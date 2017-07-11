Words From Dic(tionary) Caveat...July 12, 2017

Caveat: (n) a stipulation, condition, or limitation

A caveat is when we add honesty to a thought.

We come up with something to say, but rather than allowing ourselves to be misleading, we add a phrase–usually on the end–which better clarifies our position.

It is what makes human beings human, and therefore powerful. We are only foolish when we try to be gods or wallow in the jungle, pretending we are mere animals.

It is hope mingled with the reality that presents who we really are.

Case in point:

I love you, but it’s not easy.

I will be there, if I don’t get lazy

I worship God until He confuses the hell out of me.

I am happy until I decide I’m not.

I am color blind–except when I accidentally see color.

I am reliable as long as you check up on me.

I am selfish, but every once in a while, escape the prison.

I am getting older, but still have a few steps left.

I wish you the best, and I hope I’ll be there to help you get it.