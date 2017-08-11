Woodstock And Beyond: A Conversation With Portugal. The Man, Chatting With Dylan Gardner, And The John Sally Ride Arrives

A Conversation with Portugal. The Man

Mike Ragogna: Why did you call the project Woodstock and what is its relation to your abandoned album titled Gloomin’ + Doomin’?

Zach Carothers: We had worked on Gloomin’ + Doomin’ for a couple of years and we pretty much took the approach that we were just going to write as many songs as we could and then narrow it down to our favorite 10 at the end. However, in that situation we just couldn’t really stop writing and I guess we kind of lost focus on what the album was intended to be. There’s some really, really amazing songs on there, but in the end it just got a little too cloudy and we needed to clear our minds and start fresh. We were up in Alaska with John’s dad talking about everything and he was giving us a good dad talk and asking us what was taking so long. He’s a carpenter, he builds houses for a living, so he just asked us “you don’t just go into a studio with instruments and record a song?” He just put it so simply that we kind of decided to just clean the slate and go in there focused. At the same time we had been talking about the festival [Woodstock] and he was telling us stories of Woodstock and how he had actually just found his original ticket for the festival that a friend had mailed back to him from a toolbox he gave him in the ‘70s and it just hit us really hard. It inspired us to go back in and start all over with fresh minds and focus.

Eric Howk: Yea. It wouldn’t have mattered if we had 200 songs or 500 songs; if they weren’t all saying something about what was going on in the political climate that we were making the record in, it just wouldn’t have come across as something that we could have all got behind collectively. So for Woodstock, we wanted something that sort of mentioned the elephant in the room and could be fanatic, and could sort of address some of the worries that we face, some of the civil unrest, and sort of gave us a way to unify it all.

MR: Interestingly, Joni Mitchell finally made it to Woodstock 25 years after the event though she wrote the best anthem about it. Since none of you guys are old enough to have actually been at Woodstock, what does the concept of it mean to each of you?

ZC: [Woodstock] was so huge and I think because we weren’t there and it wasn’t our generation, that it was even more legendary. You know how stories get passed and then turn into folklore – it’s one of those kind of events that we grew up watching footage of and knowing how much it meant to our parent’s generation and then what it must have meant to the songwriters that we look up to from their generation; not even the people that were there, not even Joni Mitchell, but who inspired Joni Mitchell and then inspired us. It made us wonder what Kurt Cobain, or Trent Reznor, or people like that took from that whole thing. It was just the way that it was one kind of consciousness and just so many people, so many happy people, inspired by music.

EH: I think we were all around the same age, probably 13 or 14, during the 25th anniversary of it. There was a big push on re-releasing the film, and it was just all over the TV. I just remember not being able to escape it. We recorded that thing directly off the TV with bad reception and me and my parents watched it a thousand times, no exaggeration, we watched some of those performances until the tape wouldn’t work anymore, like you couldn’t adjust the tracking enough to even figure out what you were looking at anymore but it meant so much to my parents’ generation and in turn sort of shaped how I perceive music, and what I wanted to hear, and what music needed to say for it to be interesting to me.

ZC: Yea. It was always just important in my household. When I left home to go to college, every time I would go back home I would steal 5 or 6 vinyls from my parents because they didn’t notice, and honestly I could have taken more but I had to keep it sly, and in the first chunk, [Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock”], that was in my first 5. Sorry mom.

MR: The album features the international hit “Feel It Still” that contains interpolated pieces of The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman,” was featured on the commercial for Apple’s iPad Pro, and topped Billboard's Adult Alternative chart in a speedy six weeks. What is resonating about the song?

ZC: This song was actually really interesting for us because we tend to overthink everything and we try things a million times. With this particular song, it came out of a side session, completely naturally in the studio. John was kind of taking a break and listening to playback from another song, and our buddy, Asa Taccone from Electric Guest, heard him playing that baseline [“Please Mr. Postman”] on the couch and he just said “hey man, let me track that real quick, let me record it” and so he recorded it. They started going, they started, you know, kind of smacking the table a bit, making a beat, doing a bunch of like whoops and backgrounds and just noises and then pitching them and kind of dancing around. And then he [Asa Taccone] asked John if he had any lyrics and he just started going off the top of his head and before we knew it, in about an hour or so, we pretty much had a song. That’s where the “Mr. Postman” thing came up, because we had the lyric “I’m a rebel just for kicks” that we had played around with before, but in this song, as a placeholder, John just sang it to the “Please Mr. Postman” melody, intending it to be changed at a later date, but we just couldn’t get that part out of our heads. So we asked them [The Marvelettes] and they said it was cool – if we gave them money haha.

