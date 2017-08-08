Words From Dic(tionary) Censure...August 8, 2017

Censure: (n) the expression of formal disapproval.

Why is it not illegal to be an asshole?

I’m not speaking about capital punishment or even hard jail time. But certainly a stiff fine would be in order for being such a damn stiff.

We censure everything else. We raise our eyebrows in disapproval over a myriad of common human behaviors. Why is the asshole able to flee the jurisdiction of decency?

Wait. I see your problem. You would like me to define what an asshole is:

An asshole is someone who tries to steal freedoms from other people simply because those folks don’t measure up to the favored code. An asshole is a person who hurts someone’s feelings and then pretends that it was nothing personal. An asshole is an individual who blows his or her horn in traffic instead of slowing up just a little bit, to let someone enter. An asshole is a Bible-thumper who quotes scriptures in a buffet line. An asshole is a jerk who posts articles on Facebook about other assholes

Honestly, I could go on and on, but then I would be in danger of becoming an asshole myself.