consciousness — as Theresa is investigating opening different parts of her own mind and exploring her own consciousness, we the viewers know it. So it’s really an experiential film and you experience as she’s experiencing things but there is never an explanation because there aren’t really answers to the questions she’s delving into.

Essentially the idea of ‘Woodshock’ was this kind of colloquial term for when someone gets lots in the woods and instead of doing the thing that you should — sit still and hope that someone comes and rescues you — they found that people sometimes start making irrational choices. The starting point of this narrative was this idea of the redwood forest.

Photo courtesy of A24 Laura and Kate Mulleavy with Kirsten Dunst at the ‘Woodshock’ premiere in NYC

Laura Mulleavy: We grew up outside of a redwood forest and if you don’t know about them, they are native to California and from the mid-1800s to the 1990s, when it was finally protested, 95 percent of these trees were cut down. But they are the largest living organisms on the planet and they are so magnificent. When we started writing the script we wanted to tell the story about what standing in one of those redwood forests feels like. What does that experience feel to someone, you feel so small and so insignificant, this powerful thing is breathing around you and yet you’re trying to identify yourself as a human.

Did the clothing chosen by Laura and Kate help you in your choices?

Kirsten Dunst: Sometimes. For me more of that kind of stuff comes internally first. Vanity in acting can be the worst thing in the world, and that’s for a man or a woman.

What makes cinema so special for you as an art form?

Laura Mulleavy: It’s the modern art form, it’s how we as a culture communicate with each other. At a certain point you had poetry and you had plays and that channeled into the novel and the novel turned into the modern novel. And you had writers like James Joyce and Thomas Pynchon come out of that. So you have a huge narrative language that shifted over time, and then you landed in film.

Kate Mulleavy: So film now has to progress and as people write less, they watch more.

Kirsten Dunst: Also, film is the only medium that combines all the arts.

You’ve brought together many abstract elements in your film, were you ever afraid of working in abstraction?

Kate Mulleavy: Abstraction was to me, at least in this journey, important especially from women in film. Because we need a chance for a woman to be abstract.

Laura Mulleavy: I say this. When you think of Rodin’s sculpture ‘The Thinker’ it’s a man. Theresa is a thinking woman and there isn’t an explanation for what she’s thinking, you just get to experience it. The story is an hour and forty minutes and you get to emotionally feel what she’s feeling, hopefully in different layers. There are things that are hidden in there, there’s hidden meanings, there’s people like Keith who is a great force of nature that comes into it. And that’s exciting to me. I wanted to make a film that I wanted to see at the movies. I felt like I hadn’t been able to see that.

Pilou, what was the challenge of playing Keith and what did you bring to him that is like you?

Kirsten Dunst: His innate charm.

Kate Mulleavy: Pilou’s bird wrangling was a magical moment.

I love how the women here are not letting you answer!

Pilou Asbæk: Things don’t have to always necessarily have a challenge. Sometimes things can be very organic, and very connected and very beautiful. That’s how I feel, like all of us are building a career, we are sharing a life. And what these girls did is they invited me into their life and took me on this journey. It’s always challenging to do something in English from the Danish but that’s just language. Whenever a see a photo or a painting on a wall there is not a guy standing there explaining it to me — I have to get out of it what it tells me. And that’s the same I felt with his movie, you know. One challenging thing, I had some very tight pants on! They were very tight.

Apparently, that was Gene Kelly’s biggest challenge in ‘Singing in the Rain’ — finding the right pants for the rain dance scene!