EH: Also, it’s just really good words on a timeless sounding song. I think that helps resonate it; it’s just good.

John Gourley: Yea, there’s just something about that melody that’s really nostalgic.

MR: Woodstock’s third single was “Number One” that includes vocals by Richie Havens and Son Little. How did that recording mechanically come together and were any of you fans of Richie Havens or Son Little previously?

JG: I actually heard Son Little a while back. My buddy, Chris Black, we were riding around and just kind of playing music back and forth, and he played this song, I think it was “Your Love Will Blow Me Away,” and just that dude’s voice is amazing. We’ve played shows with him since hearing that for the first time, but I just remember where I was in Portland, oddly enough driving down Woodstock, listening to Son Little, and I guess when we named the album Woodstock, we wanted to showcase something from that era, obviously, and Richie Havens’ performance, I think for all of us, was just this raw, and passionate, and real, it was like the first REAL performance I had ever seen, I mean really seeing somebody just like go for it.

ZC: We had seen MTV; but we had never anything like that.

EH: Yea, he’s got this like ruined guitar that he’s just sawing in half, he’s holding it super weird, it’s bones are hanging over; it looks like a boxer doing a routine on a speed bag or something. It’s just so aggressive and so impressive. I’ve watched and re-watched that performance over and over. I think we’re all pretty reverent in terms of Richie Havens.

JG: Yea, all respect too. It wasn’t just about having a piece of Woodstock, it was that song in particular, that performance – it’s just something that meant so much to us.

ZC: It made us want to play music when we saw it as kids.

MR: Which other songs on the album have an associated wild story or two?

JG: Probably “Mr. Lonely” and “So Young.” We recorded those with Danger Mouse, at his studio, and they were two of the first songs that we had recorded. The reason they stayed from all the other sessions that we worked on was because of the way we had gone in. Brian just gave us all of our instruments and just said “just go in there and play” like, “here’s a beat, play this” and he would play the drums and we would just kind of jam around him. They were just really organic songs. I think they’re two of my favorite songs on the album.

I think it’s something about it just being so natural with the music and just letting it flow. There’s something that you get out of that that you can’t get by just making guitar loops. I mean, eventually you find the loops, but there’s something you get out of being in a room with each other and playing off of each other. Just the pocket that you find is different than if you’d played to a quick track or a grid. It’s just really natural. And we got Fatlip to feature on “Mr. Lonely,” which is amazing. I remember that “What’s Up Fatlip” video, the Spike Jonze video, and it was just the funniest s**t I’d ever seen.

MR: Speaking of wild stories, what do you think of the Trump Era so far?

EH: There’s nothing to think, he doesn’t give room to think. He narrates all of the experience for us in 140 characters. It’s all written out. There’s no room to think anything about it. It’s loud, it’s awful, and it’s just really sad.

ZC: Things are either really funny, or they’re really not.

MR: Also speaking of wild stories, what do you think of the music your contemporaries are making these days? Who are your latest favorite artists and which songs do you love hearing?

ZC: I really like Kendrick Lamar and Savages.

JG: The Kendrick record is really good. I hate saying that because it’s just like the go-to; any rock band that likes hip hop at all is like “hey, the Kendrick record is really good.”

ZC: But it is fucking good. Yea, Savages are goddamn incredible.

JG: Yea, Savages are amazing. St. Vincent is also amazing.

ZC: Flatbush

JG: Yea, Flatbush Zombies, they’re great. I think rock and roll, I mean the stuff that women are doing in rock and roll, is amazing. Like, it’s the most rock and roll s**t going on. St. Vincent, watching her playing guitar, is incredible. Jack White can’t touch her.

