Words From Dic(tionary) CD...July 18, 2017

CD: (n) Shortened form of Compact Disc

When I first started recording music, it was 8-tracks, and the process was initiated by releasing a 45 RPM record, followed by an album–33 1/3.

Once I learned how to do this process, and it progressed to 16 and then 24 tracks, suddenly appearing on the horizon was the 8-track tape.

It looked cool. It fit into, of all things, an 8-track player, which began to be standard fare in cars. All my friends encouraged me to start making 8-track tapes, explaining that vinyl albums were a thing of the past. I held out for a while but eventually agreed to order some 8-track tapes which, by the time they arrived, had already become obsolete in the marketplace.

So I was a little gun-shy when I was told that cassette tapes were the wave of the future. I delayed for a long time, insisting on offering my vinyl album to the public. I liked it for many reasons, one of which was that you could place great art on the cover and also generate profound back-liner notes.

But eventually I had to admit that records were disappearing and cassettes were the thing. I grew accustomed to ordering cassettes, learning how to shrink my album art, when here came the CD.

Now I was really reluctant.

Car manufacturers did not immediately put these CD players into the automobiles–a bad sign. So I clung to my cassette tapes until somebody accused me of being a musical dinosaur. So I finally made the switch. By the time I did so, cassette tapes were so out of fashion that nobody even had a recorder anymore.

So now I travel around with CDs in an era when people consider them to be old-fashioned–since we can now “download.”