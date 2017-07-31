Jonathan Cring, Contributor Blogger Jonathan Richard Cring writes for the Huffington Post under the pseudonym "Mingle Man," because, as he says, "I MINGLE."

Words From Dic(tionary) Cello...July 31, 2017

07/31/2017 02:35 pm ET

Cello: (n) a bass instrument of the violin family, held upright on the floor between the legs of the seated player.

I wrote a screenplay called âThe Drive.â I will not go into detail about the storyline because that is not the essence and purpose for this little sharing.

Yet there was a passage in this movie where I envisioned a cello solo to extend over about a four-and-a-half minute period of time.

I do not play cello.

My experience with the cello is seeing them from a distance in the orchestra, and hearing it performed byÂ Yo-Yo Ma.

But I trudged ahead, wrote the composition, and hired a well-recommended cellist. I sent her the music, she arrived and we set out to record.

I found it difficult to hide my disappointment.

You see, I had always envisioned the cello to be this smooth-sounding, basal instrument of gentle tones. But as this professional played my passage, she was plagued with buzzes, growls and all sorts of foreign intonations.

A friend of mine who had been in orchestras for many years, explained to me that many cellos could be bowed and sound nearly smooth as silkâbut if you planned on using it as a solo instrument, it often produced various noises of lamentation. She pointed out to me that on the Beatles song, âYesterdayâ and the Rolling Stones, âRuby Tuesday,â that the cello is quite prevalent, but very buzzy.

I cannot tell you that I ever got used to all the personalities of the cello. I still prefer it to sound like a warm-hearted bass-singing angel.

But when it was all said and done, the piece of music was perfect, and did exactly what it was supposed to do.

Honestly, I canât say that about myself.