ZC: Yea, she f**kin’ shreds.

JG: She looks good. She dresses right. She moves right.

ZC: She has an entire concept.

JG: Yea, there’s like a little thing happening with St. Vincent, and Savages for that matter, that’s just so perfect. I know I’ve been saying it a lot, but I just think rock and roll has been so safe lately. I think it just takes bad asses like that to break out of it.

EH: There are great bands coming out of the Northwest too. There’s Craters, La Luz, Sloucher. There’s lots of good stuff coming out. But none of it is safe; it’s all angular and kind of dangerous. That’s always been a Northwest thing too; just uncomfortable lyrics, sor of punck rock mentality.

JG: Yea, and The Last Artful Dodgr.

ZC: Killin’ it.

JG: Yea, she’s amazing.

photo courtesy of Atlantic Records Portugal. The Man

MR: Perhaps still talking speaking of wild stories, how are your songwriting and recording processes working these days?

JG: It’s always different and it’s always been that way. It’s not like it’s changed over the last however many records we’ve made; it’s always been the same. You go into the studio and you pick up a bass and you write a bass line and that starts a song, or you play a drum beat and that inspires the song.

ZC: You pick up instruments until somebody says “hey, keep doing that” and then you’re like “alright we got one thing” and you just start trying different shit until somebody says “hey, keep doing that.”

JG: Yea, I’d say we learn something about our process every time we go in. That’s the best part of being in the studio is trying to perfect what you do and trying to find a new to look at what we do; and it’s still exciting and that’s the way it should be. Songwriting should be fun. It should be you saying exactly what you want to say.

MR: Over the years, what are you noticing is evolving about the group and its music?

JG: I’d say our outlook, our approach. Songwriting might stay the same, but our approach is a little bit different every time. You work with somebody like Danger Mouse and he asks so many questions while we’re working, like “what’s this song about?” and “why are you using that word instead of this word?” and it’s all really helpful stuff. I mean, playing music, making records, should be like going to school. Every time we go back in it should be like “oh, I learned from that last experience and I know how to do this better.”

EH: There’s songs that’ll come together really quick, like “Fell It Still,” and there’s also other ideas that you’ll sit there and try and develop and flesh out and over think a bunch a bunch too and those can take way longer than an hour.

JG: Yea, something like “Noise Pollution.” “Noise Pollution” was the first song I started in our basement and it went to Mike D, who did something completely different with the track, I took it back home, re-worked it completely again, took it back to Mike, did the same thing; I think we did that like 10 times. Just back and forth, and during all of that, so much had happened in the world – with Bataclan and Charlie Hebdo. We actually talked about looking for a French singer to do the French parts on that song. The idea with this whole thing, with “Noise Pollution,” was to be an American band being socially conscious and aware of what’s happening in the world, but at the same time being corrected, having our French corrected by this French singer. Soko had randomly hit me up, we were all in LA at the same time, and she actually came and did the original vocal for the French part of the song and we had totally forgot about it and we forgot to clear this whole thing. The song was mixed and mastered and we still hadn’t cleared Soko and we ended up not being able to get it cleared. We hit up Mary Elizabeth Winstead last minute out of nowhere and she went in and re-tracked all of the French parts in her closet at her house onto her phone, and that’s the take that’s on the record. It’s Mary in her closet, singing.

MR: What advice do you all have for new artists?

JG: When you approach music, I personally feel like there are a lot of factors in this. You have to be extremely dedicated, extremely driven; you have to be self aware and learn to accept “no” and accept some criticism, and at the same time know what you have. There’s a certain balance that’s really hard to find. Take The Weeknd for example. He’s gotta know when he goes in with [producer] Max Martin that “I got some good s**t, and these are the words I’m going to sing. Sorry Max, these are great melodies and you’re a great songwriting partner” but you have to know where your thing is. What makes you an individual, what makes you unique, everybody has something like that. I think that’s the most important thing.

ZC: It’s just a lot of work and you have to give up everything. Yea, we’ve lost dogs, girlfriends, college degrees, good paying jobs, and slept in a van forever to do this, but we worked our asses off. You can do all of that, but you still have to have something that people want to hear, to having something to say that’s original and good; it takes a lot.

