Words From Dic(tionary) Cello...July 31, 2017

Cello: (n) a bass instrument of the violin family, held upright on the floor between the legs of the seated player.
I wrote a screenplay called âThe Drive.â I will not go into detail about the storyline because that is not the essence and purpose for this little sharing.
Yet there was a passage in this movie where I envisioned a cello solo to extend over about a four-and-a-half minute period of time.
I do not play cello.
My experience with the cello is seeing them from a distance in the orchestra, and hearing it performed byÂ Yo-Yo Ma.
But I trudged ahead, wrote the composition, and hired a well-recommended cellist. I sent her the music, she arrived and we set out to record.
I found it difficult to hide my disappointment.
You see, I had always envisioned the cello to be this smooth-sounding, basal instrument of gentle tones. But as this professional played my passage, she was plagued with buzzes, growls and all sorts of foreign intonations.
A friend of mine who had been in orchestras for many years, explained to me that many cellos could be bowed and sound nearly smooth as silkâbut if you planned on using it as a solo instrument, it often produced various noises of lamentation. She pointed out to me that on the Beatles song, âYesterdayâ and the Rolling Stones, âRuby Tuesday,â that the cello is quite prevalent, but very buzzy.
I cannot tell you that I ever got used to all the personalities of the cello. I still prefer it to sound like a warm-hearted bass-singing angel.
But when it was all said and done, the piece of music was perfect, and did exactly what it was supposed to do.
Honestly, I canât say that about myself.