JG: Yea, you could be The Who and it takes you years to have a #1, you could be Led Zeppelin and it takes you years to have a #1, you could be Portugal. The Man and it takes you years to have a #1, but eventually you’ll get it if you keep working. It’s about that feeling of wanting to quit. It’s pushing through that. That will get you everywhere. It’s that feeling of “did I make a mistake?” That’s the hardest thing to get through and every band the we ever toured with; there’s maybe 3 out of 100 bands that we’ve toured with that are still around today, and it’s because they pushed through that feeling of wanting to quit.

EH: Everything with performing or recording music is using your voice. If you’re a guitarist and you’ve got your own unique spin, that’s your voice; if you’re dedicating yourself to bass, that’s your voice; you have to love your voice. You have to love your actual voice. Sing really loud within a closed room and don’t care what the neighbors think or what your friends think. Go out and make yourself vulnerable. Use your voice. I used to hate my singing voice and I worked really hard on it and now I love my voice. You just gotta love your voice and use it a lot.

MR: What was the best advice ever given to you?

JG: Don’t quit. Actually, it probably was to quit. And that just made me want to try harder.

EH: I had a guidance counselor in high school that knew that I was a smart kid that didn’t care about school like he kind of had me figured out. John Hill…

ZC: Oh yea, he was awesome.

JG: Mine was Mr. Sterns. He brought in a TV one day and he plays Hanson’s “MMMbop” and he was like “these kids are younger than you.” He was just showing us that kids could get out there and just do this and do whatever they want to do; he was showing us that all the options are there.

EH: Mine would be Ms. Flynn for sure. She just knew I wasn’t – I mean, I didn’t even graduate high school; I dropped out with a good GPA not long before I was supposed to graduate. It was pretty much just do whatever want, as long as what you want isn’t shitty.

MR: What does Zoltar say about Portugal. The Man’s future?

ZC: “Future so bright, gotta wear shades.”

photo credit: Michael Fulton Dylan Gardner

A Conversation with Dylan Gardner

Mike Ragogna: Dylan, you got Matt Rad, One Direction and Martin Garrix's producer, to help oversee your latest album Almost Real. How did that come together?

Dylan Gardner: I think the genesis of this album begins in France, actually, which is funny because I had never left the country before that. It all started on my nineteenth birthday when I got this email from Warner Brothers and my publishing company that said they're sending me to France for this ASCAP retreat. It's one week at this castle in France up by Miles Copeland's chateau. It's six songs in seven days, and the very first day I worked with Matt, who is the new producer. We just had a chemistry to the point where everyone noticed, "Wow, you guys work so well together." On the first day, I said, "When we get back to the States I want you to produce my album." He said, "We've got five more days here, you might meet someone else," and I said, "No, I know what I want." When we got back, I gave him my mountain of songs and a very specific vision. I said, "I want me and you to just do everything as a team. Let's make this a pop record but it's an album and I care about the songs and it should be a journey. We're going to care more about the lyrics and the production, we're really going to go for it with trying to get the best sound!" He really understood everything that I threw at him.

MR: You said you wrote six songs at the ASCAP workshop. Did any of those make it onto the album?

DG: Yes, "I Want It Like That" and "The Way It Goes," which were written on back-to-back days. They're actually back-to-back on the album, too, which is really cool. Matt and I did a song that will probably be a B-side, and there's one song that didn't make the cut, but even that was a good song. I know an album's good when I'm taking off a good song from the tracklist. I always want to be in that position.

photo courtesy Dylan Gardner Dylan Gardner in France

MR: In "The Way It Goes," there’s the line, "The vinyl in my blood," which, to me, sums up one of the ways you got into music. But it’s also a nod to your dad being in music and many personal references. How did you co-write such a personal song with somebody else?

DG: That song was written in France on the day after "I Want It Like That." You write a song in the morning and you play it for everyone at night, the whole group of eighteen of us, plus the people from ASCAP. Every single day, I wanted to do a big pop song and show off the big shiny car. They were like, "It's really cool, you're giving us good stuff but we want to hear a ballad from you, something stripped down.” That was kind of the challenge. I think being in France put me on the outside looking in and it made me very reflective. When I went in on the next day to write with those two guys, we were all determined to get the most personal song out of me. Basically, we just sat there and talked about our lives and wrote down everything. The more we talked about it, it just got more and more open. I just said, "Let's go for it." On albums, especially pop albums, I want to hear that moment when they open up. I had a moment like that on my first album, Adventures In Real Time. It's important to juxtapose and be like, "I don't always know what I'm doing." It just started going. My dad was a music man. I'm obsessed with records. I was born a Chicago Cubs fan. I write all these love songs but I haven't had many girlfriends. It was a sort of confessional. When everyone listened to it at the castle this room was silent. There were some people holding back tears, which I've never seen a song of mine do. That made a really profound effect on me. I knew it had to be on the album and I'm glad it made it.

MR: Dylan, I can't think of any other example of a writer of love songs admitting they haven't been in enough relationships.

DG: It was an important thing for me to say because it's one of the most true statements I could ever say about myself and I feel it's one of my most core feelings as a human being. I write all the time, that's one major part of my point of view, constantly writing as someone that's new to everything because I spent all my time indoors making records. It affects your worldview.

MR: The sequence of this album puts a lot of heavy bangers up front, just like the first album. You have four or five really obvious singles on this.

DG: I hope so.

photo credit: Claire Vogel Matt Rad & Dylan Gardner

MR: Okay, let’s get some stories behind these songs. Let’s start with "Breakup Symphony."

DG: That song is so me. All the songs on this record are so me, and I really learned a lot about myself. That is how I deal with things and the way I look at things. It kind of started from me bopping on this Wurlitzer. It was one of those things where you start singing gibberish before you realize, "Man, I guess I'm not over some past relationships." When you have a moment with someone, when you're listening to a song and it becomes "your song," and then you break up, it's like, "Well, what am I going to do with this song now?" It has a little bit of a sense of humor to it, it's got this kind of ridiculous baby Mozart thing to it. I don't know how to describe it. I think there's a sense of humor on this album. A song like "Hit Me With The Lights Out," it's also kind of tongue-in-cheek. That's also part of who I am. One thing I inherited from my dad is his sense of humor, trying to tell a joke every five seconds. I think it's nice to not take yourself so seriously.

MR: The opening track "Can't Stop Thinking" presents an interesting premise for the album that follows. You are one of those people aren't you, like an intellectual version of the Energizer Bunny?

DG: [laughs] Oh, I'm always on. It's a blessing and a curse, but I'm always thinking, every single night. I'm thinking about songs...track nine, track ten... This album's finished up and I'm already thinking about the third album. That's how I've always been with music but it's how I've always been with relationships, too. If someone comes into my life, I get so punch drunk that I want to hug them until they can't breathe. It's one of those amazing things. I was happy enough to form it into words in the first lines: "Waves crash over my head Dramamine paradise." I'm sick with love in a way. I like that about myself. I'll never stop loving everything way too much. That's how I get with records, too. I get obsessed with a record and it becomes my religion.

MR: Getting back to your sense of humor, what inspired "Hit Me With The Lights Out?"

DG: It was a song about the experience where someone you really care about suddenly “ghosts” you—you're just nothing to them. Then you go, "Well now I've got to convince myself you suck," and that's really hard. It was being overdramatic, "Everything I know is crumbling, this is the only thing." It's kind of like that. I don't know how funny that actually comes across but it's kind of hysterical to me, thinking of the stuff it's inspired by. I think that's one thing about living in the social media generation, someone can just stop texting you and you're out of their life. That's happened to me a couple of times, so I thought, "How do I put that feeling into a song without feeling ridiculous?" But it is ridiculous.

MR: There's a little can of worms you've opened up here, the concept of "Now I have to convince myself you suck."

DG: Right. [laughs]

MR: Are there another song or two on this album that take a different perspective on a traditional love song and put it into your world with a slant or twist?

DG: There's a song called "Ride" that's one of my favorite songs on the album. It’s a take on falling in love with the world being with somebody. Going to France was an opportunity to see another side of the world for the first time and it opened my eyes. "Hey, there isn't a Starbucks or a Dunkin' Donuts everywhere, that's nice to know." That's kind of the answer to life, besides music—exploring and being with someone. Specifically, there's this bridge that's by my house in Pasadena that looks so beautiful, it became my mental happy place. I just kind of fell in love with that image, and the image of me in an open convertible with the person I love driving on that bridge. That's kind of all I need in life, really.

MR: Was "Nice To Be Nowhere" a little nod to being away from it all in France?

DG: That song surprisingly had nothing to do with France. That was one of the few songs I wrote before France. It's funny, this is the second album in a row where I had a batch fifty or sixty songs ready. I went to France thinking, "Maybe I'll get a song out of this," the whole album comes to me, and I write everything in the last five months. "Nice To Be Nowhere" is another interesting take on a love song. I was nineteen years old, I'm twenty now and you have this thought right before you turn twenty like, "Uh oh, I'm about to enter my life." That's when everyone comes out of college and is kind of freaking out, like, "What if I don't find a job? What if I don't have a kid? What if I don't have a nice house?" It was great to be nowhere in that sense. I'm really blessed to not have to be anywhere right now. I don't have to have it figured out. It was that moment of your location being kind of nowhere but you're with someone going through the same thing and saying, "It's okay that we don't know where we're going because we know that both of us feel that." It's nice to share that with someone. I'm always thinking about these records. "Well, if they don't sell I'm going to be working at a record store." I didn't go to college. There's something really calming about not knowing about the chaos.

MR: This seems like a perfect time to ask the eternal question: Dylan Gardner, what advice do you have for new artists?

DG: The advice I have for new artists is to find yourself. That's what I was doing when I started writing songs at fourteen or fifteen. I couldn't make the songs I make right now because I was figuring myself out musically. I think you're always referential at first. You're always making the things that you love and getting deeper into yourself, but the more you do it, the more you start to figure things out. I think for new artists, I'd say, "Keep digging." Keep finding what's in you and when what's in the core of your heart comes out musically, that will be it. Then you're Stevie Wonder, you're Frank Ocean, you're Elliott Smith. That's what I strive to be and what everyone strives to be.

MR: Okay, now that we’ve dug into and celebrated Almost Real, let’s discuss what happened to the project’s status. Both you and Almost Real are no longer with Warner Bros., so where does everything stand at this point?

DG: The album is completely done besides artwork, which I have a very strong concept for. The album was recorded, mixed, mastered, and named all to be delivered on time and I believe it's the strongest work I've done to date.

MR: Now that you’ve been given the album rights, where do you take it from here?

DG: It's been the golden question for a while now, since there's so many routes to go with dealing with the politics of shopping a record, especially one that was on another label. We're trying to find a distributor and looking into what kind of concerts we can book ourselves to get the music out there independently.

MR: Dylan, how is this all hitting you, how do you proceed creatively and professionally from this point on?

DG: It sort of feels like a divorce, which I didn't think I would know what that feels like at twenty! What's hard at first is this feeling of disappointment when the album's not even out yet, because you worked so hard on it and suddenly all these promises fell through. But the silver lining is it made me realize that success isn't relying on someone else; it's doing it yourself. After realizing that, I immediately wrote twenty songs after the breakup, and I picked myself back up and I have tunnel vision with getting this album out to the public.

MR: You have very successful musical contemporaries that you’ve already toured with. Do you want to be in that class or are you looking for something else when it comes to your career?

DG: I want both. I want to be in that class of artists, because I am twenty years old and I think I will be looked at as a youngster songwriter but that's fine, I don't care about that at all. I just want to make music and grow career-wise. Look at someone like Justin Timberlake; he came out when he was really young, he was pigeonholed as this one thing and he said, "No, I'm going to do other things too," and look where he is now. That's the career I see. Making this album, it was important looking at Adventures In Real Time and saying, "Why didn't it go to radio?" I guess the answer was, "Well, the production's a little in-the-room sounding, it was indie rock-y." I wouldn't change a single thing about Adventures... because it's an exact snapshot of me at that point in time. Especially being around really great producers in France, Matt Rad, Robopop, Mr. Rogers, they would throw out these finished-sounding songs in a couple of hours and that blew my mind. "This is the next level of production." I really upped my game as an engineer and a producer. Someday, I want to produce too because I'm getting really good at it. That was definitely one thing that I was proud of on this album, it sounds radio-ready and that's how I want people to feel. I want them to think, "Wow, this is a great experience, this sounds like it could be on the radio." That's what I want at this specific point in time.

MR: Who do you feel are your musical contemporaries in 2017?

DG: Lorde is someone I look up to, like a pure shining moment where a true vision sneaks through the vines of the political pop industry. I'm constantly listening to new albums coming out, especially now that I have a car and the albums that have blown my mind this year include Perfume Genius's "No Shape," Vince Staples' "Big Fish Theory," and Ethan Gruska's "Slowmotionary."

MR: What kind of steps do you build into the plan now that you have more of a reality check of the industry machine?

DG: The biggest step is to not just sit around and twiddle my thumbs when someone tells me, "It'll happen, we're working on it!" I've really buckled down on trying to engage on social media a lot more. 2017 is a vastly different landscape for a musical artist than it used to be. You have to know how to market, engage, and play ping pong.

MR: Ha! Is there a technology challenge delivering this new album considering production techniques, etc., change so quickly? Should the project come out regardless of having a major label connected to maximize on those elements?

DG: Well, the outdated thing about major labels is they get this album delivered to them and they go "Ah, it's not in the budget, so next year." They don't realize that next year sounds like a hundred years from now musically. Music changes very fast, especially with the internet being the tastemaker. I remember as a kid a band would promote an album coming out for 6 or 7 months whereas now you wake up and suddenly there's a U2 album on your iPhone. I think there's a middle ground, you want to have your eggs counted and everything ready enough to capitalize on the album being out, so that's what we're trying to do now.

MR: How does it affect what you ultimately want to do with your music and career?

DG: Happily, success hasn't and will never affect what I want to do with my music and career. I'm still writing pop songs and making exactly what I feel like making. Even on Warner Bros, I had total creative freedom with making the album. It's just the business end of the music industry that's a bit of a wake up call, but it's okay because I'm sticking around forever whether the music gets pushed or not. I still want to make pop music, produce records, and score a film someday.

MR: How are you trying to keep relevant in the meantime? Touring? Releasing videos on a regular basis? Podcasts?

DG: I decided the best way to stay relevant is to keep up on social media and upload covers and do live streams. My fans have been so patient and I feel that weight everyday when someone asks, "Where's the album?" because it's been out of my control since last November. So I plan to hopefully release another song from the record soon, and look into what tours we can get, especially around LA.

MR: With mainstream media not being album-focused, how does one break or work with that paradigm? How do you work in the climate you’re in considering have more of a project vs. singles creative approach?

DG: I always feel outdated and outnumbered when I talk about my love for albums. It's why I collect vinyl and share albums with my followers once a week on social media. I've had sleepless nights over track listings of albums that aren't out yet. I have a special connection to albums because albums are what have changed my life. I believe people deep down truly cherish those big albums in their life. I can already hear a now twenty-year-old year old in the future saying, "Maaan, that Adele album was big for me" or "That Twenty One Pilots record was in my car for years." I tell executives this and they look at me like I have three heads, but it's one thing I will take to the grave with me...my love for albums.

MR: In a perfect world, what would you want for Almost Real and your future?

DG: I want this record to reach an audience. I feel like with Adventures In Real Time the goal I set out was to immerse myself in the pop world of artists and songwriters. I really want people to hear the album and get to know me. I played a hundred shows last year and this year has been a record making year. I love all three phases, writing, recording and touring, but it's time to tour again and I'd love to. I want this album to put me in the pop canon. I want to better myself and strive for excellence, put my music up there with the best people out right now. I believe I can do it. I want to keep writing, I want to write with more people. I really want to do it all. I'm only twenty, so I think I've got a bit of a head start, but I'm coming for you, music world.

Transcribed by Galen Hawthorne & Geoffrey Weiss

The John Sally Ride album cover The John Sally Ride / The John Sally Ride